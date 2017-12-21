Did Wal-Mart Just Move Ahead Of Amazon In The Race To 'Retail 2.0'?

By Parke Shall

Wal-Mart (WMT) is taking a big step closer to a “Retail 2.0“ model that we think will come to dominate retail sales in the coming decades. It is a hybrid mixture between online and in-store, with new advanced types of automation replacing overhead labor cost. Wal-Mart has taken a step that we have long believed Amazon (AMZN) would be the first to perfect.

It was reported yesterday in TechRepublic that Wal-Mart is starting to test fully automated stores, a concept that we first thought seriously about when Amazon purchased Whole Foods. The concert was simple: instead of having a significant amount of staff, stores would use microchip technology and credit cards to simply allow shoppers to walk out with what they want, charging them appropriately for whatever items they have.

TechRepublic reported on Wal-Mart's introduction into this strategy:

Walmart is testing an automated physical store concept, Recode reported Wednesday. Similar to the Amazon Go store idea, Walmart's concept, dubbed Project Kepler, reportedly uses computer vision to track and automatically bill customers' purchases, eliminating the need for human cashiers. If picked up, the concept may push the boundaries of the standard retail store, and reduce the need for human employees, especially cashiers. Several of Walmart's 2 million-plus employees work the checkout—what will happen to them? Recode noted that the new concept, if rolled out, could act as a supplement to normal Walmart stores, reducing the need to cut human jobs. The new stores could serve different areas and populations, growing the brand. In the e-commerce sphere, Walmart is also experimenting with letting customers shop at their stores via text message. Guests may be able to text a photo of a specific item or a general description to a bot, which will select an item and add it to their order. The bots will use machine learning and natural language processing to provide the best items. Household items will be delivered to the customer for free within 24 hours, with other items arriving within two days, Recode reported, potentially in an effort to compete with Amazon.

This is a really important development, as Wal-Mart has recently shown signs of being formidable competition for Amazon. First, the company made a great move in going out and acquiring jet.com, which allowed them to vastly expand their online sales offering instantaneously. The company has reaped rewards from this acquisition, recently posting a great quarter and watching its stock rise to all time highs. We wrote about the success that Wal-Mart has had so far this holiday season here.

For the last year or so, as we have continued to write about the struggle brick and mortar retailers face against online competition, we have consistently said again and again that the space of brick-and-mortar retail is simply evolving and not getting ready to disappear altogether.

Based on that analysis, we have concluded on more than one occasion that there were bargains to be bought in retail and it also led us to the conclusion that retail was going to see a rally heading into the holiday season as investors look to rebalance portfolios and rotate what sectors they have exposure to heading into the new year. So far, we have been accurate on that prediction.

That is not to say that brick-and-mortar retailers are not going to face stiff headwinds still, as companies like Amazon continue to grow at astonishing rates. However, we have similarly concluded that even Amazon isn't going to be an all online business once it reaches its full potential. We have noted in past articles that we believe Amazon will have a brick-and-mortar retail presence and that these locations will not only double as distribution centers and warehouses, but that they will also allow for things like same day pick up and even some retail shopping.

Amazon has already drifted in this direction with the addition of Amazon book stores, a photo of which you can see above. Similarly, major traditional brick-and-mortar retail names like Wal-Mart and Macy’s (M), for instance, have put enormous emphasis on the growth and well-being of the digital side of their businesses.

The obvious reason for doing this is to try to cauterize some of the wound created by companies like Amazon and expose themselves to a younger, digital shopper. However, at the same time that the push to digital has been made, companies have been relatively selective about store closings. While companies like Macy’s have selectively closed some stores, other names like Wal-Mart and Costco (COST) have used different strategies.

Costco is actually still aggressively pursuing an on the ground brick-and-mortar store strategy, opening new stores in new geographic locations. Wal-Mart has implemented smaller neighborhood stores in between its major supercenters to try and fill in some of these gaps. One thing that we don’t necessarily see happening is brick-and-mortar names who have found some success in digital simply closing up shop for their brick-and-mortar offerings and moving to online only. Some now defunct retailers and poorly performing ones like bebe stores (BEBE) tried to pursue this strategy, but most companies that have tried to simply sever off their entire in-person business were already doomed as brands before Amazon came along anyway.

Wal-Mart was in a strong position as a company to begin with, and seems poised to compete with Amazon more than ever now.

One of the reasons that we don’t believe we are going to see brick-and-mortar names like Kohl’s (KSS) or Macy’s simply close up shop on the in-person side is because they are still mostly robust cash generating businesses, some of which, like Macy’s, have real estate that is also potentially valuable on its own.

Both the actions of Amazon and the actions of traditional brick and mortar names have led us to believe that “Retail 2.0“ isn’t going to be just online, but rather a hybrid mixture of online and brick and mortar presence.

We fully expected Amazon to be the first name to successfully roll out automated stores and the news of Wal-Mart getting closer to this step first should be encouraging for Wal-Mart shareholders. Amazon has yet to find any tough competition with the exception of other online retailers and Costco, the only other brick and mortar company that we can really truly describe as "Amazon proof". Wal-Mart appears to not only be throwing its hat in the ring with its performance this holiday season so far, but also now with implementing what will be the future model for brick-and-mortar retail sales.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.