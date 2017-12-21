This Fund Is Overvalued But Still Offers A Consistent 10% Yield

Prospective investors must allocate their assets amongst various other cyclical asset classes to diversify their risk exposure in bear and bull markets.

The tradeoff of owning this fund is that it doesn't offer the same growth as equities and the correlation isn't comparable with a traditional bond fund.

Fund has done an adequate job of generating sufficient NII over the years to sustain the distribution but I'd like to see better coverage going forward.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)

Investment thesis: Despite needing to get creative with asset allocation, GOF is a great pick to deliver superior current income. An analysis of the fund’s financial statements shows that the distribution is safe for now but NII coverage needs to improve.

Impressive Distribution Growth

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

This fund seeks to deliver total return through current income and capital growth. To their credit, the fund has offered an amazingly consistent yield over the past 10 years. It’s very common for funds that began operations in 2007 to cut the distribution over time. It is a testament to management effectiveness that they didn’t have to. The distribution is paid monthly and currently yields 10.13% on an annual basis. There have been no recent RoC distributions declared.

Sustainability of Distributions

(Source: Original Image – Data from GOF 2016-2017 Annual Reports)

While I’ve seen worse figures, it’s a little concerning to see that the fund is consistently paying out more in distributions than what it’s earning in net investment income. The distribution is coverage is OK for now as they are at least covering 60-70% of the distribution from NII. On the other hand, capital growth of the underlying holdings should be carrying the fund but yielded net losses in 2015-2016. This leads me to believe that eventually they’ll need to raise capital if this trend continues. We'll discuss the significance of this in the valuation section. Furthermore, with a heavy emphasis on high-yield bonds and significant leverage (~21%), this fund is very likely to underperform during market downturns.

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

After analyzing the inner workings of the fund, I am a little surprised that it has historically traded at premium to NAV (9.35%). I don’t think I would be remiss in saying that in the CEF universe, usually there is something “wrong” with the fund that leads it to be trading at a discount to NAV. In this case, the fund isn't perfect but the market seems to be pricing in the consistent yield.

However, I would argue that this shouldn’t detract prospective investors from buying the fund if it meets their goals and risk tolerance. As with most things in life, you get what you pay for. From another perspective, the fund has historically traded at a premium and I don’t see any indication that it would change now.

Asset Allocation Strategy

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

While the fund does offer strong current income, the price performance must also make sense for it to be a worthwhile investment. The challenge with this is that, as a diversified high-yield fund, the price performance doesn’t offer the same negative correlation to equities and is more volatile than traditional bonds. As a remedy to this, I would suggest an asset allocation of other interest rate sensitive positions that move in a cyclical manner:

• Treasury bonds

• Equity REITS

• Convertible Bonds

The above graph is the resulting performance of my suggested asset allocation. Strategically speaking, the REITS are there to provide growth and convertible bonds as a hedge against changing interest rates.

Conclusion

While the fund needs to work on distribution coverage from NII, it is hard to find an investment that consistently delivers such high income. Furthermore, changing interest rates are causing significant volatility in the fixed income sector and that should motivate investors to look for alternatives in short duration high-yield bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.