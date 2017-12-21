Risk-Adjusted Net Present Value For Arbutus Biopharma Corp

The stock is undervalued, but still very unstable from an investment perspective.

I wrote an article on July 19th to estimate the value of ABUS using a rNPV model. This new article is an update of the previous model to incorporate 3Q results. 2Q events were covered in this other article. You can see the first article here, where I explained the model in detail.

Alnylam positive phase 3 results

On September 20th, Arbutus' (NASDAQ:ABUS) LNP licensee Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced that the APOLLO Phase 3 study of patisiran met its primary efficacy endpoint - change from baseline in the modified neuropathy impairment score (Mnis+7) at 18 months - and all secondary endpoints.

Arbutus is entitled to achieve a low-to-mid single-digit royalty based on sales performance of patisiran. The new drug application (NDA) filing for this program plus a marketing authorization application (MAA) are expected to be released by the end of 2017.

Capital rise of $116.4M coming from agreement with top shareholder Roivant Sciences

On 2nd October, ABUS inked an agreement with actual top shareholder Roivant Sciences to issue and sale of 500,000 convertible preferred shares with 8.75% interest for $116.4M. These shares have a mandatory conversion in 4 years at $7.13 per share (15% premium to the closing stock price on September 29, 2017). Under the agreement, there are two payments, one of $50M that already took place on October 16th, and another one of $66.4M, that is expected to be completed by 4Q 2017.

This investment is seen as a strategic investment that will extend cash runway and will also lead to further collaborations in order to expand Arbutus' geographic footprint and enhance the value of Arbutus' assets.

3Q Results

3Q 2017 has seen a better performance in ABUS' financials. Net Loss was $11.6 million as compared to $19.6 million in 3Q 2016. Top-line has also improved; this quarter was $6.9 million compared to $0.8 million in 3Q 2016. Research, development, collaborations and contracts expenses were slightly up from the forecast that I made in my first article for every quarter, but the change is not significant enough to update the numbers.

ABUS gross-burn rate has been slowing down: net decrease in cash and cash equivalents in three months ended on September 30, 2016, $16.4M and on September 30, 2017 at $9M. Its total cash runway has been expanded with Roivant Sciences deal.

From its main competitors, there have not been any major changes in developments, as we can check here.

Model changes

Following positive results of Phase 3 of patisiran and commercialization in early 2018, we need to adjust the rNPV Alnylam royalty. Peak-sales are expected to be $750M according to Bezinga. Probabilities of success in FDA are 81% (I explained where I get this probability in my first article) and mid-single-digit royalty payments 5%.

I am also adding $50M for the 3Q and $66.4M for the 4Q as cash from the investment made by Roivant Sciences.

On October 18th, Arbutus Biopharma announced an LNP technology licensing agreement, under which Gritstone would pay an upfront payment and other payments for achievement of some milestones. There are no exact quantities of those payments, so I am not including any number yet.

Source: Self-elaboration

As a conclusion, we can see that there is a huge margin of safety from current prices to the risk-adjusted net present value. In recent weeks, we have seen an unjustifiable sell-off right after good news that may mean profit-taking. Yet, ARB-1467 is in Phase 2, and any faster development in any competitor's pipeline could severely damage the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.