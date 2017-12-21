ScanSource: Last Year's Short Case Still Holds

But $35 still looks like too much, just as $36 did a year ago.

A recent sell-off gets the stock closer to fair value - and probably makes upside from the short side too thin, particularly in this market.

SCSC is trying to buy its way out of that problem, and that is providing some near-term help at least on the margin side.

Last year, I saw an intriguing, if admittedly imperfect, short case for technology distributor ScanSource (SCSC). Thirteen months later, not all that much has changed, including the price:

SCSC data by YCharts

Chart since 11/1/2016

SCSC did make a couple of rallies, most recently ahead of the fiscal Q1 report in early November. But the same pillars of the short case last year - minimal, if not outright negative, organic growth and steady margin compression - remain intact. The reliance on the struggling networking business continues. ScanSource has ramped up its M&A activity in the face of those issues - but those deals have levered up the balance sheet and added risk to what historically has been a rather quiet story.

My sentiment toward SCSC hasn't changed much, either: I still see the stock as relatively overvalued, despite cheap headline multiples (SCSC trades for 12x FY18 consensus EPS, for instance). I don't see much progress in solving the challenges facing the legacy business. And I'm generally skeptical of any company trying to buy its way out of difficult end markets.

I am a bit more cautious on a short at the moment, if only because of a notably different broad market and the fact that M&A should produce solid earnings growth for the rest of FY18 (ending June 30). I'm kicking myself for not shorting above $40 (truthfully, I missed the recent move) and should SCSC spike again, I would probably take the opportunity to do so. This still looks like a business headed for a long-term decline - and when considering the newly added leverage, it's not priced as such.

Weak Numbers

The problem with ScanSource for some time has been that profits, at least on an organic basis, appear to be declining:

Source: Author from SCSC press releases

Overall EBITDA growth has stalled out - but ScanSource also has made $250 million-plus in acquisitions (not counting the POS Portal purchase, which closed in Q1 FY18) over that time.

The weakness isn't necessarily surprising. The company focuses heavily on the struggling networking space. Per the 10-K, ScanSource's three 10% customers are Cisco Systems (CSCO), whose revenue declined on an organic basis in FY17; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), whose organic growth was 6% in the first nine months of CY17; and Avaya, which is exiting bankruptcy at the moment. Other areas like POS, voice, and 'cloud' services simply aren't enough to offset that pressure. Overall, ScanSource organic revenue declined 2.4% in FY17, and was flat the year before.

ScanSource has augmented revenue growth through acquisitions, but a key problem is that margins have compressed at the same time. This, too, isn't surprising. Consolidation among vendors has led to lower vendor rebates, which per the 10-K had a material impact on the Barcode, Networking & Security segment (two-thirds of FY17 revenue) in FY17 and hit the Communications & Services segment the year before.

The effects aren't necessarily huge: BNS gross margin dropped just 10 bps year over year in FY17, for instance. But because ScanSource's margins (as is usually the case in the distributor model) are so narrow, even small moves matter:

Source: Author from SCSC press releases

It would appear from the chart that ScanSource made some progress on this front in FY17, and as reported, EBITDA margins did expand 10 bps. But that's actually not the case. In Barcode, Networking & Security, ScanSource couldn't recover the gross profit margin compression: EBIT margins dropped to 2.3% from 2.4%. In C&S, margins did expand - but only because of last year's acquisition of telecom and cloud provider Intelisys. Because Intelisys books revenue net of commissions to sub-agents, its reported revenue is extremely low. But its EBITDA margins as such are extremely high, cited at 45-50% at the time of acquisition.

For FY17, Intelisys contributed $29 million in sales. Even dropping as low as 35% margin, accounting for initial costs, suggests that pro forma for the purchase, EBITDA margins compressed again, to the 3.16% range, down another 60 bps. And that appears to be conservative. Per the Q4 call, organic gross margin was flat year over year at 10%. But, as reported, the figure was 10.8% - with pretty much the entirety of that expansion due to Intelisys. That acquisition moved gross margins 80 bps - yet EBITDA margins expanded just 10 bps.

Coming out of FY17, then, the short case, or at least the bear case, seems pretty solid. This is a distributor model, which no one likes, serving a number of end markets that no one likes, either. Margins are in a decade-long downtrend. Organic revenue is flat. And yet, even at $35+, SCSC trades at nearly 10x EV/EBITDA, when adding the current fair value of contingent consideration to net debt (and thus enterprise value). That's a pretty solid one-paragraph pitch for a short case. And yet SCSC took off after the Q4 report in late August.

Does This Get Better? And How?

As far as the legacy business goes, I see little reason to expect a change in the long-term trend - even just to the point of stabilization. I don't think ScanSource itself does, either. I pointed out a year ago that the company quietly revised its non-GAAP operating margin target to 3-3.5% in a 2016 presentation; the figure since has come back to 3.5-4%.

But that's likely only due to Intelisys and the margin-accretive Q1 acquisition of POS Portal, which itself has double-digit EBITDA margins. This is a business that was running near 4% as recently as FY14. Even with significant help from M&A, that performance now would be at the high end of the targeted range. ROIC targets similarly have moved from mid- to high-teens to just mid-teens.

And on the Q1 call, CEO Mike Baur said the company had "to fight like heck" to keep margins in their historical range, and didn't give any sign that would change. CFO Gerry Lyons said gross margins going forward would be in the high 10%/low 11% range, which isn't much different from FY17's acquisition-boosted 10.8% and suggests little in the way of expansion without some sort of revenue growth acceleration. Baur mentioned an ERP rollout as a possible driver, but that launched almost two years ago now and isn't exactly a major pillar of a turnaround strategy.

