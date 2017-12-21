Etsy: A Long-Term Growth Prospect Despite Current High Valuations

The achievements of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) this year have seen its stock price surge. The international market potential means the company does not really have a "glass ceiling" problem. It appears to be successfully fighting off the competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Business over the holiday season will show if it is indeed maintaining success against the Amazon challenge. The company's reputation for "authenticity" seems to have been maintained despite corporate restructuring. There has been a substantial stock price ramp-up though. So investors might look to any general market correction before adding to their positions.

Stock Price & Valuations.

I recommended Etsy as a buy in April and subsequently again in an article in June. My recommendations were based around:

Successful corporate restructuring.

Allure of its "authenticity".

International promise.

Ability to withstand competition from Amazon's "Handmade" offering.

These positive factors have continued to play out over the course of the year. The one-year stock price chart below (taken from Charles Schwab, subscription required) shows what a good investment it has been:

This has been a pleasant surprise for some. Many doubted the company after the less than stellar performance following its IPO in 2015.

Valuations are somewhat stretched following this rise. A comparison with the S & P United States BMI Information Technology sector illustrates this:

Price/Forecasted Earnings 49.42 (S & P 20.71)

Price/Sales 5.84 (S & P 3.96)

Price/Tangible Book 7.95 (S & P 5.64)

Return on Equity 4.52% (S & P 17.95%)

The income statement and balance sheet from Bloomberg Markets illustrated below are healthy:

The Q3 figures for the company were the main reason for the late-year surge.

On a year-on-year basis these showed:

Gross merchandise sales + 13% to US$766 million.

Revenue + 22% to US$106 million.

Net Income US$26 million from a loss of US$2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA +74%

Management seems to be confident in the future direction of the stock price. In November they announced a share buy back of common stock to a value of US$100 million. This was mainly to counteract share dilution from employee stock options. The US$100 million will come from "cash or cash equivalents" according to the company statement.

The stock is priced at the very top end of management guidance. Etsy is truly a growth stock rather than a value stock. So one would expect high valuations. More cautious investors might want to wait for some price pullback or see how the company does over the festive season.

Etsy vs. Amazon

Usually when Amazon enters a market, the competition trembles and their stock prices fall. We saw this recently when Amazon announced their intention to buy Whole Foods Market. In actual fact, though, Amazon has done better when it has initiated new trends. It has done less well when it has copied existing trends or companies. I believe that record will hold true in regard to the competition with Etsy.

So far Amazon's initiatives in the artisan and crafts section do not appear to have done much damage to Etsy. Etsy seems to have been able to maintain its reputation for "authenticity"and a "feel good" vibe. This is despite what was a fairly ruthless management culling when new CEO Josh Silverman took over.

The culling enabled operating expenses to decline by US$35 million this year. This has been achieved primarily by two means. First was by firing employees. The workforce was cut by 22%. Second was by saving on costs. This has been concentrated on their somewhat over-indulgent yoga-centric Brooklyn headquarters. Margins have improved substantially.

Etsy has not entirely shed its green image though. Tech companies have data centers that are large-scale users of electricity. Along with others, Etsy has publicly opposed Trump's plan for electricity generated from coal. They have called on utilities to encourage the use of clean power. In some instances, they have even helped sellers to get solar panels. The company has an official policy to be committed to 100% renewable energy for all its operations.

Amazon's "Handmade" was launched in late 2015. The company has recently tried to give the platform a bit more impetus. In October they introduced the "America Handmade Gift Shop". When this first launched the Etsy stock price took an immediate hit of about 6%. However it quickly recovered and has since continued its upward climb.

Amazon's initiative included new category items. This month they made "Handmade" items available to "Prime Now" customers in certain U.S. cities. Amazon's biggest strength is in logistics and delivery. This could be seen as a move by Amazon to play on any fears Etsy customers might have of not meeting Christmas gift deadlines.

Etsy in fact initiated a Cyber-Week promotional campaign for this year's holiday season. This promised delivery within 3 days of 20 million items. This may well have given a boost to their holiday season. Time will tell how successful it has been.

