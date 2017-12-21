Bond Market Signals Stronger Growth In 2018

On the day of the historic U.S. tax reform vote, the bond market gave its most emphatic statement to investors since September. After being moribund since October, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest level of the last nine months. In this commentary we'll look at the implication of the latest breakout in T-bond yields as we try to discern its likely impact for stock investors, and the economy, in 2018.

The progression of the Treasury bond market in recent months has puzzled many observers, including me. In my previous commentary on the bond market I made the case that the conspicuous slump in short-term government bonds, along with the decline in short-term corporate bond prices, would eventually exact a toll on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Yet long-term bond prices were defiant, somehow managing to drift higher against the inexorable downward pull exerted by shorter-term bonds.

Exhibit A is the graph of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), below. There is a well-established relationship between the trend of short-term corporate and Treasury bond prices, with the former often leading the latter. It's normally not a wise choice to buy government bonds when short-term corporate bond prices are declining, as they have been for most of the last four months. This was the first clue that the rally in TLT was an anomaly.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Historically, a pronounced decline in short-dated Treasuries and corporate bonds has presaged weakness in longer-term bond prices. It almost seemed like this time would prove to be an exception. You can see the stubborn rising trend established TLT during the period between late October and late December (below). The graph shown here compares the 20+ Year Treasury ETF with the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI). The 3-7 year Treasury ETF price was in decline for over three months before even as the 20+ Year ETF (TLT) was rising.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

In just the last three days, however, TLT has retraced most of the gains it achieved in the last eight weeks. It's now almost back to "square one" or where it began its autumn rally in late October. One could argue that the remarkably swift breakdown is a belated response to the above mentioned trend in the market for short-term bonds. But I would also contend that the breakdown of bond prices - and rally in bond yields - is a definite sign that the bond market foresees a stronger economy ahead in 2018.

A better way of gaining perspective on the bond market's positive message for the U.S. economy is the daily graph of the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX). This is a good proxy to use for the progression of longer-term yields. Note the breakout to nine-month highs in TNX as of Dec. 19.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

There are two ways of viewing the upside breakout in Treasury yields. The first is that a rising yield points to the falling demand for safety. This was the overriding theme in the years following the credit crash. Indeed, the demand for money in the wake of the crash was enormous to the point where investors were willing to accept close to a zero percent yield for the guaranteed safety of government bonds. Cash was hoarded and the velocity of money slowed to a trickle for many years as memories of 2008 haunted the minds of investors. This is the major reason behind the bull market in Treasury bonds of the last several years.

This leads to my next point: the latest breakout in Treasury yields highlights an increasing willingness among businesses and individuals to put their money to work. In a low interest rate environment, rising Treasury yields are actually a welcome sign since it implies that the demand for cash is falling. It suggests that investors are liquidating bonds and looking for more productive assets, like equities, as they look to put their money to work.

But what about the old bromide which says that "rising yields are bad news for stocks"? This belief, which does have some historical validity, is only a major concern when bond yields are too high. This naturally begs the question, "what exactly is 'too high'?" Allow me to answer that question.

Shown here is a graph of the 10-year Treasury bond/fed funds ratio. This indicator simply looks at the relationship between the current 10-year bond yield and the daily fed funds rate and tells us whether the Federal Reserve's monetary policy is too tight or too loose. A "tight" monetary policy is signaled when the ratio rises above the 1.0 level, which implies the fed funds rate is too high relative to Treasury yields. When this happens, it tends to exert pressure against the stock market. It's when the ratio is above 1.0 that rising yields are indeed bad news for equities. Right now, however, the ratio is only 0.57. That's still quite a ways from the 1.0 "danger zone" and therefore not a reason for stock investors to be concerned.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Yet another piece of evidence which should allay investors' fears of rising Treasury yields stealing the stock market's thunder is shown below. The following graph compares the daily progression of the 10-year Treasury yield with the average dividend yield for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The gap between the Dow yield and the 10-year yield is noticeably narrow. Historically, it takes a wide gap between dividend and Treasury yields to create enough competition to compel investors away from stocks and into bonds. That clearly isn't the case right now.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Far from being a danger, rising Treasury yields from current levels should be viewed as a welcome relief and a sign that economic will soon accelerate. As economist Scott Grannis observed in his latest blog posting, only when the Treasury yield curve inverts should stock investors start to worry. Not only do rising bond yields forecast higher levels of economic activity in the coming months, but they pose no immediate danger to the stock market. Indeed, rising yields can be considered a harbinger of higher corporate profits and business reinvestment, and thus, higher stock prices. As we exit 2017 and enter the New Year, the message of the bond market is a bullish one and is telegraphing the theme I've preached in recent months: stay the course and maintain a bullish bias toward equities. Better things lie ahead in 2018!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.