Look: A Swedish Magic Trick

This is a textbook example of how convoluted things get when everyone is trying to roll back an unprecedented experiment all at once.

Here's how to end QE without actually ending QE - or something like that.

Remember the "policymaker paradox?"

I've spent a lot of time talking about why it's so difficult for central banks to exit stimulus in a world where everyone is engaged in some iteration of accommodative policy.

Going back and searching my older posts, it occurs to me that the majority of the discussion on this is published over at Heisenberg Report, but I did find one piece where I specifically elaborated on this issue on this platform. Back in August in "A Cruel Paradox," I described the situation as follows:

That's why coordinating an exit from crisis-era policies is so difficult. Because unless every economy involved starts improving at exactly the same pace and at exactly the same time, FX traders are going to pick a winner, and in the act of doing so, they'll create the kind of relative currency strength that will paradoxically start to erode that very same "winning."

One of the places this problem is particularly vexing is Sweden, where the Riksbank is effectively beholden to ECB policy. As Stefan Ingves creatively put it earlier this year, “when you are next to an elephant, you have to be careful.”

The Riksbank story is long and winding and you can't really talk about Sweden's monetary policy without at least mentioning Paul Krugman and his infamous 2014 "sadomonetarist" blog post for the New York Times.

I seriously doubt anyone is interested in having a debate about that post and the extent to which Krugman was right or wrong, but again, it's incumbent upon anyone writing about the Riksbank to at least link to it because it's a critical part of the story. Peruse it at your leisure.

Anyway, for the purposes of this brief post, note that the Riksbank followed everyone else down the easing rabbit hole and for their trouble they got a massive housing bubble (among other things). The purple line in the charts below is Sweden, the pale yellow is New Zealand, the orange is Australia, the teal is Canada, the pink is Britain, and the pale yellow on the bottom is the U.S.:

(The Economist)

Here's how Albert Edwards put it back in July:

But a combination of aggressive QE and -0.5% interest rates has not just resulted in a very robust economy, but a totally overheated and out of control housing bubble – one which makes Australian and Canada house price bubbles look merely pedestrian!

Ok so in September, a lot of folks began to question why Sweden was persisting in accommodation when inflation was surprising to the upside. The reason is that with the ECB still easing, the Riksbank has to be careful because any nod in the hawkish direction risks catalyzing krona strength and that has the potential to undermine the inflation target. That's the paradox described above.

Of course the longer you persist in accommodation, the bigger the risk that bubbles in things like housing will continue to inflate.

Well, the ECB's late October announcement that APP will be tapered further starting in January but will nevertheless run until September of next year (and almost surely through the end of 2018), set the stage for an interesting December policy meeting for the Riksbank.

At issue was what the bank would decide with regard to the future of QE in light of the fact that the ECB will still be buying €30 billion a month in assets through at least September. Again, the risk was krona appreciation.

So what did the Riksbank do? Well, they got creative. They ended QE (i.e. no more new purchases) but in a way that will actually lead to a temporary expansion of their balance sheet. Basically, they're going to front-load their reinvestments. This will be the result (left pane):

(Barclays)

Barclays calls this a "sleight of hand", and you should take note of it because it again underscores the above-mentioned policymaker paradox. They had to figure out a way to expand the balance sheet while simultaneously ending their purchase program.

The real irony here is that in addition to having to guard against any krona strength that might have accompanied a hawkish interpretation of their December meeting, the Riksbank was also staring down what looks like the beginning stages of a housing bust. Here's SEB's housing price indicator (basically, the difference between people who think house prices will rise and people who expect them to fall):

(NYSEMKT:SEB)

That's the lowest level since 2013 and the plunge came out of the blue in November. Here's SEB:

The Indicator declined by 39 points, from an elevated 50 in October to only 11. This is the second largest drop in the history of the series (the largest was 10 years ago, in the midst of the financial crisis November 2007, when the indicator lost 47 points).

So why is that ironic (as I put it above)? Here's why, via Bloomberg:

The krona has weakened over the past three months on fears Sweden’s housing market is headed for a correction. That, paradoxically, has given the bank more leeway to scale back stimulus.

Let that sink in. A housing bubble that was supercharged by excessively loose monetary policy is now bursting and while that naturally should mean that the central bank will be cautious to pull back on stimulus, in this case it actually gave the Riksbank a little wiggle room on the hawkish side because it pushed the currency lower and the reason they're having trouble exiting accommodation in the first place is because they're worried about currency strength because the ECB is still easing.

And yes, that is just as absurd as it sounds.

See this is what I mean when I tell you that the post-crisis environment has become so laughably convoluted that it's difficult to imagine how everyone is going to be able to reverse course on these policies without something going horribly awry.

It is not lost on me that most readers would rather just read someone's DCF model on a small-cap and then buy some $3 lottery tickets on E*Trade, but what I continually try to reinforce is that in a world dominated by passive flows, buybacks, the sovereign wealth fund bid, and central bank buying, the utility of that single-stock analysis has diminished materially. If you question that assessment, well then try this: go back and track down your favorite commentator's top 10 picks from 2009 and plot them all on a nine-year chart with QQQ. Even if there are some outperformers in there, I think you get what I'm driving at.

All of this is one big trade on the same dynamic. These policymakers are all engaged in a balance beam act and they're all trying to stick an impossibly difficult dismount. Wednesday's Swedish magic trick was another manifestation of that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.