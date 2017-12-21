The Justification Of Microsoft's Valuation

Investment Thesis

The investment community has hyped up Microsoft's (MSFT) first quarter of 2018 operating results. This does not come without good reason due to the amazing products that Microsoft has released to consumers. The response from investors has been to reward MSFT with about a 10% stock price appreciation to $86.38 in the nearly two months that Q1 results have been released. At first glance, MSFT trading at this price certainly stretches its valuation. However, when its Q1 results are analyzed in depth, the valuation starts to make more sense. MSFT is growing in all the right places and will continue to as its new products mature. After analyzing how MSFT is currently making money and its growth, I think now is a good time to invest in MSFT.

Recent Performance and Fundamental Analysis

There is no doubt that MSFT is creating innovative products within the technology community, and its 2018 Q1 operating results reinforce this. Revenue total for the quarter was 24.5B, which is a YOY improvement of 12%, and net income increased 16% YOY. Cash flow from operations increased nearly $1B in comparison to Q1 of 2016.

Understanding what is driving the revenue growth is what makes MSFT an attractive investment. The 12% increase in revenue YOY equates to a $2.6B increase. The segment breakdown is the following: Productivity and Business process improved $1.8B YOY, intelligent cloud grew $825M YOY, and Personal Computing stayed flat. The P&BP revenue is primarily due to LinkedIn Talent solutions, which is a new candidate recruitment tool companies have been using. In addition to LinkedIn growth, the Commercial Office 365 platform recognized a $500M increase in revenue. The intelligent cloud revenue growth of $825M can be attributed to the Microsoft Azure, the cloud-based application development platform, with 90% YOY growth. The data mentioned in this paragraph is from MSFT's Q1' 18 earnings release.

The business segment growth within MSFT is critical to analyze because the future of the MSFT business is being built on cloud solutions and creating an optimized and connected Office 365 platform, and these are the business segments that are driving revenue. The revenue growth makes it clear that consumers are reacting positively to MSFT's innovative solutions. Selling PCs, Windows, and Xbox will always be a part of the Microsoft product portfolio, but these products are not what will drive future growth for MSFT, so as an investor, it does not bother me that this segment did grow in Q1 2018.

It is not common to see a mature company like MSFT to have quarterly revenue grow 12% YOY. This growth rate shows that MSFT is releasing cutting edge products that people want, and most importantly, its products are solving business problems. In addition to this, from looking at the products outlined above, MSFT is growing many products. Its growth is derived from a diversified portfolio of new products and product updates, which has much more potential to shift the business in the future than if it was hyper-focused on just one area of the business.

In addition to strong operating performance, MSFT is strong from a fundamental standpoint. The image below is of a few key metrics that I picked from MSFT's financial statements. The first two listed are revenue and cost of revenue. MSFT has realized strong top-line growth over the past 10 years, aside from poor performances in 2009 and 2016. The down revenue in 2016 was due to a negative foreign currency impact of $3.8B and a revenue deferral from Windows 10 of $6.6B. MSFT's cost of revenue is most impacted by hardware sales. When computers, game consoles, and phone sales are higher, this will drastically increase the cost of revenue, like in the years 2014 and 2015. Cost of sales in 2014 was also impacted by the acquisition of NDS. One thing I like is that MSFT is growing revenue by selling non-hardware products. As a result of this, it will be able to grow its timeline while keeping the cost of revenue at bay because products like Azure and Office 365 do not require any hardware.

Cash flow from operations has been growing due to MSFT becoming more efficient and reducing operating costs for materials and production. This has positively impacted free cash flow recently, as you will see in the chart below FCF grew 8% and 26% in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Larger cash flow will give management more flexibility to return wealth to shareholders through dividends or share repurchases. It also allows MSFT to have the capital to innovate. Finally, MSFT's current ratio has been steadily increasing over the years. I like a current ratio of at least 1.2, and MSFT satisfies this request. Barring anything drastic, MSFT is not going to go bankrupt anytime soon.

