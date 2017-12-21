For Investors, Coke Could Be A Real Downer

The company looks set up to disappoint in end-of-year earnings.

The dividend will cost $6.3 billion this year, likely less than its free cash flow.

Coca-Cola's interest costs are rising, up 109% in last five years.

Long-term decline in Coca-Cola's business: Revenue, income, and cash generation are all down 20% or more over the last five years.

Coca-Cola (KO) is one of the world's most famous brands. Its record of dividend increases for 55 consecutive years has attracted a strong and loyal shareholder base.

At a time of low interest rates and an expensive stock market, investors may be tempted to buy into a higher-yielding, "safer" asset like Coca-Cola. But all good things must come to an end, and I fear that Coca-Cola's day of reckoning is rapidly approaching.

Coke's Long-Term Decline

Comparing the most recent 3Q 2017 numbers with the 3Q 2012 numbers:

Revenue has fallen 22%, from $36.53 billion to $27.90 billion.

Net income is down 44%, from $7.15 billion to $4.0 billion.

Cash from operations is down 24.5%, from $10.64 billion to $5.92 billion.

Free cash flow is down 19%, from $5.9 billion to $4.79 billion.

Meanwhile:

Total debt is up 100%, from $16.2 billion to $32.47 billion.

Interest expense is up 109%, from $302 million to $631 million.

Dividend cost is up 37%, from $4.59 billion to $6.30 billion.

Coca-Cola is rewarding shareholders more than ever while the business is in a long-term decline.

Something has to give. Coca-Cola investors have been heavily rewarded in terms of share buybacks and dividends. But at what cost?

The Buybacks

Coca-Cola has been repurchasing shares at a rapid rate. 68.8 million shares have been repurchased this year at a cost of just over $3 billion.

KO Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

In the last 10 years, Coca-Cola has reduced its share count by a little more than 8%.

Coca-Cola investors have depended on the buyback to help boost EPS and offset dilution from the company's share issuance. At a time when much of the earnings power is declining, buybacks have been one of the few things creating upward pressure on Coke's EPS numbers.

Keep that $3 billion cost in mind as we continue to look at KO's expenses:

The Dividend

I know I am treading on sacred ground here, but a warning needs to be sound. Coca-Cola's ability to raise its dividend is rapidly decreasing.

The fact that Coca-Cola's most recent payout ratio is over 100% has been covered heavily in the last couple months:

KO Dividend Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

But even compared with free cash flow, Coca-Cola's dividend is becoming unsustainable:

KO Free Cash Flow Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Coca-Cola will spend $6.3 billion to pay its dividend this year (assuming 4.26 billion shares outstanding and a $0.37 per share quarterly dividend). IF Coca-Cola sales improve from its current trend for the year, the company may generate $8 billion in cash from operations (It has generated $5.9 billion through the first three quarters, and business has not historically jumped in Q4).

Management has guided $2 billion in CAPEX for 2017, leaving Coca-Cola with $6 billion in cash flow for 2017.

Even if Coca-Cola halts buybacks for the rest of the year, the dividend payment plus buyback expenses will cost it $9.3 billion this year. This is well over what it will generate in cash from operations this year.

Coca-Cola's history of dividend increases is amazing. But just as "past performance is no guarantee for future returns," past dividends are no guarantee for future payments. Just ask General Electric (GE) shareholders!

GE Free Cash Flow Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

And the market does not reward long-term dividend payers forced to reduce their dividends.

GE data by YCharts

For Coca-Cola, something has to give.

The Future of the Dividend/Buybacks

I am not saying the dividend will be cut immediately, or even that a raise will not occur coming up. It appears Coca-Cola will generate some cash from its reorganization and selling other assets, as it has been doing.

Also, Coca-Cola has $27.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on its balance sheet, seemingly enough to pay the dividend for years. However, it is important to note that per the latest 10-Q, $24.7 billion of that is overseas. Only $2.6 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities is in the U.S!

