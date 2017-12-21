New Partner tZERO Values Siebert At $5 Per Share

Get short, but wait for the momentum to abate before considering an initial position.

Expect the shares to correct substantially over the next couple of sessions after the momentum crowd has moved on.

Siebert market capitalization has now surpassed $500 million after being purchased by Kennedy Cabot Acquisition for approximately $13 million last year.

Tiny brokerage firm adds another $150 million in market capitalization due to an immaterial investment by tZERO into Siebert's parent Kennedy Cabot Acquisition.

The recent cryptocurrency/blockchain hype continues unabated. With cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether up several thousand percent over the course of 2017, the momentum crowd is apparently starving for the next shady company to announce a new blockchain-technology related subsidiary or something in that way. For example, just take a look at recent moves in LongFin Corporation (NASDAQ:LFIN), Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD), just to name a few.

Another great example is, of course, Siebert Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SIEB), which I already discussed in detail two days ago. Investors new to the story should actually start with that article before continuing here.

Since my initial article was published, the stock has added another 55%, mostly due to:

Ongoing market excitement about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology Last week's partnership announcement with red hot ICO tZERO, an indirect subsidiary of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) A tiny free float of just around 2 million shares Today's announcement of tZERO taking a 1% share in Siebert's parent Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC ("KCA")

While the stock added another 40% on the news of the small tZERO investment in the company's parent, the terms of the transaction actually provide great evidence for the absurd overvaluation of Siebert's stock:

Upon closing, the tZERO $1,000,000 investment will entitle the company to 1% of the assets of Kennedy Cabot including among other valuable assets an approximate 90% stake in SIEB. This investment confirms Overstock’s Commitment to expand its product offering to all aspects of their valued customers' lives.

So tZERO is investing a mere $1 million in return for an 1% stake in KCA, with the company's main asset being "an approximate 90% stake" in Siebert, according to today's press release.

Well, that's not exactly the case anymore as KCA's stake has recently been diluted to roughly 73.5% after Siebert acquired certain retail brokerage assets from KCA's affiliate StockCross Financial Services ("StockCross") in exchange for 5.1 million new shares. While KCA and StockCross are both controlled by Gloria Gebbia and other members of the Gebbia family, StockCross is not a subsidiary of KCA, so tZERO will not be entitled to any of its assets.

Let's do some basic math now and for simplification purposes put aside KCA's "other valuable assets", whatever they might be:

At Wednesday's closing price of $20, Siebert's market capitalization calculates to roughly $550 million, valuing KCA's stake at approximately $400 million.

This leads us to a market value of $4 million for an 1% stake in KCA. But tZERO is paying just $1 million, a whopping 75% discount to the current value. Admittedly, the agreement was signed before today's price increase, but even at Tuesday's closing price the discount still calculates to 65%.

So, was tZERO granted some kind of commission payment for successfully inflating Siebert's valuation by several hundred percent within just one week or does the investment reflect tZERO's assessment of Siebert's true value?

If the latter would be the case, tZERO is, obviously, of the opinion that Siebert is worth around $5 per share, almost exactly the price of the stock before the intended partnership with Overstock.com and tZERO was announced on December 14.

The most likely answer is: Both.

Clearly, it wasn't tZERO's original intent to take a tiny stake in Siebert's parent to solidify "the alignment of interests in forging a path forward for Siebert Financial and KCA in both traditional and crypto brokerages," as stated in today's press release. tZERO's future 1% stake in KCA is simply too small to make a difference.

Instead, tZERO most likely approached KCA to call for a portion of the major increase in Siebert's valuation which would have never happened without the announcement of the intended tZERO/Overstock.com partnership last week.

Most likely, Gebbia wasn't too reluctant to tZERO's demand given the foreseeable reaction of the market to the follow-up news. In fact, she was rewarded handsomely for her decision as the Siebert stake controlled by her via KCA and StockCross appreciated another $140 million in value after the news broke this morning.

Bottom line:

Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and KCA CEO Gloria Gebbia certainly know how to engineer a major hype and keep it running. Admittedly, it just takes the words "blockchain" and "cryptocurrency" these days, preferably combined with a tiny free float of shares and a constant news flow.

From my perspective, there's little to no substance to the companies' nebulous announcements, but fundamental considerations will have to take the backseat for the time being, as long as the market and particularly the momentum crowd remains obsessed with the ongoing cryptocurrency/blockchain technology hype.

In some way, this feels like 1999 all over again when you simply needed to add a ".com" to your company's name to watch it going vertical within minutes.

My recommendation remains the same:

Get short once momentum finally starts to abate, if you find shares to borrow. The terms of tZERO's small investment into Siebert's parent KCA actually provide some tangible evidence of what the true value of Siebert's shares might be.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk, particularly as tZERO will remain in investors' focus for the time being, given its ongoing ICO efforts.

