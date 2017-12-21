Transocean Gets 33-Month Contract From Statoil

It’s been quite a while since we have discussed a material contract despite the fact that Brent oil (BNO) is firmly above $60. Potentially, the end of the year and the upcoming holidays are playing a role in this absence of contracts. However, there is an exception. Transocean (RIG) has just reported a significant new contract with Statoil (STO).

Statoil awarded a 22-well contract with an estimated duration of 33 months to Transocean Spitsbergen. The contract has 2 one-well options and has a firm backlog of $286 million. The work will begin in the third quarter of 2019. The dayrate calculates to roughly $285,000.

This contract is a vivid evidence that the UK/Norway segment is getting increasingly tight. Transocean Spitsbergen, a semi-sub built in 2010, has started its current contract with Statoil in October 2017. The work will continue until October 2018. Notably, current contract has options that may keep Transocean Spitsbergen busy until April 2019. I fully expect that Statoil will exercise these options so there’ll be almost no gap between Transocean’s current contract with Statoil and the new one.

Another thing that I’d like to point out is that Transocean is moving from an undisclosed rate to a rate of $285,000 which is certainly worth disclosing in current environment. The harsh-environment segment is the first segment that is in the “positive zone”, where a new contract actually makes real money for the driller. Currently, Transocean’s harsh-environment segment is fully booked except the semi-sub Polar Pioneer, which is stacked since December 2015.

Also, Statoil’s move shows that oil producers are ready to take advantage of current depressed dayrates and assign long-term contracts. In harsh-environment segment, such contracts already come at money-making dayrates (although dayrates are, of course, lower than in the $100+ oil era).

With this new contract, Transocean solidifies its position as a backlog leader in the offshore drilling space. While the company’s execution, in your author’s opinion, has been sloppy in the past few years, the quality of the fleet and the company’s size make it one of the market leaders.

Transocean stock has recently lagged its peers like Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) and Rowan (RDC). With this new contract and oil near yearly highs, I expect Transocean to make up some ground. I also expect that we will hear more about new contracts from leading offshore drilling companies in the first few months of 2018. Currently, the company’s shares are in a local downtrend but this may change if they are able to get above $10 and stay there for some time. In case the downtrend continues (due to lower oil, for example), I expect significant support in the whereabouts of the $9 level.

We should also keep in mind that Transocean and Songa shareholders will be voting on the upcoming acquisition of Songa in January. The previous Transocean’s merger with Transocean Partners did not go very smoothly despite the fact that Transocean Partners was Transocean’s spin-off. Any execution problems with Songa acquisition may put a burden on Transocean shares. That said, I expect the deal to go through.

All in all, the new contract is a very positive development for Transocean and a good sign for the beaten industry. All else equal, the contract should contribute to near-term upside of Transocean shares.

