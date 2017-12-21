Why Bitcoin Frenzy Is Terrible News For LendingClub

The bigger the Bitcoin boom goes, the more collateral damage there will be when it turns into a bust.

LendingClub (LC) has had plenty of troubles over the years. Back in 2015, you could throw a dart at a list of financial stocks and hit a double if you held it through today. LC stock, by contrast, has destroyed shareholder value since its IPO. Even the recent Trump financials rally did next to nothing for LC stock, and now shares are back to near new all-time lows after a downbeat earnings report:

LC data by YCharts

What's gone wrong for the company? There are several factors at play. A management scandal, which in turn caused the CEO to be booted, no doubt badly tarnished the company and reduced its access to institutional capital. But arguably more importantly, the company's product simply isn't performing as well as expected.

During a time when consumers are seeing strong job growth, you'd think consumer loans would be performing excellently. Instead, LendingClub's loans see diminishing returns, especially for riskier borrowers.

About a year ago, the company already admitted that its lowest-rated loans were coming in way under expectations. At the time, the Financial Times wrote that:

[T]he company announced that it would stop lending to certain classes of very risky customer and would put up rates for everyone else, after greater than expected losses across the board. Investors in a G-rated Lending Club note — the lowest grade — are now projected to earn a net 9.06 per cent, 313 basis points less than what was projected six months ago. The company is now charging such borrowers an average annual interest rate of 30.86 per cent, from 28.08 per cent in April.

This is pretty incredible. In a booming economy, the G-rated loans did so badly that they jacked up interest rates almost 3% on consumers while also reducing expected returns by more than 3%. This suggests that the G-rated loans were fully 6% short of expectations. This speaks to massive problems with the company's underwriting, and leaves you to wonder just how badly internet-originated subprime loans will fare when a recession hits and the unemployment rate goes up again.

Even 2016's tightened lending standards weren't enough. Investors using the LendingClub platform have continued complaining about increasing defaults and plunging returns this year. See the epic 35 page thread over at a LendingClub forum for details - here's one prolific lender's portfolio delinquency rate evolution over time: (source of graphics)

Charge offs:

and net returns over time:

There are numerous such reports - I encourage you to read around that forum if you are long LC stock. Or consider Seeking Alpha contributor Gary Alexander's experience (as of October 2017):

I'm an investor in LendingClub Notes, not in the stock. In the past few months, I've seen the value of my consumer debt portfolio dwindle as more than a tenth of my Notes go sour, with little results in the way of recoveries (though supposedly, the fees I pay to LendingClub should in part be used for the company to make every effort to make delinquent borrowers pay).

One commenter on that article raised serious questions about the veracity of LendingClub's loan origination standards:

Given all this backdrop, perhaps it's not surprising that LendingClub has further cut back further on their subprime loan offerings as of the latest earnings call.

Bitcoin Losses Ahead?

Given the problems LendingClub has had with loan underwriting in the past, they are now retaining a portion of the loans they originate on their own balance sheet:

This is in theory a positive, since it aligns the interests of shareholders with management. Without such a policy, management could focus solely on originating more loans with little regard to quality.

However, this comes with a significant risk. Just as some mortgage lenders in 2006 retained some of their own loans and subsequently went bust as a result, LendingClub faces material risk to their own balance sheet if their loan performance continues to degrade further. This would potentially be problematic during any event - such as a recession. (And, of course, LendingClub's loan origination volumes would decline if a lot of their investors lose money on bad loans and take capital out of the system)

In particular, however, Bitcoin lending should terrify creditors.

Think about it for a second. If you are someone with a low income and a challenging financial position, you have an almost no-lose proposition (if ethics don't get in the way). You borrow money on a credit card or from LendingClub, "invest" it in Bitcoin or Ethereum, and then hope it keeps going to the moon. If it does, you make many multiples of your interest expense, and have hit the lottery.

Now if the trade goes bad, and Bitcoin plummets, what is your debtor going to do? Since there is little consequence to defaulting on unsecured debt (and LendingClub has a reputation for being a lax debt collector), you simply stop paying on the note. The borrower has a win/win situation - essentially the lender is financing purchase of lottery tickets. I don't know about you, but I'd need a much higher interest rate than even the 15 or 20% you might get off a low-end LendingClub note to justify that risk.

You may say this is hypothetical and far-fetched concern. But look at this chart:





Source

While only a small portion of LendingClub loans are probably used for speculative gambling at this point, this can and will change in a hurry if coin prices keep rising for at least a few more weeks.

Specifically to LendingClub, it's hard to see the value proposition here. Management has little credibility at this point - the company's performance has gone from bad to worse since the scandal started last year. And that's during good economic times. If you're long LC stock, you should think long and hard about what happens once consumers start losing their jobs, and, potentially, a whole wave of speculative gambling notes start going bad.

More generally, technological disruption causes widespread effects on the economy. For example, think about how Uber decimated the equity value of bank lenders who extended loans against taxi medallions. When cryptocurrencies crash, you're going to see a lot of losses distributed throughout the economy. It isn't all fun and games - the people cashing out big gains now did so at someone's expense. The losers aren't apparent yet, but we'll find out soon enough who they are once crypto prices experience a big break.

LendingClub, in any case, looks like one of the more exposed parties from a financial perspective. I (like others mentioned above) have a LendingClub account and have outright lost money. I stopped buying notes earlier this year - and I certainly wouldn't resume doing so now. It's hard to see a case for either lending on their platform or owning their equity at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.