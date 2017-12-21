Oil Tankers: Disappointing Winter Market With Cyclical Trough Ahead

Synopsis:

Although we cannot rule out another dead cat bounce, this year’s winter market has been disappointing. As we predicted, VLCC spot rates peaked at $32k/d, and volatility created opportunities for the attentive investor. However, oil tanker spot rates have averaged $11.7k/d QTD vs our forecast of $13.4k/d, with lower net supply growth (0.3% q/q vs 1.0%) offset by even lower implied demand growth vs our forecast (4.8% vs 7.1%). We downgrade the sector from HOLD to SELL as we see further downside risk to share prices and asset values ahead of the inflection point in mid-‘18E.

Source: Gersemi Research, Bloomberg, Clarksons

Peer overview

We estimate an average peer P/NAV of 1.0 with a range from 0.5 for Gener8 Maritime (GNRT), to 1.5 for Frontline Ltd. (FRO). EV/EBITDA peer avg. in 2018E is 25x, and we are currently 30% below consensus on realized TCE rates for the year we believe to represent the trough. Further, we forecast peer avg. EV/EBITDA of 11x in ‘19E and 6x in ‘20E, and FCF yields to range from 15% to 34% towards the latter part of this decade.

Key investment opportunities

We have mainly SELL recommendations on our coverage due to our fundamental view of lower earnings and asset values by mid-18E. We see the largest downside in Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE:TNK) (-73%) due to a stretched balance sheet and liquidity concerns. Our only HOLD recommendation is Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) which has fallen 63% since our initiation in May. As we expected, a dilutive equity issuance was carried out. NAT has now shored up its balance sheet and is trading at a rare discount to NAV. GNRT is still an obvious M&A target, with Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and FRO potential consolidators. Please see the company-specific part for details.

Source: Gersemi Research, Bloomberg (gathered 19 Dec/17)

Market

After enjoying a brief peak in 2015, oil tanker earnings were soon subdued again as overly eager owners contracted too many ships in the cyclical expansion, resulting in a rapidly increasing net fleet growth from 1Q16. The elevated supply growth persists, with a net fleet growth of 6% in 2017E. We believe 2017 will mark the peak supply growth of this cycle, with only one significant supply hurdle left in 1Q18E at 1.2% net growth q/q. From 2Q18 and onwards, net supply growth should stabilize around 2% per annum, finally allowing for demand growth to catch up and utilization to increase.

We also note that demolition prices are increasing, partially due to anti-pollution policies in China restricting steel output, which could last until March. Given the early collapse of the VLCC winter market, this should incentivize owners to scrap. The graph below shows how the value of a 15 year old VLCC is close to its scrap value, making investments in the vessel in form of surveys and special surveys at 15y, 17.5y and 20y less appealing, depending on the owner’s optionality value of future earnings.

Source: Gersemi Research, Clarksons

OPEC compliance with quotas has been above expectations in 2H17E, partly due to the usual compliant Saudi Arabian production management, but also due to involuntary cuts in Iraq (Kirkut dispute) and Angola (field maintenance). The oil price (Brent) has surged from $45/bbl in June to $65/bbl (+17% y/y) at the time of writing.

US oil production rose rapidly in 3Q17 as a lagged effect of increased rig count, as we precisely forecast in our September report. Investors have however been unimpressed by the cash flows generated by US shale operators, as is evident in the share price of Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) and its peers. The implied break-even levels per well seems to be higher than what was consensus one year ago. Thus, the US rig count has stagnated despite rapidly rising oil prices in the last months, with 923 rigs counted as of end-Nov. Based on the historical relationship, we expect US oil production to level out in mid-2018E.

Given the relatively high oil price and potential plateauing of US production, OPEC could be contemplating a reduction in its quota at the next meeting in mid-2018. If this materializes, demand for crude oil tankers could surge in 2H18E and beyond. Our base case forecast is more conservative, but we still estimate demand growth of 2% in 2018E, 5% in 2019E and 4% in 2020E.