Source: Author made these tables using MorningStar financial statement data

Valuation

To get an idea of what the fair value for MSFT is, three valuation methods were used to determine that MSFT is currently trading at the upper bounds of what the models estimate. The first valuation method that will be discussed is a discounted cash flows model. Two of the critical inputs that go into this model are revenue projections and free cash flow projections. I used the table below to help determine what a reasonable growth rate would be for MSFT's revenue and what its typical free cash flow as a percentage of revenue is. Over the past 10 years, the median and mean figures range from about 3.75% to 5.5% of annual growth. This is a 1.75% spread on average, which gives me some confidence that near future numbers will not deviate too far from this range, considering this has been their growth trend for the last decade. In my model, I implemented a revenue growth rate of 5% for the next five years. I chose 5% because, in 2018, MSFT has displayed strong revenue growth, beating 2016 Q1 by 12%. I am not ready to input a higher growth rate in my model yet based on the performance of one quarter rather than 10 years of operating performance data. As previously mentioned, I am long on MFST's product innovation, but it is not growing quickly enough to transform growth trends in one year.

The next metric that needs to be predicted is free cash flow. To determine free cash flow, I calculate it as a percentage of total revenue. For the past decade, MSFT has consistently been turning about 31% of its revenue into free cash flow. Since this metric has such little deviation in the 5-year and 10-year median and mean figures, I implemented 31% of revenue as free cash into my DCF model.

Source: Author made these tables using MorningStar financial statement data

Inputting a revenue growth rate of 5% yearly for the next five years with 31% of revenue as free cash flow yields the results depicted in the image below. To determine the terminal value I used the Gordon Growth Model with a terminal rate of 2.2% to nearly match the economy. When the cash flows are discounted at a WACC of 8.71%, the price per share calculates to $71.40. This is about 21% under the current market price of $86.38. Based on my model inputs, holding all else equal, a sustainable revenue growth rate of 10% year over year would put MSFT's valuation very close to the current market value. This would be a nominal value of about $99B in revenue needed in 2018 to meet its current trading price. Based on Q1' 18 revenue figure of $24.5B, reaching the $99B mark for FY18 is not completely out of the question. However, the hard part would be sustaining this revenue growth, and it is not an easy feat.

Source: Author made these tables using MorningStar financial statement data

The next valuation method used to calculate the fair value of MSFT stock is the dividend discount model. Based on the graph below, MSFT typically raises its dividend annually by either 12 or 20 cents. Based on the pattern over the past five years, I would've expected the dividend increase to be 20 cents in 2018. However, in the first quarter of 2018, MSFT announced a dividend of $0.39 cents. Assuming like in past year, MSFT pays an equal dividend each quarter, the 2018 dividend projection is $1.68, which is a 12-cent increase from 2017. I inputted a terminal growth rate of 7.5% because that seems realistic as the stock continues to mature. In 2017, the dividend grew 8.33%, and if the 2018 estimate is correct, that will be a 7.69% growth. Based on these inputs, the calculated stock value for MSFT is $86.89, which is 50 cents higher than what the stock is currently trading at. If MSFT paid a higher dividend, I think it would be easier to justify the valuation of this company. It certainly has the cash to raise its dividend more than it currently is.

Source: The author made this table using dividend data from Zacks Investment Research

The final valuation method constructed is a comparable company model. I compared MSFT to Apple (AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (IBM), and Oracle (ORCL). Comparing MSFT to the peer group average, the industry average, and the market, MSFT looks to have higher multiples in nearly almost category aside from price/FCF in comparison to the general market. What this suggests is that MSFT is overvalued in comparison to the peer group and industry. MSFT is close in relation to the peer average and industry average in the price/FCF multiple, but its P/E, forward, and PEG ratios are significantly higher. Dividend yield, price to book, and price to book values are lower than the peer group average.

Conclusion

Microsoft's impressive growth in 2017 and Q1'18 are great steps to justifying the valuation. Without digging into the financial data and understanding the business, MSFT looks grossly overvalued by about 20%, according to my DCF. However, I think the market currently has MSFT decently priced because based on its Q1 '18 results, MSFT has a portfolio of newer products that are all rapidly gaining traction. Its results were driven by sales in the P&BP and intelligent cloud business segments, which is what will drive the future growth of MSFT. Looking at the dividend discount model shows the MSFT is fairly priced, while the DCF shows it is overvalued, unless it hits approximately 10% revenue growth this year. The comparable company model shows that MSFT is trading at high multiples.

There is no doubt that MSFT is expensive and is trading at a hefty valuation, but I do not think the stock will get any cheaper. When first researching MSFT, I thought I was going to be writing about why I will pass on this stock due to the valuation. However, after performing due diligence, I find this mega-cap company is innovating rapidly. I believe MSFT is developing cutting-edge products that consumers want, and for that reason, I believe getting in at $86 is a fair price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.