Tesla's Model X And Upcoming Y Face New Competition In 2018

This article includes some follow-up thoughts to my article on Monday about the new Supercharger policy.

The good news for Tesla is that it will be restricted to just the largest car market on the planet for now and is not expected to hit the U.S. until 2020.

When you follow the actions of "disruptor" companies like Tesla, Inc (TSLA) you have to also be watching the competition forming in Tesla's rear-view mirror because, as in any race, everyone is always after the leader. Competition in the BEV market is not just the heavyweights like General Motors (GM) and Toyota (TM) but smaller upstarts as well. Thor Trucks in California just presented itself as a competitor to Tesla's Semi Class 8 truck which I covered here. Over in China, we have another new arrival in the Model X's rear-view mirror.

I have been following Chinese startup NIO (formerly NextEV) with great interest and my admiration has been growing. Just formed in 2014 this "youngster" is achieving some impressive results with the financial backing of heavyweights like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU).

My interest was initially captured by amazing videos of NIO's limited production EP9 Supercar setting new lap records at Nürburgring (here) in May of this year, a record the car has now broken for the third time since its first attempt in October 2016. On that first visit to the track, the car broke the existing track record on just its second lap around the course.

NIO unveiled its production version of the new ES8 luxury SUV/CUV this past weekend in an arena filled with thousands of fans at an event reminiscent of the Model 3 unveiling in 2016.

With the ES8, NIO clearly has its sights set on Tesla's Model X which is the highest selling luxury BEV SUV in China. Styled as a luxury SUV/Crossover the ES8 is priced about where we expect the upcoming Tesla Model Y to be. However, the ES8 already is here at least a year or two ahead of the Model Y and packed with luxury features. The ES8 could realistically pull buyers from both Tesla models. Buyers willing to stretch a bit for more luxury features, those looking for real leather, wanting to save a bundle on a luxury SUV, and do not see a need for slow-moving Falcon Wing Doors.

Features include leather seating, air suspension, a driver's windshield heads-up display, wireless charging pad in the center console, and seating for seven.

The ES8 is AWD with a motor on each axle. 0-62 mph acceleration is about 4.4 seconds from a 70 kWh battery pack, and a 220-mile range comparable to the Model X75D.

Some features not available on the Model X are the ES8's own AI assistant named NOMI.

Nio also has developed a quick battery-swapping system that takes just three minutes to replace. By 2020 NIO expects to have 1,100 stations around China for long-haul travel. They apparently viewed a charging network like the Supercharger system as too costly and time consuming for buyers.

To keep the wife or girlfriend happy on long trips the front passenger is even treated to recliner-style foldout seating.

Not to be outdone by Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot, the ES8 also has an advanced driver assistance program called NIO Pilot. It is powered by Mobileye's EyeQ4 chip and, of course, has a full complement of radars, cameras, and sensors rounding out the system. Over-the-air updates are also provided for software changes.

Starting price is $68,000 USD or about half the cost of a Model X in China after import fees. That price is before available incentives that can reduce the price by another $6,600 or more. As an import, the Model X does not qualify for these incentives.

Tesla sales in China have been slowing in the second half of 2017. New model introductions seem to be taking their toll. Through November Model X sales are estimated at 7,970 units, down to 19th place from 18th place in October among all plug-ins. Lower priced cars and SUVs obviously dominate the list. But $40,000-plus units are in the top five positions such as the new BYD Song PHEV.

While Tesla's L2 autonomous system seems to be stuck in neutral, NIO U.S., located in the Silicon Valley, has received an Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit from the California DMV. If all goes to plan, when the ES8 hits the U.S. in 2020, it will have a functional L4 capability.

Tesla mired down with Model 3

Tesla's problems with the Model 3 seem to be sucking the life force out of Tesla. While production is finally ramping up here in December, we are still not hearing of large quantities of deliveries. At best, Tesla may be looking at several thousand Model 3 deliveries in Q4. It is will interesting to see if Tesla can reach the level of deliveries achieved in Q3, but to hit 100,000 units for the year Tesla needs 27,000 deliveries in Q4.

