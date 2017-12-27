Kevin Wilson Positions For 2018: On The Cusp Of Great Change

There won’t be enough liquidity to stop it, unless you believe that Fed interventions will work instantly and seamlessly under all circumstances. I don’t.

Kevin Wilson was the CEO and founder of Blue Water Capital Advisors, which he sold and retired from in late 2017. He is now working on a book about natural history. He was in the financial advisory business for 25 years, and prior to that was a petroleum geologist and academic research scientist for 17 years.

Kevin shares his thoughts with Seeking Alpha Editor Gil Weinreich on how to differentiate meaningful information from the "noise" in the big economic changes that are occurring.

Gil Weinreich: Is there a "surprise" you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

Kevin Wilson: It appears that the Chinese economy will slow down substantially in 2018, as the government cracks down on "grey rhinos" (the companies that grow via debt-fueled acquisitions), according to economist Andy Xie (South China Morning Post, 2017; China's industrial production growth has been shrinking since 2014, and its fixed asset investment ("FAI") has plummeted since early 2016 (Jeffrey Snider, 2017). The global LEI also just dropped into slowdown mode, according to Goldman Sachs. China's new credit issuance reached 102% YTD through October, but we don't see a big surge in its economy because with its total debt load, it now takes four yuan of debt to produce one yuan of growth (Zero Hedge, 2017a). China is unlikely to be able to dig out of its debt dilemma without a great deal of pain (cf. Wilson, 2017a) now that the big five-year political planning meeting is behind it, that credit growth is being cut down to size again.

Due to tightening policies at the PBOC, Chinese one-year bond yields are approaching 4%, according to Michael Hartnett of Bank of America (Zero Hedge, 2017b). Previous 4% peaks in the 1-yr. bond have been associated with global asset sell-offs (Chart 1), suggesting that if Chinese policy continues to favor tightening, an asset crash of some type may occur.

Chart 1: B of A's Chart Showing Cycle for 1-Yr. Bonds

Source: Zero Hedge

GW: What are the factors, in order of importance, that make the market and economy most vulnerable right now?

KW: 1) The falling yield spread (2s-10s) in the US as the Fed tightens, with risk of yield curve inversion early next year (cf. Eric Parnell, 2017; also Christopher Whalen, 2017); note that the probability for this is high, and that 17 out of 18 recessions since 1918 were associated with Fed tightening cycles (John Mauldin, 2017a), and many of these recessions were preceded by yield curve inversions.

2) Falling US money supply growth and the lowest velocity of money since the 1940s, which will tend to make monetary and fiscal policy ineffective and cause GDP growth to remain muted or even decline well below its recent surge to 3% (cf. Eric Basmajian, 2017a); note that other trends like low productivity growth, declining YOY bank loan growth, declining YOY retail sales growth, the potential end of the consumer credit cycle (cf. Julie Verhage & Luke Kawa, 2017), and plunging YOY personal savings rates (cf. Atle Willems, 2017) make this worse, with a substantial potential for recession next year.

3) Crazy and dangerous credit trends around the world, including the massive growth of so-called "cov-lite" loans in the US and EU, such that 70% of 2017 corporate loan volume was characterized as cov-lite (compared to only 30% for the US in 2007; cf. Fasanara Capital, 2017); note also that yield chasing is now so bad that Argentina, which defaulted in 2014, 2001, and 1989, raised billions for a 100-year bond paying 7.9%, and it was subscribed at 3.5x the offered amount; note also that European high yield bonds are now priced below US 10-yr. Treasuries (Chart 2; also cf. John Mauldin, 2017b); note also that total sovereign debt bearing a negative yield has now reached $11 trillion in value; note also that US corporations are massively in debt, and their median net debt/EBITDA ratio (1.7x) is the worst since 1980; note also that the Chinese corporate net debt/EBITDA ratio is 7.5x, the worst ever (David P. Goldman, 2017), although much of this debt is held in government controlled firms.

Chart 2: European HY Bonds Now Cheaper Than US Treasuries

Source: Zero Hedge

4) Failure of both fiscal policy and monetary policy to deal with the problems of the middle class, resulting in the further decline in retail sales growth, and culminating in a recession, as workers run out of disposable spending cash while wages remain barely on track with inflation, or worse; automation is breathing down workers' necks, and the labor participation rate will stair-step down again in the next slowdown, permanently removing a few more percent from the ranks of the employed (cf. Scott Santens, 2017); meanwhile, the Case-Shiller home price index is at the highest level ever (since 1958), and although they are still affordable, rising rates may put an end to that (cf. Eric Basmajian, 2017b).

