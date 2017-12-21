Seeking Alpha Contributors Position For 2018

Amid generally low volatility, recent news of potential fiscal stimulus, and a long-running bull market in the U.S., Seeking Alpha contributors sort through the data and offer their perspectives.

The annual series will run through the first week of January.

A persistent bull market, lofty fundamental valuations across asset classes, and low volatility combined to surprise many investors following the 2016 election. With central banks slowly moderating a near-decade of dovish monetary policy, fears of speculative bubbles arising in the cryptocurrency space, and a potential fiscal stimulus coming in the form of the U.S. tax bill, investors may wonder whether the good times are likely to continue.

Keeping in mind the need to look past the latest headlines, Seeking Alpha editors took the opportunity to step back and assess the key elements our contributors are weighing as we move forward into the new year. Several authors have already shared their insights, and we'll be supplying further commentary into the first week of 2018.

Enjoy, and please share your thoughts.

Aerospace: Dhierin Bechai Positions For 2018: Aircraft Production Remains Strong

Automotive: Anton Wahlman Positions For 2018: More Disruption In Automotive Space

Biotech/Pharma: Jonathan Faison Positions For 2018: Faster FDA Approval, Emerging Sector In China Bode Well For Biotech Next Year

Commodities: Andrew Hecht Positions For 2018: A Significant Year For The Oil Market

Dividend Investing: Marketplace Roundtable - In Dividend Investing, Margin Of Safety Never Goes Out Of Style

IPO Analysis: Donovan Jones Positioning For 2018: Upbeat IPO Market Throughout 2018

Market Outlook: Bill Ehrman Positions For 2018: Tax Reform Will Benefit U.S Economy Over Years, Not Just In 2018

Danielle Park Positions For 2018: Leverage And Sentiment Will Be The Main Driver Of Stock Market Performance

Gary Gordon Positions For 2018: Assessing Risk At Market Highs

Technical analysis: Avi Gilburt Positions For 2018: Sentiment Drives The Market

Value/Merger Arbitrage: Chris DeMuth Jr. Positions For 2018: Opportunities Ahead

Value/Retail: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira Positions For 2018: Don't Give Up On Brick And Mortar Retail

Value/Shipping: J Mintzmyer Positions For 2018