The logistics battle is a fierce one, and very important. There have been media reports in the U.K. that "Prime Now" customers are not in fact getting their goods on time. The Advertising Standards Authority is investigating. Etsy themselves have teamed up with American Express (NYSE:AXP) for the holiday season.

Etsy has about 1.9 million sellers and 31.7 million buyers. During 2017 those sellers have increased 11% and buyers 17%. There are 45 million unbranded items from the 1.9 million sellers, according to Etsy management. Amazon in total is thought to have about 250 million active users compared with Etsy's 24 million.

Etsy's 24 million makes it big in this space. Maybe it is not so big as to be worth Amazon putting too much energy into pursuing what might be termed a niche business. Additionally Amazon has high margins it may not want to cut in order to compete. Their seller fees are substantially higher than those of Etsy.

Another perceived strong competitor is eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). However eBay does not specialise in what Etsy does. There is no evidence that it takes much of Etsy's clientele.

One problem that receives many complaints on social media platforms is the quality of the sellers now on Etsy. This is perhaps an inevitable consequence of the company's rapid growth. There are many reports of people offering cheap copy products made in China or elsewhere. They then pass them off as hand-made artisan products. Etsy seems to have problems policing this. Failure to do so risks making the site more like eBay and less unique.

Another common complaint is that the company as it has grown does not support its sellers as well as it used to do. In a recently announced strategic move, Etsy has signed up to move its operations onto Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud. According to Etsy CTO Mike Fisher, this will enable the company to "focus on strategic initiatives, enhance site performance, and improve engineering efficiency." The big advantage for the tie-up would seem to be in areas of machine learning and analytics.

Perhaps it is a perfect Goldilocks moment for Etsy. It not too big, not too small. Despite its relatively small size, it is still reputed to be the fourth most viewed e-commerce site in the USA. Management is putting a lot of focus on improving the search experience and on supporting sellers in their marketing efforts. Other specific initiatives and focuses were covered earlier this year here.

International

Many commentators have underestimated the international opportunities for Etsy. It is not accurate to say that Etsy has a limited growth opportunity because of the "glass ceiling" effect in the U.S. market.

Etsy's international brand is strong. In fact Amazon's "Handmade" is less well established overseas. For instance the company only introduced it to Europe recently.

One successful initiative by Etsy has been to have "Etsy Made Local" physical markets in various countries. Just as an example, for instance, one was held recently in Singapore. This followed had up on an initial one held in 2016, and attracted over 4,000 customers in 2 days. It is another reason this year's international holiday sales could be strong.

Etsy's founder Chad Dickerson's holistic approach puts great store in providing income for women working from home in third world countries. This seems to be further away from the ethos of the new management team, but such international opportunities continue to abound.

At the Q3 2017 analyst call, CFO Rachel Glaser stated:

"We look forward to continuing to make focused investments in our international opportunities and believe that the dynamics in our core geographies provide significant headroom for growth."

It is not clear what this really means. It is less clear than previous ideals of improving the lot of women in the third world. So we will have to wait and see what actually happens. This year has seen the practical measure of extending "Etsy Payments" to various international markets.

What is definite though is the increasing importance of the international business. In Q3 international revenue grew 43% year on year. International gross merchandise sales were 34% of the total. This represented an increase of 400 basis points. Management pointed out that most of the international growth comprised that within individual countries. Growth from country to country was less prominent.

Conclusion.

The future direction of the stock price may well be strongly influenced short-term when holiday season figures are published. As a recent Seeking Alpha article pointed out, the consumer discretionary sector in the USA is doing well. That should benefit the company in the USA.

To me though the international potential is a more important factor. Investors should watch for whether the international component of the business continues to increase.

As I detailed in a previous article, there is also the issue of Etsy as a potential take-over play. Its enterprise value of US$2.2 billion compared to market cap of US$2.5 billion makes it attractive in this regard. It is also seen as a company that could be taken private. There are some substantial private investors and hedge funds thought to have large positions in the company. Named players include TPG Group Holdings, Dragoneer Investment Group and Black-and-White Capital LP.

The international potential and the successful restructuring make the company an attractive proposition. As a long-term play this makes for bullish indications. However stretched valuations mean there could be some profit-taking and thus pressure on the stock price in the short run.