Under the new tax law, Coca-Cola will be able to pay a one-time 15.5% tax to move some of that money back to the U.S. It looks like Coca-Cola should be first in line to take advantage of the new law.

Coca-Cola can afford to pay out the dividend with its cash hoard, but I think it is time for management and investors to ask: Is that really best for the long-term success of the business?

I would argue that Coca-Cola desperately needs to use that cash to acquire growing businesses to remain able to grow cash flow for the future.

Other Costs Rising Too

Restructuring has led to some cost cutting at Coca-Cola. SG&A is down 12% year over year (though revenue is down 14% over the same period).

But Coca-Cola's debt is adding expenses, and as interest rates have risen lately, so has the company's interest expenses.

The long-term debt has been rapidly expanding, up 100% over the last five years and up 400% over the last eight years.

KO Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Of the company's $24.9 billion in debt issued just over the last nine months, $21.2 billion is in short-term debt with maturity under 90 days. During this time six-month corporate bond rates are up 72% over the last year, from 0.97% to 1.67%.

(Source: US Treasury Corporate Bond Yields)

And therefore, Coca-Cola's borrowing costs are rising as well.

Interest expense so far this year is $631 million, more than double that it was five years ago. As interest rates continue to rise, so will Coca-Cola's borrowing costs. If rates hold steady, the company will have interest expenses over $800 million this year.

A Sum of Costs

Coca-Cola investors have benefited greatly from buybacks and the dividend. But as income drops, cash generation declines, and borrowing costs rise, buybacks and dividend raises cannot continue as they have historically.

If buybacks maintain their pace for the final quarter of the year, Coca-Cola will buy back just over $4 billion in shares this year.

The dividend will cost $6.3 billion.

Interest expenses will near $0.84 billion.

Capital expenditures will be $2 billion (as guided in the latest 10-Q).

For a total of $13.14 billion.

IF Coca-Cola has a solid end to the year, cash from operations may reach $8 billion.

Coca-Cola is not just weathering one bad quarter or even one bad year. It is in the midst of a long-term decline in its business and will likely be more than $5 billion short in covering the expenses incurred from its dividend, buybacks, CAPEX and interest expense.

Coke Set Up To Disappoint?

Coca-Cola's management has maintained guidance on earnings of $1.91 per share for 2017. For investors eyeing the company's payout ratio, that looks like good news. But these are not high-quality earnings.

First, these are non-GAAP measurements. Coca-Cola's non-GAAP EPS this year so far are $1.52, so it needs $0.39 per share in non-GAAP earnings this quarter to meet guidance.

Q4 last year Coke earned $0.37 in non-GAAP EPS ($0.13 in GAAP).

At a time when Coca-Cola is in the middle of a hard decline in sales AND selling off assets, it seems hard to believe that earnings will grow by 10% year-over-year to meet guidance.

But restructuring is giving the company accountants plenty of room to engineer their earnings. Best case scenario is that KO prints a good headline number, but look at the financial statements - there will be no improvement in cash generation from the business.

(On a GAAP basis this year, Coca-Cola has earned just $0.94 per share. Full-year GAAP earnings will be well under the $1.48 per share it will pay in dividends).

In Summary

For decades, a slow moving business like Coca-Cola has been great for shareholders. Coca-Cola produced consistent, reliable earnings and dividends year in and year out.

Unfortunately, that same business model is now hurting Coca-Cola. Just as Coca-Cola was unlikely to see a sharp drop in earnings any given year, it is also unlikely to see any sharp rise in earnings in any given year.

That means it is not hard to predict - Coca-Cola will not generate the cash necessary to pay its current dividend for the long term, let alone continue to raise it.

Coca-Cola is between a rock and a hard place. It has spent way too much money rewarding shareholders, who now view Coca-Cola as only a dividend play. As a result, business has been in decline and Coca-Cola has not reinvested enough to maintain a growth in its cash generating operations.

What is worse? To pump the well until it's dry, or upset shareholders with a dividend cut? I think in the next few years we will likely find out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.