Thus Spoke Markethustra

The hope for eternal joy should not blind investors to the reality that woe also can run deep in capital markets.

“All things began in order, so shall they end, and so shall they begin again”

- The Garden of Cyrus, Sir Thomas Browne, 1658

It seems that all market events that have taken place throughout history are bound to happen again and again indefinitely into the future. Economies will cycle from expansions to peaks to recessions to troughs and back again. Euphoric stock market booms will be followed by catastrophic busts. And all the while policy makers will enact changes under the misguided and ultimately destructive assumption that THIS TIME they finally have the answers to solve all ills and break the perpetual cycle.

Why are we destined to this eternal recurrence across capital markets? Because investors and policy makers become so caught up in the rapidly unfolding events of the present that they quickly forget the repeated lessons of the past. And so it goes as 2017 draws to a close.

Eternal Recurrence

“O man, take care! What does the deep midnight declare? "I was asleep— From a deep dream I woke and swear: The world is deep, Deeper than day had been aware. Deep is its woe; Joy—deeper yet than agony: Woe implores: Go! But all joy wants eternity— Wants deep, wants deep eternity."”

- Thus Spoke Zarathustra, Friedrich Nietzsche, 1883-1891 (English translation by Walter Kaufmann)

The examples of the same things happening over and over and over again in capital markets are abundant in the current market environment.

In regards to stocks (SPY), here we stand in the midst of the second longest U.S. bull market ever during one of the longest economic expansions in U.S. history with stock market (IVV) valuations near their highest levels in history.

In regards to bonds (BND), we have yields not only at historical lows across various bond asset classes such as investment grade corporate bonds (LQD), high yield bonds (HYG), and emerging market debt (EMB) but also at historically tight spreads relative to U.S. Treasuries.

Despite the fact that we have both stock and bond markets operating at historical extremes, the consensus market expectation is that the current economic expansion and stock market gains are going to continue indefinitely into the future. The consensus expectation is also that while interest rates are expected to rise in the coming year, that investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds (JNK) and emerging market debt (PCY) are not only going to hold up just fine, but will continue to thrive.

Indeed, all investor joy wants deep eternity. But investors should take care in becoming blinded to the reality that deep is the woe in capital markets as well. And it is because of the investor propensity to give into the notion that the joy being felt today may finally be perpetual this time around that results in even more profound woe once market history inevitably repeats itself over again and again.

Thus Spoke Markethustra

“I teach you the overman. Man is something that shall be overcome. What have you done to overcome him?”

- Thus Spoke Zarathustra, Friedrich Nietzsche, 1883-1891

Today we are once again seeing the latest evidence of the infinite cycle repeating itself in capital markets.

Of course, it is that time of year again. The calendar year is drawing to a close, and the prognosticators are out with their prognostications for the coming year. And just like we saw in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, consensus analysts’ expectations are for the following: the economy is set to accelerate toward a sustained economic expansion, interest rates are going to rise, and the stock market will be higher one year from now.

While the third has essentially been a “God is dead” fait accompli each and every calendar year thanks to the liquidity pumping, morality hazarding actions of global central banks, the first has been frustratingly elusive and the second running completely counter to expectations time and time again.

So what of these eternally recurring predictions during the post crisis period as 2017 draws to a close and the dawn of 2018 lies ahead?

Will stock prices be higher a year from now? A lot can happen over the course of a year, so it’s tough to say, but the chances are actually pretty good despite the fact that God may finally be resurrecting himself with the endless flow of monetary stimulus finally set to come to an end over the course of 2018 as long as corporate earnings can remain on the rise.

What about the economy and interest rates?

To answer this question, let’s reflect on what was considered inevitable coming out of 2016. In the immediate aftermath of Election Day last November, the U.S. stock market (VOO), U.S. Treasury yields (TLT), and the U.S. dollar (UUP) all began soaring sharply higher under the notion that single party control of both the executive and legislative branches in Washington would usher in the swift passage of various pro-growth policies that would spark sustained economic growth. And the associated attractive investment opportunities and rise in inflation would lead investors to eschew the safety of bonds and pour into stocks instead.

