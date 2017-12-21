The Future Of Netflix Getting Murkier As Competitors Match Business Model

source: thedigitalhash

Since Netflix (NFLX) started to transition from renting physical disks to an online streaming model, the question has always been how it would differentiate itself so the streaming aspect of the business - which is easily duplicable - didn't become the main attribute of its business model.

It of course made the decision to develop original content for the purpose of differentiating from the rest of the market so consumers wouldn't decide to abandon the service for competitors based upon price.

Now that competitors like Hulu and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have developed their own quality original content, and Disney (NYSE:DIS) has decided to pull most of its content from Netflix and develop its own streaming subscription service, Netflix has found itself competing in a market that has, for the most part, caught up with it.

That means Netflix must come up with another way to keep itself from becoming a commodity business. From the film slate it has scheduled to be released in 2018, it's apparent it wants to overwhelm its competition with quantity. The question yet to be answered is what type of quality will come with the 80 films Netflix will release over the next year.

Risk to its business model

The risk to the streaming subscription model of Netflix has always been there, even as it has enjoyed first-mover status and understood it had to create original content to combat turning into a commodity business.

What is happening now is the risk has returned, not because of the ease of creating a streaming service, but because it's obvious that original content is the key differentiator for content streamers, and those that win that game, will be the market leader in the lucrative industry.

Netflix is facing something similar to what the 3 major networks faced when the cable industry started to grow and numerous entertainment and content options were added to the competitive mix.

Not only are a lot of competitors with deep pockets entering the digital video streaming market, but each one is going to include some of its original content in an attempt to increase their user base and maintain loyalty and manageable churn.

It's apparent now that the way Netflix has decided to combat that is to overwhelm its competitors with the quantity of movies it plans on releasing over the next twelve months. There's also another reason.

Content risk exposure

On the defensive side of its business, Netflix, with the future defection of Disney content from its business, has to create more content in order to protect itself from other possible defections if other content producers decide they can do as good or better than if they kept their licensing deals with Netflix in place.

That's why even though Netflix is going on the offensive with the 80 films, it's at the same time a defensive measure to ensure it can maintain a significant content portfolio if its competitors decide they will follow in the footsteps of Disney.

I think they'll wait a bit and see how it plays out for Disney before deciding to pull their content from Netflix, but there is no doubt in my mind they have to be looking closely at the that as a future move to make. It definitely would put Netflix on the ropes if it started to lose significant premium content; users would follow the content they prefer to consume, they won't care which distributor they order it from.

What this will do for Netflix is cause it to spend even more on original content. It will do that because of the distinct possibility it may start to lose subscribers once Disney removes content and competes directly with Netflix in the streaming market.

My view is this is the biggest long-term threat Netflix has ever faced, and it's going to struggle to retain subscribers if other content producers decide to remove content as well. With Disney alone that may be how it plays out.

Brand dilution

A major risk Netflix faces beyond increasing churn, is if it ends up diluting its brand with that many films released in a 12-month period.



The company has enjoyed some breakout hits, and has won numerous awards. What happens when one critically acclaimed film is released, and a few days later another one is? With 80 films a year, it means on average it'll release between six and seven films a month, or one every four to five days.

That's not to say this is something new to Netflix, as this year it delivered over sixty original movies.

Where the dilution comes in is when taking account of the entirety of the Netflix Originals portfolio. Even with the films released this year, how many were made that subscribers consider to be the key reason to choose Netflix over competitors?

I understand why Netflix must do this, but it faces spending, dilution and churn challenges going forward, as competitors offer their own legacy products and originals.

Conclusion

Netflix has seen this day coming, and is feverishly working to produce enough content to persuade users to stay with the service once Disney or others remove their TV shows and films.

Its original content business model is under pressure, and this will only increase at the end of 2018 when Disney goes it alone. The other question will be what it does with content from 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA), assuming the deal doesn't meet any meaningful resistance from shareholders or regulators.

The general consensus is Disney will have about the same amount of content to offer as Netflix does with the Fox deal.

Not only does Netflix face traditional competitors, but Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and others are starting to ramp up their streaming strategies in order to get a piece of the huge streaming video pie. It's only going to get more competitive in the future, and it's very doubtful Netflix will be able to retain the market share it has enjoyed in the past.

It probably will for the next year or so, but afterwards consumers will be forced to make a decision if they only want to pay for one streaming subscription.

Original content has been the differentiator in the past. Now it's becoming a challenge because it's starting to be offered by all companies competing in the space.

What remains to be seen is if the amount of films produced by Netflix is the answer to the increasingly competitive streaming video space. I have doubts they will be.

Over the long term I see Netflix starting to struggle to maintain growth. Not only that, but it could start to contract depending on consumers actions at the start of 2019 when Disney launches its service.

If other tech companies generate buzz and interest, it could start to be an issue before that. It's going to get harder for Netflix to grow and maintain market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.