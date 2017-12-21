ENI, BP Announced Production Start-Up At The Egyptian 'Super Giant Gas Field' Zohr

BP and ENI are well positioned to benefit from this new mega-project.

The basic long-term strategy here is that global natural gas consumption is expected to grow from 340 Bcf/d in 2015 to 485 Bcf/d by 2040.

Eni SpA announced Wednesday the production start-up of Zohr, the largest ever discovery of gas in the Mediterranean Sea. BP owns a 10% stake while ENI owns 60%.

Source: ENI Oil platform Bouri DP4- Cipiota via Wikimedia Commons. Courtesy: Egypt today.

Investment Thesis

Oil majors Eni SpA (E), BP P.l.c (BP) and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) have invested massively in the offshore natural gas segment when times were tough for the oil and gas market and it was not a decision taken lightly but a clever investment driven by natural gas future demand.

Thus, it is paramount to invest long-term in these two oil majors that have a sizable natural gas production and will be able to profit from the success of this "clean energy".

Natural gas is the fastest-growing fossil fuel in the projections. Global natural gas consumption increases by 1.4%/year. Abundant natural gas resources and rising production-including supplies of tight gas, shale gas, and coalbed methane-contribute to the strong competitive position of natural gas.

China's demand for natural gas will continue to fly toward 2040, outstripping domestic output by as much as 42.6% the EIA said. Other experts, the Doha-based Gas Exporting Countries Forum [GECF] said on December 15, 2017:

Natural gas becoming the fastest growing fossil fuel. The Doha Global gas consumption will increase by 53% between 2017 and 2040,

The rise of natural gas use Worldwide is the result in part of the Chinese government promoting natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal. The IEA report forecast that the share of natural gas in the energy mix would double to 12% by 2040 whereby coal will drop to 45%.

The share of coal in power generation will also decline from about two-thirds in 2016 to less than 40% by 2040, according to the report. Dr. Adeli (Doha) said:

Energy accessibility will become a top priority in the long-term. Most population and income growth will come from Asia and Africa. These two regions currently have the poorest access to energy and the largest fuel substitution potential.

Important news today

Eni SpA announced Wednesday the production start-up of Zohr, the largest ever discovery of gas in the Mediterranean Sea.

The field, with potential resources in excess of 30 Tcf of gas in place, started-up in less than two and a half years from the discovery: a record time for a field of this size in deep waters

Total investments spent on Egypt's "super giant" natural gas field on the Mediterranean, Zohr, have so far reached $3.8 billion, head of the project's local operator Belayim Petroleum Company (Petrobel) Atef Hassan said in August.

Note: Eni holds a 60% stake in Shorouk Block, Rosneft 30%, and BP 10%. The company is co-Operator of the project through Petrobel, jointly held by Eni and the state corporation Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation [EGPC], on behalf of Petroshorouk, jointly held by Eni and the state company Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company EGAS.

Three oil companies own a stake in the Zohr field.

1 - BP recent investment in natural gas in the Middle East and Africa.

BP was a little late in the party last year but quickly shifted the company's strategy to give priority to large investments aimed at increasing natural gas production.

1- BP agreed to buy a 10% stake in Egypt's giant Zohr gas field (Shorouk concession) from Eni for $375 million on November 25, 2016.

2 - On December 19, 2016, BP announced the following:

BP announced today that it has signed agreements with Kosmos Energy to acquire a 62% working interest, including operatorship, of Kosmos' exploration blocks in Mauritania and a 32.49% effective working interest in Kosmos' Senegal exploration blocks -- acreage which holds world-class deepwater gas discoveries and exploration prospectivity across both countries. BP will invest nearly one billion dollars mostly in the form of a multi-year exploration and development carry to acquire a 62% interest and operatorship of offshore Blocks C-6, C-8, C-12 and C-13 in Mauritania and an effective 32.49% interest in the Saint-Louis Profond and Cayar Profond blocks in Senegal [...] The approximately 33,000 square kilometres of acreage covered by today's agreements includes the Tortue field, estimated by Kosmos to contain more than 15 tcf of discovered gas resources. The total acreage, by Kosmos' estimates, could contain roughly 50tcf of gas resource potential and in excess of 1 billion barrels of liquids resource potential.

2 - Rosneft acquired 30% stake in the concessions agreement for the development of the Zohr field.

On October 29, 2017, Rosneft acquired a 30% stake in the Zohr project for a total of $1.125 billion. Rosneft also refunded its share of past project costs to Eni.

The deal will enable the Company to share significant experience in offshore field development, using existing competencies in offshore production. Participation in the development of a unique production asset will strengthen positions of Rosneft in the strategic markets of Europe and Middle East.

3 - ENI successful strategy. Eni's Dual Exploration Model, adopted in 2013.

ENI approach is based on a simple principle: while the reserves of hydrocarbons grow through the exploration successes, Eni can benefit from early monetization thanks to the sale of minority stakes indicated above, all while maintaining operatorship of the asset. ENI owns now a 60% stake.

By parallelizing exploration, appraisal and development phases, the time-to-market is quicker, equity development cost is lowered, and Eni achieves an accelerated cash flow.

ENI said also that this winning combination allowed the company to generate $9 billion from its exploration activities between 2014 and 2017.

ENI is the country's main producer with an equity production of approximately 230K Boep/d or 12.75% of the company total production in 3Q. Please read my preceding article on ENI here.

Total production for BP is now 2,462K Boep/d.

Final Commentary and Technical Analysis

Zohr field was discovered in August 2015. Zohr obtained investment authorization after just six months and began production less than two and half years after first being found. This short time from the discovery to the production marked a record in the oil industry, having been developed in less than three years.

Zohr will start production in two phases.

The first phases will be launched in a few months with an output of one Bcf/d.

When all seven fields are complete by 2019, this amount will increase gradually to 2.7 Bcf/d.

Zohr is not the only mega-field in the area. The offshore natural gas Israel discovered in 2009-2010 - especially the giant Leviathan field and Tamar field - are back on the radar but with numerous problems.

Technical analysis:

BP is forming a rising wedge pattern which is bullish short-term and bearish long-term. BP is trading at the support line. However, I expect the stock to have a negative breakout early next year to re-test first support at $39 and probably $38-$37. On the positive side, BP can reach $42.25 (sell flag).

I do not believe oil prices will be able to keep the positive momentum much longer. I recommend BP as a hold.

E is forming an ascending triangle pattern. An ascending triangle is a bullish chart pattern. However, the resistance is at $34 and in this case, I recommend to take some profit off the table at this level. On a positive side, if the stock can cross the $34 resistance the next resistance should be around $35.

Do not forget, It is important to look at the oil prices trend before making an investment decision on these two oil majors.

