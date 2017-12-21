Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AEterna Zentaris Gets FDA Nod, Valeant Finalizes Sprout Sale, Roche Gets EC Approval

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: AEterna Zentaris

Today we will focus on the much anticipated FDA decision on AEterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) Macrilen for diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

After market close on Wednesday, the FDA approved Macrilen. The news sparked a huge rally in AEZS shares in after-hours trading on Wednesday, with the stock gaining more than 50%. AEZS has further extended its gains in pre-market trading on Thursday, and at last check, the stock was up 72% to $3.45. AEZS expects to launch Macrilen in the U.S. in 2018.

It has been a long time coming for AEZS. Ahead of the PDUFA, we had covered AEZS in a series of articles. In the first of these articles, we had discussed the unique selling points of Macrilen. In this article, we had noted the disadvantages of the insulin tolerance test (‘ITT) and the glucagon stimulation test (‘GST). Both tests are currently used to diagnose GH deficiency in adults. Unlike these two tests, Macrilen is an orally-active GH secretagogue (‘GHS). Apart from the ease of administration, Macrilen has demonstrated to be safe and replicable. While the market for the diagnosis of GH deficiency is not huge, Macrilen has been granted an Orphan Drug status, which provides it with exclusivity and some degree of pricing power.

In another note on AEZS, we had discussed the cut-off point issue. The path to approval for Macrilen has not been easy. The drug had earlier received a CRL from the FDA. The agency had asked the company to conduct another Phase 3 trial with ITT as a comparator. Macrilen failed in this trial as well. However, the company went ahead with the NDA based on post hoc analysis. In this post hoc analysis, the company determined that while Macrilen did not meet the primary endpoint in the trial, it did perform better than ITT on some metrics. The post hoc analysis made sense to use and based on it we were expecting an approval.

We also did a valuation for AEZS, assuming an approval. And our valuation is not far from where AEZS is currently trading at. The valuation note was published when AEZS had been hovering around $2.25. The stock already had a decent run in the month before the valuation note was published, gaining around 16%.

Based on our assumptions, which included an addressable market of 70,000 patients in Europe and U.S. combined and penetration rate of 75%, we had noted that Macrilen peak revenue could reach $45.2 million. Using a discount rate of 12.5%, we arrived at a valuation of $3.30 per share. Note that in pre-market hours, AEZS was trading at around $3.45 per share, slightly above our price target.

So what next with AEZS? We expect a secondary offering to be announced pretty soon, which means future dilution. How much would that dilution be? In our valuation note, we had assumed additional dilution of 40%. However, this was based on an offering price of $2.50 per share. Given that AEZS is now trading at around $3.40, an offering at around $3 per share is possible. This means that if the company raises around $15 million, it would lead to 30% dilution.

As we had said in our coverage of AEZS, we do not see the stock as a long-term investment but more as a trading idea where investors should book profits once the event has played out. We are continuing to be cautious and not changing our position.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of VRX, RHHBY

News: Valeant (VRX) has finalized the sale of Sprout Pharmaceuticals back to the original stockholders in exchange for a modest 6% royalty on global sales.

Co Name Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc Ticker VRX Focusarea Various pharma & medical devices Today's Price $20.89 52-week high $22.81 52-week low $8.31 %diff--52w-low 151.38 Mktcap 7.275B Volume 21,775,344 CashBalance 1.89B

Analysis: VRX had acquired Sprout back in 2015. The acquisition of Sprout, the developer of “female Viagra,” came around the time the downfall in VRX began. As part of the sale back to the original stakeholders, VRX is also offering a loan of $25 million loan. This highlights the fact how badly VRX wanted to get rid of Sprout, which has been one of its worst investments. The offloading is of course also part of VRX’s broader strategy of refocusing on a few core assets and bringing down its debt levels. As we have noted in several articles, there are promising signs and the company’s third-quarter results indicates some recovery, however, it is too soon to call it a sustained recovery and therefore we continue to see VRX as a risky bet.

News: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Alecensa (alectinib) as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Co Name Roche Ticker RHHBY Focusarea Various pharma & diagnostics Today's Price $30.81 52-week high $36.82 52-week low $28.05 %diff--52w-low 9.84 Mktcap 214.98B Volume 8,000 CashBalance 4.09B

Analysis: The approval from the EC was based on data from the Phase 3 ALEX study that showed treatment with alectinib reduced the risk of disease worsening or death by 53% compared to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Xalkori (crizotinib). The approval once again highlights the strength of RHHBY’s oncology portfolio. We continue to believe that the market is undervaluing RHHBY considering the potential of its oncology portfolio and the multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus.

