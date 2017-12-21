Is Pandora Ready To Play?

Pandora Media (P) shares are at rock bottom. Although the stock traded as high as $37 back in 2014, its shares are now hovering around $4.75. Amidst this strong depreciation is the looming fact that Pandora has yet to turn a profit - even though it IPO'd back in 2011. Can the company turn itself around or is it finished? The answer comes down to the company's brand-new CEO Roger Lynch as well as the fundamental metrics around the stock. Within this article, I show how considering these two factors indicates that Pandora might just have a chance to bring its shares back up - and turn a profit for the first time.

New CEO Roger Lynch

The new CEO of Pandora Media, Roger Lynch, joined the firm only 3 months ago in September 2017. When he entered Pandora, it was in the middle of a well-documented period of instability. The prior CEO, a co-founder of the company that had been brought back to 'turn things around', left after only 15 months on the job. A large arm of the business focused on ticket sales had been sold around the same time to raise desperately needed cash. As all of this was happening, the market continued to pummel Pandora into its current valuation of just $1.1B.

Roger Lynch was brought on as the company searched for 'new blood' after the exodus of its previous co-founder. Prior to this move into Pandora he had been the CEO of SlingTV. SlingTV is a provider of television network content over the internet. With channels being sold a la carte and in smaller, more modular ways than traditional television, SlingTV had taken the digital television world by storm. It quickly became, and remains, the most popular over-the-top (Internet) television service.

Comments made by Lynch one week ago offer an interesting look-ahead for what he thinks are key assets of both himself and Pandora. It is worth it to transcribe the entire statement he issued and analyze it point by point:

"We have the most effective monetization machine for digital audio, but when you look at what advertisers expect, their expectations are driven more by what they get from Google and Facebook - not for audio, but for display and video, which means there are investments we have to make to bridge that gap."

Source: Billboard.com Article

Here Lynch acknowledges Pandora's strong market standing in terms of digital audio. As seen below, Pandora leads the market in terms of average active user sessions:

Source:Statista

Although Spotify isn't far in terms of market share, it can be seen that the two form an oligopoly in terms of online radio; other players within the space own a significantly smaller share of the market than either of these players. Lynch also makes it clear that he intends to widen the scope of advertising that Pandora is competent in, although the path there is far from clear.

Lynch then mentions the "really, really strong data science, artificial intelligence capabilities that we do a really good job of powering our product with". Although this is difficult to quantify, Pandora has long been known to have a highly technical culture and set of capabilities. Keep in mind that its flagship product made use of a proprietary machine learning algorithm that would attribute songs and feed users additional ones that would match their preferences. A publicly traded firm making use of machine learning technology in 2011 is several years ahead of the curve. Of course, this doesn't mean that Pandora's capabilities have kept up - they probably haven't. Yet, this kind of technical culture most likely ensured that they have an immense amount of data about its user - a key modern strategic resource.

This belief is confirmed in the next set of comments that Lynch makes:

"To me, as someone coming in who has done a lot of digital marketing, I look at that and say, 'This is a treasure trove,'" he says. "We just need to connect the plumbing and really hire a team that knows how to do this, so the marketing area will be a big area of focus [next year], and [will] really change the trajectory of our listeners."

Source: Billboard.com Article

Commenting on the usefulness of the company's data, Lynch makes it clear that he sees an entirely new business being built on top of the data that Pandora already has.

Pandora Revenue and Cash Position

Of course, even the best executives can't turn around every company. Given the recent investments by SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI), along with the cash sale of its ticket business, it is safe to say that Pandora has some time in terms of cash flow. Nonetheless, the company has never turned a profit. To understand all of these numbers in context, let's first examine whether there has been top-line growth that can even be turned into profit:

Source: YCharts

The chart above indicates that Pandora has actually had healthy top-line growth over its lifespan, albeit with no profit. What is interesting to note is that Pandora's market capitalization is roughly equal to its revenue. In the context of there being no profit, this valuation makes sense. If we are to believe that the new CEO can potentially turn things around, however, this would indicate a gross undervaluation. Along with this logic, we can see that the company has recently strengthened its cash position: Source: YCharts

Conclusion

It is difficult to take a purely digital business such as Pandora Media and properly account for all of its assets. This is because data, a key asset of the 21st century, cannot be distilled into accounting terms. Given the highly technological nature of the company as well as the comments by its new CEO, we can infer that Pandora may have a useful hoard of data that may be leveraged for new business lines. On top of that, Pandora maintains a dominant amount of active users within its space and genuinely consistent top-line growth. Currently the company has a market capitalization that is equivalent to its revenue. If the potential investor believes that turnaround is possible for this company, then now would be an excellent time to purchase the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.