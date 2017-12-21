Answer To The Criticism On Mastercard And Visa Thesis

About two days ago, I published an article on a latent threat to Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V). Since the assertions were bold, I was expecting stick of the kind "Apple fanboys" dish out when a contributor writes something negative on Apple (AAPL). That did not happen and the discussion was quite civil for the most part. A lot of the counterarguments though were dominated by two key points - the UPI architecture does not obviate the credit card ecosystem, and the questionable importance of India as a market. I intend to counter those arguments here.

Why the India story should matter to Mastercard and Visa shareholders?

The assertions made by a few readers are right. India, at the moment, does not constitute a large enough market to move the needle on either companies. The key word though is "at the moment". A large portion of any company's valuation is derived from the present value of future cash flows, isn't it?

So let's do a bit of math here. In terms of absolute dollars, the private final consumption expenditure in 2016 was $1.3 trillion (graph below). That is around 59% of GDP for a $2.2 trillion economy. Since 5% of the transactions were of the electronic kind, the total digital payment volume in 2016 was (5% * $1.3 trillion) = $65 billion.

As stated in my previous article, Mastercard and Visa had revenues of nearly $900 million last year. I will be introducing a variable here. If Mastercard and Visa earned $900 million in revenues, they translated 1.3% of the payment volume into revenues. This isn't entirely accurate as card networks earn revenues on payment volumes as well as transaction volumes. But it's the best I could think of to model the addressable market.

Based on Morgan Stanley estimates, India is set to be a $6 trillion economy with digital payments constituting 36% of personal expenditure by the year 2027. Even if the private final consumption expenditure stays constant at 60%, this translates to a payment volume of (36% * 60% * $6 trillion) = $1,296 billion.

If there were no threats from disruptors, MA and V would be looking at revenues of $18 billion at the 1.3% conversion rate quoted above. But, as seen below, mobile wallet systems and UPI seem to be encroaching rapidly into their domain. I don't see how a $18 billion market lost to mobile cannot be considered as lost returns for shareholders. Especially when Mastercard's and Visa's TTM revenues stand at $12 billion and $18.3 billion respectively.

Why tech can breach credit card?

Let's get to the second criticism about credit cards and I will address it by looking at how the card architecture is being breached.

There are four elements to a credit card transaction: 1. A plastic card and a POS terminal which act as hosts for authentication and authorization; 2. authentication is used to confirm the account number as well as the presence of adequate credit limit in that account; 3. under authorization, the user performs a specific action such as - swiping a credit card/ holding over a reader - to authorize a particular amount to be deducted against his/her account; and 4. motivation to use a credit card because of rewards and offers.

In a Card not present transaction, smartphones have already replaced credit cards and POS terminals as hosts and for authorization. The contactless payment systems have now replaced plastic cards while still requiring a reader or a POS terminal. They rely on payment networks only for authentication. So the elimination of the plastic card shouldn't be very hard to imagine.

In a UPI transaction, the UPI takes the place of credit card networks for authentication of the transaction and these are backlinked to all bank accounts using a phone number. Now the thing to remember is that the credit card issuer is still a bank. Mastercard and Visa are simply open source networks that process transactions.

Since the account is maintained with a bank, UPI simply has to backlink to a credit account instead of the savings/checking account and the process can continue in line with the debit process. This was the major reason why I did not include American Express (AXP) in this thesis as it is a closed network.

I am horrible at doodling, but two smartphones is all you need in a UPI transaction as depicted below.

The last element that a lot of the criticism got directed at was the motivation to use a credit card and whether this can be replicated by the UPI. The answer is yes, and that is how it gained traction in its first few months. Card networks have contracts with banks to direct reward points based on several parameters. UPI, devoid of this advantage, started out by offering cashbacks to users who encourage and channel transactions through the UPI route. Already the cashbacks are being segregated by type - utility, food, and ticketing. But this should be pretty straight isn't it? I find it hard to imagine the difficulty in replicating the rewards-based system if you have the technology to process transactions securely. Surely, rewards are not the source of Mastercard's and Visa's economic moat.

Lastly, it seems the Indian government might have a model to replace the current credit card architecture already. As recently as the last month, the CEO of the government's policy think tank talked about making card systems obsolete.

India will make credit cards, debit cards and ATMs technologically redundant in next three-to-four years and we all will be using mobiles for our transactions. - Source

The reality of the threat

I think there is a "see it to believe it" element to the design of the payment architecture. I was skeptical initially but after completing a transaction through UPI, I was astounded. UPI simply seemed revolutionary. You don't have to believe me though.

In a recent interview, Michael Corbat, the chief executive of Citigroup (C), made a few comments that should alarm any Mastercard and Visa investor. I have quoted him below:

We know, at some point, cards are going to go away, and it's just going to be digital wallet, digital payments. This is why Citi is putting a major emphasis on "fintech" - from cutting-edge banking apps for mobile phones through to blockchain, artificial intelligence and robotics, to forging partnership with big players such as Alipay, Amazon and WeChat - to make sure that that it continues to occupy a dominant position in the global payments system. - Source

Corbat with Citi's strong presence in China must have seen and marveled at how even the rare beggars don't accept cash in Beijing. They have QR codes hanging around their neck to accept digital donations. Talk about 21st century begging!

Don't want to believe him either? You can hear it directly from the horse's mouth:

The magic of Uber and Amazon, they made payment kind of disappear - Jim McCarthy, Visa's Innovation Chief. (Source)

Conclusion

The critics with the credit card argument are right if one assumes the present as static. But we live in a highly disruptive world, don't we? Such assumptions could therefore be disastrous for your portfolio.

Lastly, note that this is a long-term thesis in a market that is fluid with potentially many players. Change happens slowly at first and suddenly after. The effects of these developments won't show up in the next quarter if you are looking to make a quick buck by shorting the stocks. But when it does it might be too late to change course. The key takeaway for investors, therefore, is that creating a position on either companies under current valuations might underestimate the risk element while solely looking for hard-to-come rewards.