But outside of inevitably rising stock prices supported by improving corporate earnings, the sustained economic recovery remained frustratingly elusive for yet another year. As for the capital flows into the U.S. dollar that inspired The Economist magazine in December 2016 to put a buff George Washington on the cover proclaiming “The Mighty Dollar”, the exact opposite ended up happening with the U.S. dollar steadily weakening throughout 2017 as growth prospects outside of the U.S. supposedly appeared rosier (it is amazing what illusions extraordinary asset purchases can foster).

As for interest rates, just as they did in every post crisis year with the exception of 2013, they moved lower, not higher, throughout the year. In other words, a bond market that the consensus deemed would be solidly lower in 2017 ended up trading solidly higher.

The Mainstream Narrative

So what about 2018? What is driving the same stronger economy, higher interest rates, higher stock price narrative for the year ahead as 2017 draws to a close? The following. Tax legislation that is being fast tracked through Washington to close out 2017 is going to fuel a rise in corporate earnings growth in the coming year. Corporations will use these increased earnings and cash flows to increase their hiring and capital investment.

This will spur a new wave of hiring for higher quality jobs that will stimulate the economy and finally deliver the sustainably strong U.S. economic growth that has been so elusive during the post crisis period. And this coupled with its accompanying higher inflationary pressures will induce investors to move out of bonds and into stocks. What joy!

All of this makes for a great narrative. But is this what the market really thinks? After all, when 2016 was drawing to a close, the price action in the U.S. stock, bond and dollar markets all supported the narrative heading into 2017. And that narrative ended up being largely wrong at the end of the day.

Stocks

First, rising stock prices are certainly supporting this end of 2017 prognostication. But it is reasonable to ask after so many years – is the U.S. stock market (DIA) really a useful barometer to measure anything at this point. After all, it cannot even go down in any given day because it is so inebriated by the steady flow of monetary stimulus. So while it is certainly promising, the distorted state of the U.S. stock market (QQQ) may not render it as the most useful indicator of other outcomes at this point in time.

Bonds

How about the bond market? Much has been made this week over the sharp rise in Treasury yields. For example, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield (IEF) ended the week below 2.35% and is already pushing toward 2.50% just a few days later. This has caused all of the bond bears to pour back out of the woodwork to declare that the bond market is headed for trouble in 2018 thanks to a tax plan that is going to spark interest rate rising economic growth.

Perhaps this prediction on bonds in 2018 will prove correct. Believe me, I’m no big fan of spread product like corporate bonds, high yield, and emerging debt heading into the coming year. But is this really an accurate assessment of the prospects for the U.S. Treasury market? Have yields really risen over the last three calendar days because of tax legislation?

I am dubious on this conclusion for the following reasons. Bond investors are typically not stupid. That’s why they are often referred to as “the smart money” in capital markets. And it has been absolutely no mystery that the tax cut legislation was likely to pass for the last several weeks now. So are we to believe that bond investors that took 10-year Treasury yields lower from 2.46% at the end of October to as low as 2.34% late last week have suddenly woken up to the economic and inflation charging force that is the tax cut package in just the last couple of days?

Is it a reaction to tax cuts that has driven yields higher over the last few days, or is it something else entirely that is completely unrelated? I would not be at all surprised to see in a couple of months when the data comes out that the recent spike in Treasury yields ended up being related to China and/or Japan shuffling the deck chairs on their U.S. Treasury holdings ahead of the end of the year. It should be interesting to see.

But what about the suddenly steeping yield curve? Doesn’t this suggest a vote of confidence about future growth prospects and the potential downside for bonds? This is arguably the most overstated story in the last 72 hours. Yes, the yield curve has steepened in recent days.

But this steepening has brought it back to levels last seen just 14 trading days ago on November 30, back when the tax cut bill was largely assumed to pass as it is now passing today. And from a longer-term context, if you squint at the very lower right of the chart below, you can see how impactful the recent steepening has been in the context of the dramatic flattening that has taken place since the end of October.

Put simply, it has been nothing more than a negligible dent in what remains a sustained long-term flattening downtrend. If this were a stock, a technical analyst would certainly not be declaring a reversal in trend at this point. So those declaring a steepening of the yield curve is now underway should proceed cautiously.

Could yields continue to rise and the yield curve steepen from here? Absolutely. But even if it continues to do so fairly dramatically, it still has a long way to go before we can even begin to declare that anything has meaningfully changed in the economic or bond outlook. And any movement is not likely been because of a change in economic prospects resulting from the tax bill. That’s not a knock on the tax bill, but instead just what the market has been implying for several weeks now.

