Evolution Mining Builds Strong Asset Quality

Investment Thesis:

Evolution Mining (OTC:EVMNY) has an economic interest in Ernest Henry that provides a base load of gold production and cash flow that sets a solid foundation for EVMNY's portfolio to grow upon. The inclusion of Ernest Henry is well strategized to take advantage of existing infrastructure with minimal capital investment required to extend mine life.

The company has now fully integrated Ernest Henry into its business and has reported a full quarter of sustainable production and cost performance.

EVMNY's other operating assets will decline over the next 10 years, but Ernest Henry and Cowal provide the cash flow for EVMNY that would offset that decline with higher quality and longer life assets that can be acquired in a timely fashion.

EVMNY’s strength is emanating from its ability to generate value through (1) mergers and acquisitions, (2) focus on ‘value over volume’ strategy to deliver operational stability, (3) portfolio of high quality, and (4) low-cost assets to maximize cash margins.

Through the financial analysis presented below, we can prove the hypothesis that EVMNY is verifiably building strong asset quality.

1. Company Overview:

EVMNY owns and operates six gold mines in Queensland, Western Australia and New South Wales. Two of the assets were acquired in 2015 namely, Mungari from La Mancha Resources and Cowal from Barrick Gold. EVMNY also holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry mine in Queensland, which was purchased in August 2016 from Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY).

2. Earnings Quality:

Earnings were influenced by improving cost controls. Gross margins improved from 17.10% in 2016 to 21.93% in 2017. As a result, EBITDA margins climbed from 39.96% in 2016 to 49.14% in 2017. Gross margins were 17.10% and EBITDA margins were 39.96% in 2017. Revenues rose from AUD 1.3 billion in 2016 to AUD 1.4 billion in 2017.

The company recovered from a net loss of AUD 24 million in 2016 to a net income of AUD 217 million. Year-on-year increase in revenues and earnings is better than the median among its peer groups.

Given EVMNY’s volatility of earnings to commodity prices, the sensitivity analysis below shows the impact of various gold prices and foreign exchange rates should have next year:

3. Asset Portfolio:

EVMNY’s string of acquisitions over the last two years has progressively improved its asset portfolio. EVMNY completed three M&A deals to begin its transformation from a junior gold mining company. It has a short asset life (estimated 6 years) and moderate cash cost assets (estimated at AUD 1,000 per ounce) for a company with: (1) production growth pipeline, (2) increased asset life of 13 years, (3) low All-In-Sustaining-Costs (AISC) of AUD 800 per ounce, and (4) strong cash generation.

The acquisition of the Ernest Henry mine was lauded by stakeholders given its existing infrastructure with minimal capital investment required to extend mine life. Ernest Henry can leverage on the infrastructure to lift the overall gold recovery by 5%. Medium/long-term catalysts include mine life extensions attributed to rich gold deposit geometry and grade consistency.

4. Financial Flexibility:

Improvements in gross margins have been accompanied by a sound balance sheet as well. It suggests gross margin improvements emanate from good business practices and operating decisions.

EVMNY is capable of borrowing short-term funds quickly with debt at a low 9.8% of its enterprise value compared to the industry benchmark of 25%. Interest coverage ratio dropped 989.96 basis points relative to industry peers. Gearing ratio sits comfortably at 15.9% in 2017.

Liquidity is supported by cash and undrawn credit facility of AUD 337.4 million in 2017. Cash balance improved on the back of strong cash flows and proceeds from the sale of the Mount Edna mine. Total outstanding debt of AUD 325 million was settled during the year.

Balance sheet pressure is gradually reduced, yet capital expenditure is expected to increase in 2018 (Cowal Stage H cutback and float tails leach project). New projects will deliver growth and mine life extension, but exploration spending will simultaneously increase next year. Capital spending will be significant, particularly at the Mungari mine given the underground mine life issues.

5. Cash Flows:

Increase in operating cash flow by 13.4% y/y is almost equal to the change in earnings. Hence, it suggests that there could be no significant movement in reserves or accruals in managing the company’s 2017 earnings.

EVMNY’s operational strength, along with modest requirement for capital expenditures, is expected to result in total annual cash flows of AUD 270 million in 2018. Thus, it allows for a quicker payment of debt. Dividend policy is a 4% payout ratio on revenue generated. Annualized dividends are expected to reach AUD 0.04 per share in 2017 onwards.

They increased the payout ratio to 50% of post-tax earnings (up from 40%). This reflects the strong cash generation of the company, which already has high quality operational portfolios.

6. Stock Valuation:

Valuation is attractive with the current Price/Book ratio of 2.03X, which is approximately the median of its peer industry group. It also means the market expects EVMNY to grow faster than its peers and for the company to enhance its current Return on Equity (ROE). Share price strength has upside potential. It is driven by delivery of high quality assets versus its Australian gold peers.

Recommendation:

We like the strategy of EVMNY of maintaining a portfolio dominated by higher-quality assets. It is being delivered in forms of cash generation and production. However, debt remains a key source of funding instead of internally-generated funds.

EVMNY’s assets are competitive on the gold cost curve, and their assets in Cowal and Mt. Rawdon. Ernest Henry alone has more than a 10-year lifetime, which would be difficult to find in any company within the gold sector. All assets within its portfolio are currently running at full production rates.

The company is mainly focusing on a strategy of “value over volume.” EVMNY would rather operate on lower gold ore production, but low also on the cost curve. Hence, the company now has became more relevant as a globally low-cost gold producer.

However, EVMNY’s assets are in Australia, making the company significantly exposed to the Australian Dollar. Hence, it is inversely directional to the US Dollar. A return of US Dollar weakness would lead to strength in the Australian Dollar. Hence, this could cause a reduction in revenues and negatively impact earnings.