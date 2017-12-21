Tesla, The Cobalt Cliff And The KüBler-Ross Model; Denial Is Not A River In Egypt

Denial is understandable among fanboys, bloggers and politicians, but it’s inexcusable among investment professionals with legal obligations to minimize exposure to known risks that will give rise to Enron-class losses.

While the Cobalt Cliff is 21 months closer, Tesla’s stock is 50% higher, political support for hare-brained ICE bans is growing and unrestrained EV happy-talk is pandemic.

Over the last 21 months, my thesis has been confirmed by every analyst that rigorously studied the issue. In fact, the only difference in their conclusions is timing.

Cobalt supplies will be sufficient to accommodate growing EV battery demand for three to five years, but will then reach a tipping point where sustained growth becomes all but impossible.

In March of 2016, I unearthed a cobalt supply and demand dynamic that will kill the long-range electric vehicle, or EV, and destroy Tesla in the process.

In March of 2016, I started a firestorm of debate when I wrote:

The simple and inescapable reality is that even if the battery industry abandons high cobalt LCO chemistry in favor of lower cobalt NCM and NCA chemistries, global cobalt supplies cannot support total worldwide production of more than a few million short-range EVs (under 100 miles) or a couple million long-range EVs (over 200 miles) per year.

In other words, without a battery technology breakthrough or a cobalt production miracle, EVs can never account for more than a few percent of the global car build or make a relevant scale contribution to CO 2 emissions reductions. So, the billions of dollars flowing into ill-conceived EV schemes with inadequate supply chains will be incinerated in the next bonfire of the vanities.

It reminds me of the classic Groucho Marx quip, “If we had some eggs we could have eggs and ham, if we had some ham.”

I’ve spent the last 21 months looking for gaps in my analysis and searching for missing facts that would explain the erratic if not wildly irresponsible behavior of inexperienced upstarts like Tesla (TSLA) and world-class manufacturers like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

The only thing I’ve found is confirmation as one major player after another awakens to the grim realities of a double coyote ugly cobalt market where brash and colorful executives like Robert Friedland of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) talk trash about shorting Tesla and miner’s revenge and more restrained executives like Ivan Glassenberg of Glencore (OTC:GLNCF) freely disclose talks with Tesla, VW and Apple while describing the supply challenges as very difficult and insisting that floating price contracts are the only possible path forward.

While Glencore plans to double cobalt production over the next two years as its Katanga Mine in the DRC is brought back online, that 34,000 TPY increase is little more than a drop in the bucket compared to Glencore’s expectation of 106,000 TPY of incremental cobalt demand from the EV sector by 2024 and 313,000 PY of incremental cobalt demand from the EV sector by 2030.

To quote Mr. Glassenberg, “The world will have to find a better solution.”

Let’s get real folks. The CEO of the world’s biggest cobalt producer is effectively saying “We can sell all the cobalt we can produce at prices our stockholders will love, but we can’t possibly satisfy demand growth of the magnitude we foresee.”

Over the last several weeks, I’ve read a number articles from authors who were mystified that Tesla did not go forward with a Q-4 financing transaction to shore up its anemic balance sheet. While there’s no way to know for sure, I think the Cobalt Cliff may be playing a big part in the delay.

Under SEC regulations, the description of an issuer’s business in the prospectus for a financing transaction must include full and fair disclosure of the “sources and availability of raw materials.” Tesla has historically relied on fuzzy generic disclaimers like this excerpt from its last Form 10-Q:

“We use various materials in our business including aluminum, steel, lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper, as well as lithium-ion cells from suppliers. The prices for these materials fluctuate, and their available supply may be unstable, depending on market conditions and global demand for these materials, including as a result of increased production of electric vehicles and energy storage products by our competitors, and could adversely affect our business and operating results.

While fuzzy generic disclaimers may pass muster in a quarterly report, the disclosure requirements in a prospectus are far more onerous because the lawyers who draft the documents, the underwriters who plan to sell the deal and the fund managers who plan to participate in the deal must conduct their own due diligence investigations to confirm the accuracy and adequacy of the prospectus disclosure.

I don’t believe Tesla can clear the due diligence hurdle without a crushingly frank discussion of the limits of its piggyback supply chain and its lack of an independent supply chain going forward.

Frankly, I think Tesla is caught on the horns of a dilemma where it can’t raise more money without coming clean on its cobalt supply chain challenges and it can’t come clean on its cobalt supply chain challenges without abandoning its unlimited growth potential story-line. I'd love to be a fly on the wall for Tesla's future discussions with legal counsel, underwriters and institutional investors.

In the 1960s Elizabeth Kübler-Ross described the five emotional stages terminally ill patients go through as they come to grips with their own mortality. The first reaction is denial. In this stage, individuals believe the diagnosis is somehow mistaken, and cling to a false, preferable reality.

While denial is understandable among fanboys, bloggers and politicians, it’s inexcusable among lawyers and underwriters who have legal obligations to ensure full and fair disclosure of all material facts in the prospectus for a major financing. In my view, it’s also inexcusable among investment professionals like fund managers who have a legal obligation minimize their exposure to known risks that will give rise to Enron-class losses.

Investment Conclusion

The Cobalt Cliff is an undeniable fact, an immense challenge for the battery industry and an existential threat to the EV revolution in general and Tesla in particular. Without a relevant scale solution, EVs will never be more than eco-oddities that make a fortunate few feel good but do nothing to reduce oil consumption and clean the air. Without full and fair disclosure of its immediate and long term supply chain risks, Tesla will not be able to pull off another public financing.

This is do or die stuff. Until a relevant scale solution emerges, owning the stock of Tesla or any pure play battery manufacturer is a sucker's bet because the deck is stacked and the miners hold all the aces and face cards.

