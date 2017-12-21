What's Going On With Western Canadian Select And What It Means For Gear Energy

Our view is that the concern (spread widening) is being overblown, and with crude-by-rail providing relief, spreads should tighten improving WCS. In addition, we forecast oil prices to be much higher than $58 in 2018.

We explain how the latest spread widening impacts Gear Energy, a name we own and have covered extensively.

There are issues with pipeline takeaway capacity, but crude-by-rail will alleviate much of the issue towards the end of Q1 2018.

We explain what happened to the spread (why it's wide right now) and what we see happening in 2018.

There has been a lot of media coverage on why Canadian heavy oil (Western Canadian Select) is selling at a big discount.

In November, a pipeline outage on TransCanada's (TRP) Keystone sent ripples across the oil industry. Western Canadian Select, the main grade (heavy oil) transported on the line, started seeing widening discounts to WTI.

Following the Keystone leak, Enbridge (ENB) also saw its Line 5 shut down for a few days that saw the differential blowing out.

To add more salt to the wound, crude-by-rail, historically used to eliminate the bottlenecks of transporting crude in Canada, are also seeing restricted capacity as there are not enough workers to handle the sudden increase in capacity.

Basically, what this has resulted in is the widening of the differential between Western Canadian Select (WCS) and WTI in calendar 2018. As of Friday, Ingram Gillmore, CEO and President of Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF), informed us that these were the quotes being given out to Gear:

What you see above is the current price quote being given to Gear. Gear doesn't sell oil on the spot market as it sells on prices settled one-month in advance. In the case of December, Gear is receiving $13.94/bbl discount.

But the widening differential starts to hurt in January 2018 when the discount to WTI widens to ~43% before decreasing to ~35% in March. Now, from our discussion with analysts familiar with the situation, the differential widening we are seeing right now will prove to be temporary. The reason is that even in the face of temporarily higher differentials, there is enough rail capacity in the market to push the differentials back to $14 to $16/bbl.

There is an estimated capacity of 754k b/d available from rail that will eliminate the bottleneck issues of around ~350k b/d.

More importantly, what does that mean for Gear?

In our projection, we use a 30% discount or $16.80/bbl average throughout 2018. At 7,700 boe/d (our estimate), we arrive at DACF of C$57 million and (C$3) million in free cash flow on capex of C$58 million.

At $60/bbl WTI, we have the differential at $18/bbl and arrive at DACF of C$66 million with free cash flow of C$6 million.

Even assuming higher differentials, we have Gear earning an adequate amount of cash flow. And while the temporary blowout in discount is not positive news, there are no real concerns as the ample rail capacity will help push the discount lower.

But the market is forgetting about one thing - lower heavy oil production from Mexico and Venezuela.

Despite a temporary blowout in WCS spread, the market forgets that the trend of oil imports (mainly heavy grade) from two of the most important countries - Mexico and Venezuela - has been decreasing making room for Canadian oil producers.

In addition, what's not widely talked about is the grade of oil the shale producers produce. As we wrote in an article on May 30 titled, "The Best Bull Oil Thesis You've Never Heard Of," the sellside report from AltaCorp noted that the oil markets are actually short on medium to heavy grades.

The grades that US refineries are looking for are in between 31 and 32 API, while shale oil is between 40 and 45 API:

In essence, there aren't any competitors for Canadian heavy crude other than Mexico, Venezuela, and OPEC, which are seeing increasingly lower medium to heavy grade exports.

So, despite concerns over WCS spreads in the short term, the long-term outlook for spreads remains very supportive especially as pipeline capacity starts increasing in 2019:

Conclusion

The spread blowout that you are reading from media outlets is overblown given the near-term solution at hand (crude-by-rail). In addition, the long-term outlook for Canadian heavy oil continues to improve as Mexico's oil exports fall more in 2018 as production decreases from years of inadequate capex investment. In addition, a worsening situation in Venezuela puts a further squeeze on the heavy grade on the market making US refineries more dependent on Canadian heavy oil (WCS).

What makes the recent concern even more transitory is our conservative estimate for Gear's forecasted cash flow in 2018, which takes into consideration the wider spread. Even in that scenario, Gear will be fine and continue to grow by 15% exit-to-exit close within cash flow.

We see the situation with WCS improving, and if the market is concerned about this in the short term, then it makes buying Gear here all the more appealing, given the positive tailwind in the long term.