If gross margins don't move, revenue growth has to accelerate. And to be fair, there has been a bit of good news in recent results on that front. Q4 organic growth was 3%. And while Q1 missed, and led SCSC down sharply, the international business showed a very solid 6.8% increase in revenue.

That's a big performance for what has long been a tough area for the company, and one where vendor consolidation has had an even larger effect on margins. Meanwhile, on the Q1 call, management insisted that most of the US weakness (overall revenue missed the guided range entirely, by almost two points' worth of growth) came from large federal contracts which simply had slipped into fiscal Q2.

Two quarters don't change the trend, though. And, again, it's worth pointing out that ScanSource itself increasingly is relying on acquired businesses to rescue itself from the pressure on hardware, in particular:

Source: SCSC Q1 earnings slides

The first opportunity is mobile computing, in the context of the retail space (handheld tablets for associates, and the like). This probably is a growth opportunity - but the category also was highlighted repeatedly in FY17 calls, and as noted, organic revenue declined across the board. It's not enough to move the needle.

Video surveillance returned to growth in Q3, according to that quarter's conference call, and has performed well of late. But, here too, the point remains: it's just not enough. Neither really is a "growth" category; both are just areas of the business that have near-term tailwinds.

POS Portal, as noted, is a recent acquisition, which closed during Q1. It's an intriguing move; the company, as the name suggests, is a reseller of point of sale hardware and software-based offerings from Square (SQ) and Shopify (SHOP). The Communications channel opportunity is the transition of direct channel business from ShoreTel, now owned by Mitel Networks (MITL). Intelisys was acquired last year. Network1 is the company's Latin American business, purchased in 2014.

The six drivers cited by the company itself have very little do with the core, legacy business here. Other than two, likely smaller, categories, and the hopes of expanding partnerships like the ShoreTel/Mitel deal amid moves from on-premise to cloud, ScanSource's hopes rest on three businesses acquired in the last three-plus years. Those businesses likely generate in the range of one-third of FY18 EBITDA (all three likely are in the mid-teen millions each, based on figures announced at the time of acquisition and limited detail on performance since). They're carrying a lot of weight going forward.

The good news is that Intelisys seems to be performing well. Revenue growth is over 20%, per recent commentary, and the fair value of outstanding contingent consideration continues to be revised upward, which implies strong profit and margins as well. For POS Portal, it's too early to tell, though the 11-12x multiple paid by ScanSource suggests growth prospects there should be reasonably strong as well.

Network1 has been choppy, with Baur admitting on the Q3 call that the business had underperformed outside of Brazil and citing competitive pressure and weakness in printing on the Q4 call. But in-country performance has been strong, per the last two conference calls.

But it does seem dangerous for ScanSource to be reliant on these businesses - or M&A in general. And ~two-thirds of profit still is coming from the legacy business; that profit appears to have declined high-single digits last year. (Intelisys at $29 million in revenue should have added at least $12 million in EBITDA. Overall EBITDA rose $4.5 million, which suggests a ~7% decline pro forma.) It might seem like a cheap forward EPS multiple incorporates that risk, but I don't see that as the case.

Valuation

The good news for ScanSource is that profit should increase nicely this year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 20% year over year even in what looks like a disappointing Q1; POS Portal alone should drive double-digit growth for the full year. And management insisted on the Q1 call that this year's plan assumes organic EBITDA increases in addition to the inorganic contributions.

The problem is that even assuming that growth, I'm not sure SCSC is all that attractive. Forward EPS of 12x seems to incorporate little, if any, growth post-FY18. But even that is a premium to the larger players in the space: Tech Data (TECD), Avnet (AVT), and Arrow Electronics (ARW) all trade in the 9-10x range.

Add to that the increasing leverage on the balance sheet. ScanSource's acquisition spree has moved it from holding net cash to a 2.0x leverage ratio. But that figure doesn't include ~$105 million in contingent consideration still due; adding back that figure, the leverage ratio moves to ~2.6x even assuming profits grow 15%+ this year to ~$140 million.

With that in mind, a 9x forward EV/EBITDA multiple (again, assuming that ~15% increase) seems similarly overvalued. ARW trades at 7.9x, based on CY2017 guidance. Tech Data's acquisition of Avnet's Technology Solutions Group was valued at what looks like a low-7x multiple. 8x for SCSC - including contingent consideration in EV - would value the stock right around $30, which similarly gets the stock to the ~10x forward P/E multiple seen at peers.

The question is what to do about that. ~15% upside to a short isn't that compelling, even for a relatively low-beta stock like SCSC. I do think Q2 might be set up for a beat, particularly if management is right about government contracts slipping into that quarter. Growth will look good enough this year, even if it is largely or mostly inorganic, and the story behind the acquired businesses is unlikely to break any time soon.

Still, at the least SCSC is worth watching from the short side, particularly if the stock tries to make another run toward $40. M&A is covering the long-term trend - but that can't last forever. And if any of the new businesses - particularly Intelisys - stumble, SCSC can head toward 7x and $25, or worse if FY18 disappoints as a whole.

I'm not sure - or truthfully, if - that will happen, but it's a very real possibility if ScanSource stumbles at all. This is a stock with significant concerns, low growth, and a valuation that is not nearly as a cheap as it looks. It's trying to buy itself out of that situation - but if that strategy doesn't work, there aren't any options left.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.