In other news

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that the FDA has approved the use of its Opdivo for the adjuvant treatment of patients with melanoma with involvement of lymph nodes or metastatic disease who have undergone complete resection (surgical removal of the tumors and lymph nodes).

Merck (MRK) announced that the FDA has approved Steglujan (ertugliflozin + sitagliptin) for glycemic control in type 2 diabetics.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that the FDA has approved use of Perjeta (pertuzumab), in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemo, for the adjuvant (after surgery) treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

Ionis (IONS) announced that it has initiated Phase 1 clinical trial assessing its first orally delivered antisense drug, IONIS-JBI1-2.5rx, for the treatment of an unspecified gastrointestinal (GI) immune disorder. The drug works by reducing the production of an undisclosed target located in the GI tract.

Analyst Ratings

Company Analyst Action Rating Target Avisol Coverage AbbVie (ABBV) BMO Capital Markets Set Price Target Hold $84.00 Yes Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Robert W. Baird Initiates Outperform $64.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Barclays Initiates Equal Weight -> Equal Weight $6.00 Biogen (BIIB) Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Neutral -> Outperform $321.00 -> $385.00 Yes bluebird bio (BLUE) Oppenheimer Initiates Hold Yes Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) HC Wainwright Initiates Buy -> Buy $37.00 Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Yes Gilead Sciences (GILD) Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Outperform -> Neutral $74.35 -> $80.00 Yes GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy $21.00 Hologic (HOLX) Cowen Upgrades Buy $52.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) B. Riley Reiterates Buy $206.00 Yes Kura Oncology (KURA) Wedbush Initiates Outperform $19.00 Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Roth Capital Initiates Buy -> Buy $8.00 Mesoblast (MESO) Oppenheimer Set Price Target Buy $16.00 Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Wedbush Reiterates Buy $80.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $9.00 Prothena (PRTA) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $65.00 Shire (SHPG) Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy -> Hold Yes TESARO (TSRO) Citigroup Reiterates Buy -> Buy $216.00 -> $135.00 Yes TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Deutsche Bank Set Price Target Buy $9.00 Yes Varex Imaging (VREX) J P Morgan Chase & Co Upgrades Underweight -> Neutral

CLVS, GILD and TSRO are also in Avisol portfolio.

Insider Sales

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO): EVP, GC Templeman Blaine disposed 2884 shares for $23,793.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. (BHVN): Chief Medical Officer Berman Robert disposed 10000 shares for $241,000.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): CFO Lundbom Donald disposed 3758 shares for $18,902.

Dermira, Inc. (DERM): Chief Medical Officer Bauer Eugene A disposed 3000 shares for $82,011.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO): EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Azelby Robert disposed 1816 shares for $81,647.

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO): 10% shareholders Aisling Capital III LP disposed 250000 shares for $20,125,000.

Oncobiologics, Inc. (ONS): President, CEO, 10% shareholder Mohan Pankaj disposed 104131 shares for $119,325; VP, Regulatory Affairs Yamashita Elizabeth A. disposed 7660 shares for $8,778.

Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX): CFO Vasista Vittal disposed 5000 shares for $150,000.

Insider Acquisitions

Achaogen Inc (AKAO): 10% shareholder Duggan Robert W acquired 95012 shares for $1,057,493.

Medovex Corp. (MDVX): Director Thomas John C acquired 6000 shares for $4,200; Director Mogford Jon acquired 1000 shares for $700.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD): CEO Castagna Michael acquired 8000 shares for $18,291.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX): Director Blanck Ronald R acquired 12950 shares for $5,887.

Secondary Offerings

Company Stock Offering Price Offering Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) $15 Million $1.25/Share Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) $20 Million $8.50/Share Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) $5.9 Million $0.77/Share Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) $12.8 Million $2.50/Share

Earnings

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) reported that its net loss for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2017 was $93.4 million, compared to a net loss for fiscal 2016 of $73.6 million. Its Research and development expenses for fiscal 2017 were $71.9 million, compared with $48.8 million for fiscal 2016. As of October 31, 2017, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $70.9 million.

