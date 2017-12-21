Campbell Soup And Snyder's Lance: Food M&A Gone Wild

The Campbell Soup acquisition is the latest in a string of uneconomic deals in the sector. Valuation multiples are very high, and leave little no room for execution risk.

Acquisition mania continues to run rampant - despite lofty deal pricing - in today’s market. I’ve long been bearish on food company roll-up acquisitions, and that has just gotten more reinforced with time. For example, see my stubborn bear calls on Treehouse Foods (THS), which has finally collapsed after sell-side analyst pumping throughout the middle of 2015 to middle of 2016 (last example of my work here). It took some time to unwind, and management was able to ring the cash register by raising $835mm off a secondary at sky-high prices, but acquisition-driven growth there has fallen apart. Shares are down 32% this year (and nearly cut in half from all-time highs) versus a 20% return for the S&P 500. Unfortunately, the sector is littered with more examples of this.

Why the negativity on food acquisitions? In most cases, these are desperation plays by management. Organic revenue growth has been incredibly difficult to come by, and margin expansion has often been a struggle. By comparison, funding rolling up acquisitions with cheap debt in today’s interest environment look like the easy route to higher earnings per share. However, now that we are now nearly a decade into a raging bull market, acquisition multiples have been pushed to the stratosphere, and the margins for error on deal integration are now incredibly slim. More often than not, these stories end up looking the same when you look at proposed deal presentations:

Acquired business diversifies and/or strengthens the core business

Acquired business is a market leader in certain product categories

Significant value creation to be achieved through synergies/operational excellence

If this sounds familiar to Campbell Soup’s (CPB) plan to acquire Snyder’s-Lance (LNCE), then you know where I am headed. With an acquisition price of $50.00/share, Campbell Soup will pay roughly $6,100mm, or 20x 2017 EBITDA estimates pre-synergies, 12.8x post synergies (assuming they are achieved), to acquire its target. If this was any other year than 2017, the concept of paying this kind of premium would be viewed as outlandish, particularly in a low growth, low margin business like food snacks.

Recall that Campbell Soup paid just 12.6x EBITDA before synergies for its last large ($1,000mm+) acquisition – the $1,550mm pickup of Bolthouse Farms – and that still has categorically been a failure. The company’s long-running strategy of diversification away from soup, particularly into fresh foods (see the Campbell Fresh segment), driven through deals such as Bolthouse Farms and Garden Fresh Gourmet acquisitions, has not yielded results. Management has miss stepped in expanding distribution on these smaller firms, hasn’t squeezed out the cost savings that they thought, and also underestimated the impact of weather-related issues on the supply chain. Campbell Soup paid nearly $1,800mm for these two acquisitions, but they posted EBIT losses in fiscal 2017. Given that track record, can investors truly be confident that management can pull off yet another move?

After all, Campbell Soup isn’t exactly starting with a clean business. Snyder’s-Lance has had its own problems recently. It has reported mixed operating results (GAAP pre-tax income at five-year lows), and is in the middle of its own restructuring program. Leadership changes and turnover complicate matters; new CEO Brian Driscoll has been in place for barely one year. Layering a Campbell Soup integration and acquisition plan on top of the current Snyder’s Lance cost plan will add challenges and could be potentially disruptive, particularly since Campbell Soup is already working to integrate the recent $700mm acquisition of Pacific Foods. It’s tough.

Snyder-Lance By The Numbers – Deal Doesn’t Work Without Significant Cost Cuts

Snyder’s Lance adjusted free cash flow, while adding back interest expense, will be roughly $193mm in 2017: $230mm in operating cash flow (assuming flat working capital), taking off $75mm in capital expenditures, and adding back $38mm in interest expense. I’m adding back interest expense here because Campbell Soup will refinance all of the company’s current debt load, and will be able to squeeze out some interest savings given its (currently) stellar investment grade credit rating.

Campbell Soup, assuming they price debt in the 3.3% coupon range (similar to the current 3.3% senior unsecured notes due 2025, CUSIP 134429BA6), is going to be paying $201mm in interest expense on the purchase price. So on a cash flow basis, it is made clear quite quickly that this deal is a wash without synergy execution. Meanwhlie, gross debt/EBITDA jumps to nearly 5x, up from 2.2x prior to the Pacific Foods acquisition. As a result of all this aggressiveness, the major ratings agencies have put the company under review for downgrades.

That is why the synergy estimates - $170mm by fiscal 2022, or nearly five years – have to be so high in order to justify this deal, which is on top of the cost-outs management hopes to make by continuing the existing restructuring. That synergy number works out to about 8% of Snyder’s Lance annual revenue; taking 800bps of cost out of a low margin business is an incredibly lofty goal. Now, there are likely levers the company can pull: warehouse overlap, manufacturing and supply chain optimization, leveraging volume on ingredient procurement. Of course, there are costs to make these changes: $300mm worth of transaction, restructuring, and integration-related payouts. Assuming a more normal synergy achievement ($40mm per year for three years), it will be three years before this deal is profitable on a GAAP basis.

Given the track record, it is hard to get behind this company. For investors that invest in consumer staples like Campbell Soup for the perceived safety and durability of earnings in downturns, the increase in leverage should be concerning. If you look at nearly every other sector, most management teams have shifted to more opportunistic deal-making, with transaction volumes down due to the lack of attractive deals out there due to valuation. The food sector hasn’t gotten the memo, and I worry about the long-term impact on shareholder value within a sector that is already steeply overvalued on a historical basis.

