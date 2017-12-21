Sandstorm Gold Ends The Year On A High Note

There are a number of positive aspects to this deal, which are discussed below.

Sandstorm Gold Buys 2% NSR on Hounde Mine

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) recently made a surprising announcement. The company has agreed to purchase a 2% NSR on Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Hounde mine, from Acacia Mining, for $45 million in cash.

I did not see this coming, but I am pretty excited and think it is a great long-term deal for the company, and one that is lower-risk than other deals I've seen made in the sector. The asset carries huge exploration upside, and could turn out to be a bargain over the long-term.

Sandstorm has already had a very active year, buying out Mariana's 30% interest in Hot Maden for $175 million, and completing several other smaller deals that carry long-term optionality. I thought the company was done for the year personally, especially given its somewhat depleted cash position. Following the sale of debt and equity in Trek Mining, CEO Nolan Watson had stated in the Q&A that the company had around $31 million in cash and equivalents. But the company also has an undrawn $110 million revolving credit facility.

For some clarification, a NSR is a percentage of the gross revenue produced at the mine. So if a mine produces $250 million in revenue and the royalty is 2%, the royalty revenue would equal $5 million. The royalty holder does not have to pay a single dollar in exploration or development, or any other costs associated with the mine, other than some minimal costs for transportation and refining/smelting.

There are several positive aspects to this transaction:

This deal lowers Sandstorm's counterparty risk. Endeavour Mining owns 90% of the mine, with the government of Burkina Faso owning 10%. Endeavour is a mid-tier gold miner with a multi-billion market cap, so the project is in very strong hands. I have a ton of confidence in this company and in this project.

Hounde achieved commercial production just a few weeks ago, and this will be Endeavour's flagship gold mine. It is a low-cost asset (AISC less than $600 expected). There is little risk this asset won't be producing if gold prices tanked.

The royalty will produce immediate cash flow to Sandstorm, and the company expects $6 million in royalty revenue for 2018 (based on $1,300 gold prices). It is expected to boost gold equivalent production by 5,000 ounces in 2018, and increase average cash flow per share by $.03, or by 9%, to $.38, according to the company.

Sandstorm confirmed with me that the 2% NSR is on the entire project, not just Endeavour's 90% stake. The royalty covers most high-priority exploration targets at Hounde on the massive 500km land package.

Endeavour has committed to spend $40 million on exploration at Hounde and has set a target of discovering 2.5 - 3.5 million ounces of gold. Again, Sandstorm doesn't have to contribute to exploration spend.

Here is what gold production will look like, according to Endeavour's current 10-year mine plan.

I included the projected royalty revenue to Sandstorm, assuming a $1,300 gold price. Again, this is based on the current 10-year mine plan and Endeavour's 2-million ounce reserve base. So it does not include any exploration upside.

Mine Year Gold production Est. Royalty Revenue (millions) Year 1 265,000 $6.89 Year 2 231,000 $6.00 Year 3 223,000 $5.79 Year 4 218,000 $5.66 Year 5 184,000 $4.78 Year 6 184,000 $4.78 Year 7 184,000 $4.78 Year 8 184,000 $4.78 Year 9 116,000 $3.01 Year 10 116,000 $3.01

Royalty revenue under this production scenario would total approximately $50 million. That doesn't make the deal sound too appealing, since the royalty cost $45 million, as it would indicate total returns of about 11%.

But there is a really good chance Endeavour ends up boosting its production output from years 5-10, and it could also extend the mine life at Hounde with exploration success. There is significant exploration upside at Hounde, with eight high-priority targets. Endeavour's first exploration results post-production at Hounde were announced in November, and included 43.39 g/t Au over 6.2 meters, 8.75 g/t Au over 12.2 meters and 4.81 g/t Au over 9.0 meters.

These drills above are from the Kari target at Hounde (#6). You'll see below that there are seven other high-priority exploration targets at Hounde, and Sandstorm's royalty covers most of them.

(Source: Sandstorm Gold presentation)

Also, this production scenario above only includes reserves and none of Endeavour's resources at Hounde (there are approximately 800,000+ ounces in resources that are not inclusive of reserves).

Using a more optimistic scenario, let's say Endeavour is able to maintain a 218,000 per ounce annual production rate from year 5-10, and then produces another 150,000 annually from years 10-14, and 100,000 ounces in its final year. Here's what the returns could look like under that scenario.

Mine Year Gold production Est. Royalty Revenue (millions) Year 1 265,000 $6.89 Year 2 231,000 $6.00 Year 3 223,000 $5.79 Year 4 218,000 $5.66 Year 5 218,000 $5.66 Year 6 218,000 $5.66 Year 7 218,000 $5.66 Year 8 218,000 $5.66 Year 9 218,000 $5.66 Year 10 150,000 $3.9 Year 11 150,000 $3.9 Year 12 150,000 $3.9 Year 13 150,000 $3.9 Year 14 150,000 $3.9 Year 15 100,000 $2.6

Under this scenario, Sandstorm would earn approximately $75 million in royalty revenue (total returns of approximately 67%), and given the high exploration upside at Hounde, it may even be way too conservative of an example. This example of mine above assumes approximately 972,000 ounces of gold are added to the mine plan. However, Endeavour has set a discover target of 2.5 - 3.5 million gold ounces over the next five years, and it is spending the money on exploration to accomplish this goal.

Also, we are using $1,300 gold prices for the calculations. Higher gold prices would have a significant impact on the value of the royalty. For example, an average gold price of $1,500 would increase Sandstorm's annual royalty revenue by about $1 million next year and have a similar impact in the following years. Using a gold price of $2,000 an ounce (my long-term target for gold), years 10-14 would see royalty revenue equal approximately $6 million, up from $3.9 million ($1,500).

Sandstorm did confirm with me that the company will draw down on revolver to complete the deal, but will then pay down the debt early in the year. The company also said it will still aggressively pursue new deals. And on Wednesday, Sandstorm announced it will increase the size of the revolver to $150 million.

The deal is expected to boost Sandstorm's after-tax cash flow by $6 million, to approximately $60 million in 2018, and $72 million by 2019, according to its corporate presentation.

Overall, I'm a fan of this deal and look forward to seeing what's in store for Sandstorm in 2018.