U.S. Dollar

Moving beyond the bond market, the general lack of enthusiasm about the improved prospects for the U.S. economy in the coming year continues to be demonstrated with a collective thud by the U.S. dollar (USDU). Here we have with the tax bill the effective official passage of one of the key pieces of legislation that had capital markets so excited at the end of last year.

But in the past several weeks and in the aftermath of having been pummeled throughout much of 2017, the U.S. dollar has shown virtually no life whatsoever. In fact, it has weakened by more than -2.3% since the start of November during a time when supposedly economic stimulating tax legislation was really taking shape toward becoming official.

Put simply, if the market was truly excited about the inflation inducing economic growth prospects for the U.S. economy in the coming year, capital would presumably be flowing fairly strongly out of developed international (EFA) and emerging markets (EEM) and into the United States, which would result in the heavy exchange of euro (FXE), yen (FXY), and other global currencies into U.S. dollars. Instead, we are seeing the exact opposite implied by the direction of the U.S. dollar as 2017 draws to a close.

The Market Implied Narrative

So let’s return to that mainstream narrative introduced above. What is the market implying instead? The outlook for corporate earnings remains strong heading into 2018 as implied by the steadily rising stock market, but the chronically weak dollar, still steadily falling interest rates, and still flattening yield curve despite the noise of the last few trading days suggest a more subdued outlook at best for the U.S. economy. And a subdued economic outlook implies subdued inflationary pressures and thus interest rates ending up lower than consensus expectations once again next year.

This, of course, is a decidedly different story being implied by the market. Not necessarily one filled with woe, but then again hardly the joyous story being communicated over the mainstream financial media.

Of course, just as we saw at the end of 2016 and what followed in 2017, just because the market is implying one outcome at the end of the year does not mean it will follow the script and come to pass in the coming year. For example, it is very possible that the U.S. dollar may finally find its mojo, that the economy may finally enter into a sustained growth phase with its accompanying higher inflation, and that interest rates may finally head on the rise.

Of course, it is also possible that stock prices could fall in the coming year (gasp!?! cover ears... close eyes... head down... eternal joy... eternal joy... eternal joy...), which would actually become all the more likely if we did see a sustainably stronger economy with higher inflation and rising interest rates. Why? Because central banks are not likely to stand idly by for long before stepping in to gather up all of the stock price intoxicating punch bowls that have been overflowing for far too long.

And with such lower stock prices would also come sustainably higher volatility (VXX) potentially to the bane of the many investors that are new to the short volatility trade with the VIX already trading at its lowest levels in history.

But for now, while current market forces supported by the recent tax legislation may support higher corporate earnings and thus higher stock prices for the time being, it is not supporting the notion of a more sustained economic growth acceleration or higher interest rates for that matter.

The Will To Power

Capital markets continue to repeat the same things over again and again today. Joy is indeed over time deeper than agony as demonstrated by the fact that capital market asset prices have risen over long-term periods of time. But this does not mean that agony has been completely eradicated from capital markets.

Yet investors remain given to the hope of eternal joy despite the repeated evidence throughout history that woe will also always remain deep in capital markets. In the end, nothing is eternal and the lessons of the past will eventually recur again in the future. And no matter how much analysts may repeatedly wish over the mainstream media and policy makers try through their asset purchases or legislation for certain outcomes to take place each and every calendar year, capital markets will continue to have inevitable forces that will remain at work in dictating actual outcomes that end up being different from what was hoped.

Investors seeking to manage their portfolios face the constant struggle to maintain a level head and a balanced view in such an environment filled with so many mixed signals and cross currents. For some, it may cause them at times to question why they are even bothering with the exercise. This tends to be particularly true when markets turn strongly against them at any given point in time, which helps to explain why so much capital flows out of the market during bear markets.

Fortunately, capital markets also allow for self-direction of investment decisions. Investors need not simply succumb to the consensus view. Instead, they can formulate their own opinions and allocate accordingly to add value for themselves over time.

And in the current market environment, while the mainstream market narrative may be suggesting one outcome, exploring for yourself to find the deeper implications of what is happening at any given point in time is where the real opportunities can be discovered across capital markets. And this is particularly true of stocks, bonds and the U.S. dollar as we round the turn to the start of another new calendar year.

