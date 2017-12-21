General Motors: Dividend Hike In 2018?

General Motors’ (GM) shares have surged in the second half of 2017 on the back of better-than-expected U.S. sales in August and September. General Motors’ crossover models have been a great success with customers, and they were again a bright spot for GM in November. Though General Motors' shares have broken out to the upside in September/October, they are still quite cheap. General Motors' shares throw off a 3.6 percent dividend, and I expect the auto company to raise its dividend payout in 2018.

General Motors’ shares have risen ~22 percent this year. Since September 1, however, General Motors’ shares have climbed ~14 percent, largely due to better-than-expected sales in the U.S. auto market. General Motors' U.S. sales surged 7.5 percent in August and 11.9 percent in September (compared to the same months in 2016) before dropping off a bit in October (-2.2 percent) and November (-2.9 percent).

Here’s how General Motors has fared against the Dow Jones Industrial Average, year to date.

Crossover Strength To Carry Over Into 2018

General Motors' sold 245,387 vehicles in November, representing a decline of 2.9 percent year-over-year. The sales drop was worse than expected: The estimate was for 1.8 percent growth. The unexpected overall drop in year-over-year sales and the sales miss had a negative impact on General Motors' share price earlier this month. Year to date, General Motors has sold 2,693,702 vehicles which compares against 2,723,667 cars, SUVs and trucks sold in the first eleven months of last year, reflecting a decline of 1.1 percent.

The drop in November sales was a bit disappointing, but it would be a big mistake to write General Motors off, especially because the company reported otherwise encouraging news. For one thing, GM's crossover products continue to be a huge success for the company.

Chevrolet crossover sales, for instance, were up 16 percent year-over-year, thanks to strong consumer demand for the Chevrolet Traverse, which hit both a total sales and November retail sales record. GMC crossovers were up 11 percent year-over-year while Buick crossover sales increased 20 percent.

General Motors' crossover models were also a driving force in pushing up average transaction prices in November:

Crossovers, strong SUV sales and a record November for GMC Denali sales helped the company’s average transaction prices (ATPs) surpass $37,000 for the first time ever. GM’s ATPs were about $4,500 above the industry average and nearly $2,000 higher than any domestic competitor.

Further, General Motors is doing phenomenally well in China. GM and its partners delivered 418,225 vehicles in November, setting a new record and reflecting 13 percent year-over-year growth. Chevrolet, already a key driver of General Motors' U.S. sales in 2017, is becoming more and more popular in China, too.

General Motors' Chevrolet sales in China reached a new sales record in November, with deliveries hitting 61,228 units (reflecting 17 percent year-over-year growth). China remains one of the most attractive markets for GM outside the United States. Year to date, General Motors' delivered 3,549,087 vehicles, representing 3.3 percent growth over the first eleven months in 2016.

Catalysts Going Forward That Could Sustain The Bullish Breakout

There are a couple of catalysts that could sustain the bullish breakout in 2018. For one thing, continued crossover strength across General Motor’s brand categories (but especially Chevrolet) could drive sales growth and support growing average transaction prices in 2018.

Further, stock upgrades spurred by better-than-expected GM sales in the United States and China, and growing investor confidence in the U.S. economy could be positive catalysts for GM's share price.

Congress just passed tax reform, lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, which will be a big boost for companies' after tax-profits in 2018. Lower corporate taxes create a big incentive for General Motors to increase its dividend and double down on stock buybacks.

A dividend hike for shareholders from $0.38/share to $0.40/share, for instance, is certainly in the cards in 2018.

General Motors Is Still In The Bargain Bin

Granted, General Motors is not as cheap as it was at the beginning of the year, but it is also far from being overpriced. General Motors' shares sell for about seven times next year's estimated earnings, which is hardly an excessive multiple.

Both General Motors and Ford Motor (F) are cheap based on a forward earnings basis.

Your Takeaway

Now is not the time to get out. General Motors' shares have broken out to the upside in the second half of 2017, and surged on the back of better-than-expected vehicle sales in August and September. GM’s crossovers have been a huge success with customers in 2017, and the company's crossover strength can reasonably be expected to carry over into 2018.

General Motors has a bullish setup and there are a couple of positive catalysts that could drive the share price higher in 2018, including the potential for more stock upgrades in light of GM's aggressive (and successful) push of crossover models. GM is hardly overpriced - shares only cost investors ~7x next year’s estimated profits. U.S. tax reform can reasonably be expected to benefit GM's shareholders through a higher cash dividend and/or a stock buyback. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