Source: Gersemi Research, Bloomberg

In sum, we expect utilization to fall 5%p y/y to 80% in 2017E before the recovery starts in mid-‘18E with utilization rising 2%p in both ‘19E and ‘20E to end the decade at 84%. Given the forward-looking nature of share and asset prices, and the historical significant relationship between the two;

we forecast mid-‘18E to represent the share price trough, approximately 15% below current levels.

Source: Gersemi Research

Nordic American Tankers (Hold, TP USD 2.5)

Synopsis

Just as we outlined in our September sector report, NAT had to undertake a highly dilutive equity issuance. However, the share price has fallen far below our previous $3.9/sh target price and the company is now trading a rare discount to NAV. Add a restructured balance sheet which should safely see the company through the trough, we upgrade the company from SELL to HOLD, but lower our TP to $2.5/sh.

Source: Gersemi Research

Valuation

Nordic American Tankers has historically been valued at a yield-pricing vs most peers at +/- NAV through the cycles. We have previously highlighted the challenging valuation of NAT on several occasions, last in our September sector report. This valuation issue has now changed radically as the share is trading at a discount to NAV. The question remains whether the company will be repriced to yield and thus can continue to issue shares to finance dividends at a less dilutive path through the cycles, or if the valuation disconnect from NAV is history? The jury is still out, but we believe the cash flows will improve significantly from 2H18E and onwards, and thus will enable NAT to increase dividends again in an effortless manner and regain its yield pricing. Please see section “NAT in a nutshell” below for more details.

We calculate a NAV of $2.7/sh, but see downside to asset prices. Our $2.5/sh TP is based on a weighted average of current/future NAV and mid-cycle multiples in 2019E. We estimate dividend yield of 9% in ‘18E and 24% in ‘19E, vs the historical average of 12%. Implied share price end’19E at 12% yield is $5.1/sh.

NAT in a nutshell

As we wrote in our September sector report:

In our view, the financial strategy and market pricing of NAT is rare and intriguing in the world of commodity shipping. The company has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 4Q 1997, and have achieved an impressive dividend pricing usually only found amongst Master Limited Partnerships (MLPS).

The company has on average paid USD 24m above net profit in dividends since 1Q10, leading to a cumulative equity deficit of USD -710m as of 2Q17. In the same period, NAT has issued USD 618m in new equity, taking the share count from 47m to 102m. In order to maintain a steady dividend per share and a fleet of similar earnings capacity, the company will have to continue issuing an exponential number shares through the cycles.

If the premium pricing to NAV was to diminish, the share growth needed to maintain the dividend would have to increase, making the exponential function even steeper.

Source: Gersemi Research

Teekay Tankers (SELL, TP USD 0.4)

Synopsis

TNK recently closed the acquisition of Tanker Investments in an all-share deal on a NAV-for-NAV basis, leaving TNK’s old shareholders with ~68% of the NewCo. The two companies form a natural fit as TNK owned 11% of TIL and already provided technical and commercial management of TIL’s fleet. We find the balance sheet highly leveraged with limited room for maneuver in order to alleviate our liquidity concerns. We reiterate our SELL recommendation and downgrade our target price to USD 0.4/sh (from 0.7)

Source: Gersemi Research

Company overview

After the aforementioned merger with TIL, the combined company will have an owned fleet of 27 Aframaxes/LR2s, 26 Suezmaxes and 50% of a VLCC, in addition to four Suezmaxes under sale/leaseback until 2029 and one chartered in vessels.

Liquidity

We remain concerned about the liquidity situation from 2018E and onwards (USD -185m in 3Q19E), and believe further fleet divestments, a debt moratorium and/or further sale/leasebacks could help alleviate the situation.

Source: Gersemi Research

Valuation

We calculate a current NAV of USD 1.3/sh, but see downside to current asset prices and dislike the limited cash flow generation. Our target price of USD 0.4/sh is based on a weighted average of current/future NAV and mid-cycle multiples in 2019E at a 20% discount (liquidity concerns).

Source: Gersemi Research, Bloomberg

Download full 44-page report below:

Appendix

Source: Gersemi Research, Bloomberg, Clarksons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.