5) The market is technically at the Ponzi stage of finance, in the sense given to that term by famous economist Hyman Minsky, and in this stage buyers of assets are not interested in holding assets, only in selling them to someone else (cf., Wilson, 2016a); also note that huge capital has flowed out of active funds and into passive funds, raising the risk of a crash when all those ETFs freeze-up in the next downdraft (Marko Kolanovic & Bram Kaplan, 2017); note also that liquidity has been removed from the markets by the Dodd/Frank legislation, the significant decrease in capital held by active value players, and automated algo-trading; note also that valuations are as high as they've ever been by some measures, and extreme by essentially all measures (cf. Wilson, 2017b.

GW: Is there reason to expect that the next big downturn will be as or more severe than the 2007-2009 bear market?

KW: I refer you to my article from last August on the misunderstanding of risk (Wilson, 2017c). In a nutshell, this market is more prone to crashing than any other I've seen except for 2007, and in some ways it's probably even worse than that episode. I would not be surprised by a 1987-style crash of 35% over three weeks, or even a much more extended version of the 2010 flash-crash. Note that standard bear markets drop around 37%, but this one could drop 64% or more on valuation measures alone (John Hussman, 2017). Every part of measuring or pricing risk in this market is broken or dysfunctional courtesy of the Fed, and I have absolutely no faith in the system's ability to cope with the bizarre excesses that Wall Street now cheers on with idiotic delight. If investors take a wait-and-see attitude, they are likely to experience life-changing losses, because once panic mode sets in, there won't be any buyers at all, for a huge amount of downside. Since almost all asset pricing is now artificial or even impossible, and the Yellen Put is assumed by most Wall Street knuckleheads to actually work, even though it didn't in 2000 and 2008, the degree of panic that is possible now is at least as open-ended as it was in 2008. There won't be enough liquidity to stop it, unless you believe that Fed POMO [eds: permanent open market operations] interventions will work instantly and seamlessly under all circumstances. I don't.

GW: Your articles very often elucidate contemporary issues through the prism of history. What historical period is most echoed in our present circumstances?

KW: I read a good piece recently by Marko Kolanovic & Bram Kaplan (2017) that suggests it will be like 1968: global protests against political and financial elites, culminating in a global currency reset, the sharp devaluation of the US dollar, and the onset of a high inflation episode that could last for many years. Indeed, I wrote about the possibility of an inflation surge myself a while back (Wilson, 2016b); However, the assumption under the Kolanovic & Kaplan article, and mine, is that things will eventually normalize, which will trigger global devaluations and high inflation. I would suggest now however that first, we will have to go through a deflationary episode (major recession), which will transform into high inflation once government fights that recession with every experimental tool they've got, which is all they can do under current circumstances (Wilson, 2017d). The result of the fight against deflation will be eventual high inflation and social unrest.

GW: You're not very sanguine about the current political environment. Could something be done to ameliorate the situation so that politics would increase economic opportunity, or at least not increase the level of risk to the economy?

KW: If we had any real leadership, we would start a sinking fund to reduce the debt (cf. Wilson, 2017e), the dollar would soar, bond markets would stabilize at higher yields, and growth would be revitalized. We will have to wait for the next presidential election for any real change to occur.

GW: What should former financial advisors such as yourself be doing to help their clients batten down the hatches?

KW: Advisors should carefully update clients' risk tolerances using a 65% downside as the measure of market drawdown potential. Portfolios should be re-balanced accordingly, and all equity positions should be at least partially hedged. High flyers should be at least partially sold to pocket gains, if valuations are high (which they will be). Intermediate bonds should probably be avoided, as either an all-short-term fund or an all-long-term fund will likely do better. Gold in small allocations might prove useful.

GW: We've discussed risks. What opportunities do you foresee in the new year?

KW: As a contrarian, I still think there's a real opportunity ahead for the long bond WHOSX and TLT. I also like gold (NYSEARCA:IAU) going forward. Once a recession has hit and markets are depressed, or in the absence of a recession, a crisis-forced currency devaluation begins. I would start to look at commodities and other reflation trades.

GW: Where could your prognosis go wrong?

KW: Everywhere. If the economy stumbles along, and China's economy doesn't decline much, and the world's central banks raise rates with no immediate consequences, and fiscal stimulus works in spite of everything, then the recession and bear market could be delayed by another year, or even two, barring unforeseen events like war or political upheaval.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU, WHOSX, TLT.