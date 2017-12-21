Emerson Electric: Great Dividend Track Record, But Overvalued Stock

Emerson Electric (EMR) has raised its dividend payment for the past 61 years. As an investor who is focused on companies that are able to pay and raise dividends, this fact has piqued my interest. A company that can reward shareholders with increasing dividends through a wide variety of economic cycles is one that will most likely continue to raise payments to shareholders. Since dividends will be used to cover expenses for my wife and myself when we enter into retirement in a couple of decades, I want to own shares of companies that have a proven track record with regard to dividend growth. I also want to own shares at a price that I find attractive. I’m willing to overpay for shares of companies that pay and raise dividends every year, but I won’t buy a stock if I deem it to be too expensive. While I love what Emerson offers with their dividend track record, shares are simply too expensive for my tastes at current levels.

4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 results

Before we get into the stock’s valuation, let's recap Emerson's 4th quarter and fiscal year 2017 results. Emerson announced results for both on 11/7/2017.

Source: Emerson Electric 4th quarter earnings results slide show presentation

Fourth quarter earnings per share came in at $0.83, up 12% from the previous year. This excludes a 6 cent negative impact related to EMR’s purchase of Pentair’s (PNR) Valves and Controls business. Revenues were up a robust 13% from Q4 2016 to $4.44 billion. Reported sales grew 13% in the quarter, in part because of demand for Valves & Controls products. Breaking down results by each segment of the company, Automation Solutions, which accounts for approximately 60% of revenues, saw an 18% increase in sales. The Automation Solution product lines serve customers in automotive, chemical, energy and several other industries. While sales in this segment saw declines in Latin America and Middle East/Africa geographies, North America posted a strong 10% year over year growth. Asia was up 2%, while China by itself saw an 8% increase in sales. The Commercial and Residential Solutions segment, which produces just under 40% of company revenues, saw sales increase 4% from last year’s 4th quarter. Products from this segment includes those used in HVAC, refrigeration, home repair and cleaning systems, among others. While North American sales dipped 1% from last year, sales for this division in Asia once again saw strong growth of 14%. China was highlighted yet again for its growth, up 18% in the quarter.

Results for the year were also fairly impressive.

Source: Emerson Electric 4th quarter earnings results slide show presentation

Earnings per share grew 8%, when you exclude 10 cents of negative impact from the acquisitions and the divestiture of ClosetMaid. If you account for this impact, earnings per share were still up 3.7% from 2016. Revenues were up 5% from 2016 to $15.3 billion. Impressive to me is that cash flow was up 8% from fiscal 2016 to $2.2 billion. Shareholders were returned a little more than 60% of this cash flow in the forms of dividends and buybacks. I like to see increasing cash flow levels because that is where the capital to fund dividends, buybacks and acquisitions come from. A company that can steadily increase cash flow is one that can continue to increase dividends. As I am more concerned with where a company is going rather than where it came from, let’s take a peek at the company’s forecast for the upcoming fiscal year.

2018 Outlook and Beyond

Source: Emerson Electric 4th quarter earnings results slide show presentation

Many of the industrial companies that I follow are guiding towards very solid growth in 2018. Emerson is no different. Management sees earnings per share coming in at $2.75-$2.95. This would be a 4% to 12% gain over fiscal 2017. Not included is this forecast is that Emerson will take a 3 cent hit for accounting charges related to the Valves & Controls purchase and a 6 cent loss from the selling of their ClosetMaid division. Management sees the Valves & Controls acquisition as adding to earnings sometime in 2018. This acquisition should set Emerson up for a larger market share for the company’s Automation Solutions segment. In fact, management sees net sales for the segment growing 14% to 16% year over year for this segment. This expected growth is important because Commercial & Residential Solutions is only expected to grow sales by at most 1%. Growth will have to come from the Automation segment if earnings are to grow.

The one issue that concerns me with Emerson is that 50% of the company’s total sales come from the energy sector. With Valves & Controls being added to the company, 70% of sales in Automation Solutions come directly from oil and gas customers. As I previously discussed, Emerson is forecasting robust growth for this division so this high level of exposure to energy end markets should aid the company’s earnings as oil prices recover. If oil prices reverse course and head lower, large energy projects could be delayed or canceled. This would have a material impact on EMR’s financial results.

Dividend growth investors will be happy to hear that Emerson is forecasting free cash flow of $2.8 billion for 2018, a 27% increase from 2017’s figure. Going even further out, Emerson hopes to drive EPS growth to a $3.25-$3.50 range by 2020. The company is aiming to grow free cash flow to $3.3 billion and targets a dividend payout ratio somewhere around 50% by the end of the decade (the dividend payout ratio for 2017 was 56%). The company doesn’t seem to want to raise their payout level all that much, so if the dividend is going to rise dramatically, earnings will have to continue to improve.

Emerson’s Dividend History

As I stated at the open, Emerson has a distinguished dividend growth track record. There are only 6 other companies on David Fish’s U.S. Dividend Champions list that have at least that many years of dividend growth. 6 decades of dividend growth places the company in rarefied air amongst even dividend champions. While this track record helps reassure investors that the company will most likely continue to pay and raise their dividend through all parts of the economic cycle, the dividend growth has really begun to slow in recent years. The average raise over the past ten years is 7.4%. The average raise over the past five years drops to 5.8%. The average raise over the past three years is even lower at 4.7%. Emerson’s most recent raise was announced on 11/7/2017 and resulted in just a 1.04% dividend increase. I will never complain about even the smallest of raises, but I do prefer to see companies grow or at least maintain the size of the dividend increase. On the bright side, shares currently yield a little under 3%. This is higher than almost every other industrial company that I follow. Higher yields and impressive dividend growth streaks are important, but so is valuation. At the outset of this article, I said EMR was too overvalued for me. Let’s see why.

Valuation

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate 2.83% 61 1.04% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $71 $53.17 $67 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 25.4 16.9 $68.65 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $53.86 1 / A++ Under $62

Value Line rates Emerson Electric’s financial safety as 1 and their financial strength as A++. These are the highest ratings a company can receive in either category. With a current PE ratio of 25.4, this measurement says that EMR is currently 33.46% above its 5 year average PE of 16.9. While this is high, it should be noted that there are many industrial companies on my watch list that are even more overvalued based on this metric. CFRA’s one-year price target is $71, offering investors 3.59% upside based off of the 12/19/2017 closing price of $68.54. CFRA’s estimates that fair value for shares is $53.17, which means shares are trading at a 22.42% premium to their fair value. Morningstar says fair value is $67, making shares just slightly undervalued by 2.25%. Value Engine’s one-year price target is $68.65, which is just pennies off the most recent closing price. Value Engine’s fair value is $53.86, making shares 21.42% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares of EMR to be 12.63% overvalued. I am willing to over pay for quality companies with long track records of dividend growth, but I would need shares of Emerson Electric to drop to $62 in order to purchase the stock.

Conclusion

No one can argue with Emerson’s dividend growth streak. It is impressive. The company’s most recent earnings report shows that earnings growth is taking place and management is aggressively guiding towards higher free cash flow. This would allow the company to potentially offer higher dividend increases if the company's guidance proves correct. On the other hand, Emerson is highly susceptible to changes in oil prices and the company’s dividend growth has slowed to a snail’s pace over the past few years. As industrial companies go, EMR’s dividend yield is attractive, but that doesn’t make up for an overpriced valuation. As of now, I will pass on shares of Emerson Electric. What do you think of EMR? Are you buying, holding or selling? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.