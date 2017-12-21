Best Buys In The AI Race, Part 1 - Nvidia

A Brief History of AI and GPUs

Each of the three last industrial revolutions has spawned new industries and created fortunes for innovative companies - and this time around is no different. At the heart of the fourth revolution is artificial intelligence, a broad technology that is already laying roots in nearly every industry. Forbes’ estimates by 2035 AI will provide a $14T economic boost to the global economy and increase corporate profitability by 38%. This growth will contribute an additional 1.7% to annual GDP by 2035.

Without knowing which industries are destined to benefit the most from AI, the best play may be to invest in the ingredients that make AI possible: Chips. A majority of AI is deep learning, which requires significant computational resources:

“Deep learning powers many scenarios including autonomous cars, cancer diagnosis, computer vision, speech recognition and many other intelligent use cases.”

Deep learning algorithms perform complex statistical computations that train the network to recognize patterns from massive amounts of data. The best processing units to perform these tasks are graphics processing units (GPU). A GPU operates like a neural network, which can manage millions of operations in parallel. A computer processing unit (CPU), in contrast, is designed to handle calculations in sequential order. This means operations wait for a previous calculation to complete, thereby slowing down the process. For this reason, GPU’s are preferred over CPUs for deep learning for the foreseeable future. GPU shipments are projected to reach $157B by 2022, representing CAGR 35.6% as forecast by Allied Market Research.

Market Opportunity

If we wanted to focus on the fundamental elements that make AI possible, it’d have to be the GPUs (Think 24 trillion operations per second with Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) current Autonomous Car 2 pack GPU). Therefore, we’ll focus on how exposed NVDA is to industries utilizing AI with the assumption that demand growth will accelerate NVDA’s growth.

NVDA was the first company to popularize the GPU in 1999 by introducing it to the electronics gaming industry. The company has grown its market share of the electronics gaming industry to greater than 70%. The company makes its money by selling patented chips for GPUs, or leasing their design patents for other manufacturers to borrow.

This year was a record year in revenues for NVDA across all its segments and especially its AI-related platforms. Data Center shipments alone surpassed 180% YoY growth while Autonomous Machines jumped 22%.

Source: NVIDIA - Next Wave of Computing September 2017

Current year projections for the Datacenter platform are $1.83B in revenues with Auto expected to hit $571B. This represents 25% of total current revenue for the company in AI-related markets. Based on the graphic below, NVDA expects market opportunity to grow in Data Center and Auto to represent 84% of its future total addressable market (TAM). This is exactly the type of exposure we’re looking for in a company to ride the AI boom.

Products and Moat

NVDA’s most recent chip launch was this December with its Titan V chip which targets machine learning scientists who use PCs. It also offers its Tesla series and Pascal series, among others, to meet the high computing demands of data centers. NVDA plans to launch multiple new GPU lineups in 2018 that are expected to continue to lead the market in product innovation. These launches will focus on its strategic initiatives at the heart of where AI investors want to be: Data centers and autonomous machines.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is NVDA’s only direct competitor in the discrete GPU segment. Discrete GPUs are high-power graphics cards that allow the most sophisticated machine learning algorithms to execute. Most of AMD’s current focus is in PCs and gaming, of which NVDA is favored among enthusiasts (four times out of seven vs. two times out of seven for AMD). Intel Corporation (INTC) also competes and dominates the general GPU market, but currently only sells low power GPUs. INTC has gradually been losing market share as demand has shifted toward higher performing GPUs.

Image Source: Global GPU Shipments Market Share by Producer

There are a few upcoming threats for NVDA investors to keep an eye on. INTC has taken notice of its loss in market share and hopes to have a discrete GPU launched by next year (2018) with its hire of Raja Koduri. The hope for Intel is that Koduri will drive entrance into the discrete GPU market and capture back some of the market share its losing.

“In this position, Koduri will expand Intel’s leading position in integrated graphics for the PC market with high-end discrete graphics solutions for a broad range of computing segments.”

However, this is not the first time INTC has attempted to challenge NVDA in the high performing GPU market. Also, it appears INTC has a lot of catching up to do:

“A good way to think of the difference between the two is that the high end of the integrated Intel GPU isn’t even equivalent to the low end of an NVIDIA GPU.”

Other large competitors, like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM), have also shown interest in entering the space with completely new chip designs (i.e. TPU). Fortunately for NVDA, most companies already are building their ecosystems around a GPU type chip, so switching costs will be exceedingly high should any unique design enter the marketplace.

With a market share climbing in all categories of its business and multiple product launches ahead of it, NVDA should continue to remain the market leader of GPUs.

Fair Value

A discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis is used here as a gut check on NVDA’s current market price. This will help gauge a reasonable price for growth.

For this forward-looking analysis, we’ll use eight-year projected revenues as I find this a happy median between more predictable five-year analyses and the bolder 10-year analyses. We’ll also assume growth of 4% into perpetuity to match current GDP plus the forecast gains from AI. Finally, a high value, fair value and low value will be presented representing 20% upside and 20% downside to projected cash flows.

NVDA’s management does not provide much financial guidance beyond next year. Therefore, we will make some assumptions on revenue growth based on TAM, AI market projections, and historical performance.

Average growth rates for NVDA’a platform were taken from their 3Q2017 report. Taking into consideration the potential for autonomous machines and cars along with virtual reality, these growth metrics seem reasonable for the future. We’ll assume NVDA grows its GPU presence from 19% market share to 25% market share as demand ships to its high-power GPUs. This results in NVDA capturing $7.5B of its $30B TAM.

The gaming TAM market projections get a little strange. NVDA recognizes a $7B annual TAM in gaming by 2020, which is actually a contraction from this year’s TAM ($5.5B revenues / 70% market share = $7.9B). We’ll include the contraction in revenue projection below.

Image Sources: Excel Spreadsheet and DCF model developed by the Author

For free cash flows (FCF), we’ll take EBIT x (1-tax rate) + depreciation + amortization – change in net working capital – capital expenditures. FCF has grown 37% annually the past four years. NVDA’s annual growth in COGS (+15%), SG&A (+15%), and R&D (+3%) the past four years have all trailed revenue growth (19%), which means we should expect EBITDA to increase into the future. We’ll set a future target of 34.3% EBITDA, which is slightly above this years projected EBITDA of 32.1%.

Remodeling the Future

This is where we'll try to simulate future possibilities to determine sensitivity to our predictions. If I only had a Supercomputer to simulate the future for me (yes this does exist). NVDA’s fair value based on this DCF is $172, which is about 14% below the current market price of $197. But what if revenue growth really lived up to Allied Market Research’s forecast of 35.6% CAGR, or if a recession hit and dropped growth to 0%?

Conclusion

The fair value analysis is conservative in that it assumes gaming revenues contract. We also took a total GPU CAGR of 18.4% that is below the Allied Market Research forecast of 35.6%. However, as a conservative investor, I will let the excitement of NVDA’s 31% growth last quarter wear off into next quarter and hope the stock comes down. I also anticipate some of the winners in tech will be sold off early next year with the new tax bill as investors rotate into sectors more positively impacted by the tax rate changes. If this happens, I will look to buy into the dip of this company positioned for continued success.

For those more optimistic about the future of AI and its growth opportunity, now may be a good time to load up on NVDA while keeping an eye on how the GPU market progresses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVDA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.