The money spent to bring the Model 3 to production seems to be forcing cutbacks in other areas. In a response to my article on Monday one owner claimed:

However, in the past with faults on the Model X and S a driver would bring a loan car to my house and take my car away to be serviced. With respect to the recent call out I was informed they no longer offer this service and I would have to bring the car in. The closest service station is a hour and thirty round trip. I suspect this is relevant to the above story regarding supercharging as a sign that Tesla is trying to reign in the costs."

In a call to the local service center, I was told that rule has not been applied here yet, but travel beyond 30 miles to drop off a loaner is now charged $3 per mile. But, they can no longer guarantee a Tesla service loaner will be available as demand for loaners often exceeds supply. In that case, they resort to "Enterprise RAC, and you will have to bring the car in yourself for service."

Which brings me back to the changing Supercharger Fair Use policy changes enacted on Friday.

Some Thoughts on Monday's article

On Tuesday Simon Mac wrote an article for SA digging deeper into the changes enacted by Tesla on Friday on Supercharger use. One comment, in particular, caught my eye:

Even a junior high student that took one business class can see what a bad decision potentially eliminating users is from a business/economic perspective. Which means there has to be some ulterior motive for why Tesla would choose this route of preventing access altogether instead of simply charging for the "gas."

This comment got me thinking, could there be another motive for kicking business/commercial/government users to the Supercharger "curb?" Could this really be about more than just the excessive use of SCs? As pointed out, even a junior high student would recognize the solution is as easy as just charging a fee for use.

So what could commercial users know that personal users do not? This brought back to mind an Electrek article from August when Tesloop's first Model S hit 300,000 miles in just two years. In this article Fred Lambert and Tesloop's CEO made the following remarks:

The company provides rides between cities like LA, San Diego, Orange County and Palm Springs, and they almost exclusively rely on Tesla’s Superchargers to charge their vehicles, which is free – or more precisely included in the price of the vehicle. "To be fair, more repairs were performed on the Model S, which Tesloop nicknames “eHawk,” over its 300,000 miles in just two years, but they were all performed under warranty." "And while saving over $60,000 on fuel and maintenance is a substantial economic win, we feel the bigger win is that this car is ready for another 900,000 miles over the next six years under its current warranty.

Could it be this new Fair Use Policy has much less to do with people using them to charge their vehicles, as it does with enabling commercial operators to rack up hundreds of thousands of miles all under factory warranty?

What could commercial operators be seeing through their high mileage use?

1) Since commercial users drive more miles are they are seeing vehicle faults earlier than personal users? We know from various reports they have already had battery-pack and drive motor replacements.

2) All of these users are under unlimited mileage warranties. The costs of servicing these higher mileage units could be costing much more than Tesla ever expected.

3) Commercial users tend to carry passengers and are known to get lots of questions about Teslas. Tesla may not want negative information uncovered from long-term, high-mileage use spreading between owners and passengers.

Watching for future changes in warranty repair costs could be an indicator of how much this is affecting Tesla's bottom line.

Conclusion

Competition is coming after Tesla from all directions in 2018. The new NIO ES8 is just the first of many that will be hitting global markets in 2018. Whether Tesla can retain a good-sized slice of the EV market will depend on meeting schedule forecasts and delivering a high-quality product. It will be a while before we start getting reports from non-employees on initial build quality, etc. But we know this issue cost the Model 3 the title of Car of the Year at Motor Trend.

Something drove Tesla to issue a new Fair Use Policy. The timing ahead of the Model 3 delivery ramp may have been intentional. A large number of reservation comments show Model 3 buyers indeed have plans to put their cars to use in ride-sharing and other business operations to help pay for the cars. Since these new buyers would be paying for SC use anyway, maybe the cost of the electricity is not the only issue.

Just taking actions to reduce/limit Tesla's being used for commercial purposes may no longer be an option and was not seen as enough of a deterrent. Tesla needed some way to slow the rapid mileage ramps being accumulated by commercial drivers. Banning owners from using their endless free "fuel" supply would certainly be an effective way to do that.

Tesla is facing challenges from multiple directions. They have to bring their A-game if they are going to be able to withstand not only a barrage of new competition but growing issues with controlling costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.