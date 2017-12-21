Canadian Western Bank Has Restored Itself As A Growth Bank

Canadian Western should be able to leverage improving spreads, improving operating leverage, and loan growth into double-digit earnings growth, supporting a fair value in the high C$30s.

Management is targeting some aggressive growth goals for about a third of its loan book, including double-digit growth for its mortgage, equipment lending, specialty lending, and franchise lending businesses.

From the summer of 2014 through the summer of 2017, Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) (CWB.TO) endured an ugly downturn brought about by the sharp decline in oil prices and the resulting impact (real and perceived) on the economy of Western Canada. Although this downturn did knock Canadian Western back a bit, it didn’t appear to do any lasting damage. More importantly, management stuck to its long-term plans throughout the downturn, plans that included expanding its equipment leasing operations, its mortgage operations, and its business mix outside of Alberta.

With the shares having doubled of the February 2016 low, risen more than 50% from my last write-up, and risen more than 20% over the past year, this isn’t an undiscovered turnaround story. Instead, it’s back to being a growth story, with management targeting strong lending growth in the coming years and progress towards mid-teens ROEs offering double-digit earnings growth potential. As the share price largely reflects those growth prospects, I’d call this more of a hold (or a watch list candidate), but it’s a name I’d keep an eye on for occasional pullbacks.

I would also recommend that investors considering an investment in Canadian Western strongly consider the Toronto-listed shares (CWB.TO). While the ADRs do trade, the liquidity is unattractively low (whereas the Toronto-listed shares trade over 300K per day).

Buying And Building For Growth

With the exception, perhaps, of names like Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), with its large Latin American operations, Canadian banks are generally thought of as conservative and not especially growth-oriented. Whether that’s fair or not is a topic for another day, but Canadian Western certainly stands out for being more growth-oriented than the norm. Despite the ups and downs of the energy markets, Canadian Western has more than doubled its revenue over the past decade and grown book value at a double-digit clip while typically producing mid-teens ROEs and growing the dividend.

That legacy of growth continues.

Canadian Western recently paid around C$900 million for ECN’s Canadian Commercial and Vendor finance business, an equipment finance and leasing business focused largely on transportation, healthcare, and construction, with three-quarters of its business outside Western Canada. In addition to meaningfully growing its equipment finance business (by close to a quarter, bringing to nearly 20% of the loan book), this should be an immediately accretive deal despite the short-tail nature of the book, some likely business run-off, and a C$60M-plus capital commitment from Canadian Western to support and grow the business.

This is part of a larger strategy to grow the business beyond its traditional focus on generally smaller businesses in Western Canada. Personal and mortgage lending has grown to over 20% of the book now, with Optimum making up around half of that. Management believes that Optimum can continue to grow at a high-teens rate, in part due to new B20 rules that make it harder to get a loan from the larger bank.

While Alt-A lending is riskier, it’s well worth noting that Canadian Western’s yields have been quite stable and the cumulative loss ratio is minimal. Granted, that has been during a healthy, rising Canadian housing market, but I don’t think Canadian Western has been reckless in growing this business.

Canadian Western is also committed to growing its leasing and specialty finance businesses. National Leasing, a small-ticket equipment leasing business, is expected to grow at a low-to-mid teens rate through 2021, with Maximum Financial (specialty lending) targeting close to 50% growth and Franchise Finance (specialty franchise lending in hospitality) targeting close to 20% growth.

Now, admittedly, these are management projections from earlier this year and they could fall short, but I do believe Canadian Western is taking aim at real, meaningful, and underserved lending opportunities within Canada and doing so with a better funding base than many of its non-bank competitors.

Targeting growth has its costs, and that has been literally true for Canadian Western. Operating expense growth has exceeded revenue growth in several quarters over the last couple of years as the company has hired to support its new businesses. That should start to taper off and reverse in 2018, and I’d note that the company’s efficiency ratio in the mid-40%’s is still quite good even at this “elevated” level.

Targeting A Better Funding Mix

At around 2.65%, Canadian Western’s net interest margin is not particularly attractive, though comparisons to U.S. regional/super-regional banks or its large Canadian rivals isn’t exactly fair. Still, I note that the bank generates more than a third of its deposits through broker channels – a more expensive source of funds that pressures the interest margin.

Management wants to increase its branch-based deposit-gathering (with an eye toward pushing the broker channel down into the 20%’s as a percent of deposits), but I’m a little more skeptical here. Growing branch deposits can be challenging for commercial-focused banks and this is a relatively new effort on the part of management. Success would help reduce the company’s cost of funds and management is actively pursuing cross-selling and other opportunities to increase its business with existing commercial clients, but I think management’s work is cut out for them.

After all, this bank does not generate much in the way of fees (close to 90% of revenue is spread-based), which leads me to believe that most of its clients limit the relationship to lending activities and it may be harder to coax them toward a closer relationship with Canadian Western.

On a more positive note, with a significant skew towards floating-rate loans (close to half of the book) and a small fee-generating business, Canadian Western is much more asset-sensitive than other Canadian banks. With that, the recent rate increases in Canada have stimulated NIM improvement (up 27bp yoy in the fiscal fourth quarter and up 20bp you in the fiscal third quarter).

Although lending growth has been sluggish recently (in the mid-single digits, with weakness in leasing, and commercial real estate/mortgages), growth should reaccelerate in 2018 as the Western Canadian economy improves, providing good leverage for net interest income growth (margin growth and growth in earning assets).

Credit And Capital Not An Issue

While the energy downturn did lead to higher provisioning and impaired loans, Canadian Western seems to be on the other side of that issue now. The non-performing loan ratio (or gross impaired loan ratio) was still up year-over-year in the last quarter (up 14bp to 0.72%), but it declined sequentially and new GIL formation was notably lower. Provisioning has returned to a more normal level and I think the company is basically out of the woods with respect to credit barring an unforeseen decline in Canada’s economy.

Capital, too, is not an issue. I wouldn’t say that Canadian Western is burdened by an overabundance of excess capital, but it has more than enough to cover its needs, pay a solid dividend, and be opportunistic with incremental M&A opportunities (like the ECN deal). Again, there’s always a caveat when talking about banks’ capital positions – you never really know whether the reserves are adequate until they are “battle-tested”, but I believe it would take a pretty dire reversal in economic fortunes for Canadian Western to need to raise capital.

The Opportunity

I have my doubts that Canadian Western will hit its 2021 loan growth target (which implies 14%-plus annual growth from here) and its branch-based deposit-gathering targets, but I think the company can come up a little short on both metrics and still do quite well. Between strong loan growth (just not as strong as management is targeting), improving interest spreads, renewed operating leverage, and clean credit, I expect double-digit adjusted earnings growth over the long haul.

Unfortunately, the share price largely reflects that, and today’s price of around C$38 is about where I think the shares should be trading. That doesn’t mean I believe the shares cannot continue to appreciate, but it means I don’t think you will get excess return for the risk.

The Bottom Line

Canadian Western should be a decent hold from here, but I’d keep this name on a watch list with the hope of taking advantage of a pullback. This bank is not as sensitive to energy prices as commonly believed, so a dip in oil prices could perhaps be an opportunity to pick up shares. In any case, this bank looks well-positioned for above-average growth as it continues to expand its lending outside of Western Canada and target under-served segments like Alt-A mortgages, specialty commercial lending, and equipment leasing/financing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.