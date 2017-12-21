Nobody Understands McDonald's

Image credit

Anyone that knows my work knows that I've been skeptical of McDonald's (MCD) plan to refranchise its way into a higher stock price. The thing is that several quarters ago, I had no idea MCD would come up with so many menu innovations to drive substantially higher comp sales and thus, the stock has moved a lot higher without me. That's fine; you win some, you lose some. But at today's levels, there is simply no way for the math to work out for MCD shareholders, high comp sales or not. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha and charts of my own creation, I intend to show that the price of shares today cannot be justified by the fundamentals as they pertain to the refranchising narrative.

The theory behind the strategy

The meteoric rise in MCD shares is due in part to the massive comp sales numbers the company has been reporting, but also on a longer term basis from the refranchising effort it has embarked upon. MCD wants 95% of its system to be franchised when all is said and done, and it is working diligently to get there. Of course, the goal of such a program is to replace lost restaurant revenue with enough higher-margin franchise revenue to more than offset lost margin dollars from the restaurants themselves. In other words, when you sell a restaurant and franchise it, you lose out on selling product that is relatively low margin on higher revenue dollars, but gain franchise revenue that is relatively high margin on lower revenue dollars. The goal is to produce margin dollars from the franchise revenue in excess of what you'd get from owning the restaurant. The theory sounds simple enough, but the sheer loss of revenue from taking this route means you have to make up a bunch of margin in the process or it doesn't work.

Some credence to the theory

To that end, let's take a look at MCD's pretax margins for the past five years as well as this year, which is three quarters of the way complete and is also the first full year where we'll see the financial impacts of its chosen strategy.

Pretax margins have always been strong at the Golden Arches, but in recent years, they've waned a bit. We see pretax margins in the 29% area for 2012 and 2013, but from 2014 to 2016, they never crested 28%. Those changes were due to negative changes in SG&A and interest expense, among other things, as MCD struggled to grow. Fast forward to this year, however, and MCD's refranchising strategy has pretax margins roaring higher, just as it had envisioned. Pretax margins are closing in on 40% this year, roughly a third higher than they were last year. That's an extraordinary achievement; let's take a look at how it was done.

Last year was the beginning of MCD's transformation

To do that, we'll first have a look at the major components of 2016 pretax margins in order to then compare the changes to 2017.

The refranchising effort began in 2016, so MCD saw a glimpse into what its margins would look like this year in 2016. The first and most notable thing that changed was gross margins. Restaurant margins are necessarily lower than higher-margin franchise revenue - which is obviously the goal the initiative we're discussing - and gross margins moved up 3% in 2016 over 2015. This is the most obvious place that the higher mix of franchise revenue will show up and MCD certainly saw some of that benefit begin to accrue last year.

SG&A costs have slowly crept up over the past few years, the product of rising expenses in the face of sluggish revenue growth. Last year saw revenue decline meaningfully, and while SG&A costs declined on a dollar basis, they didn't fall as quickly as revenue. On the bright side, 10% in SG&A costs is very reasonable, but to MCD's detriment, it has indeed worsened over time and that eats into pretax margins.

D&A and All Other have been 6% to 7% combined for years at this point and they aren't a source of major change one way or the other in most years. Last year was no different, but where MCD has been making some changes - and not good ones - is in interest expense. MCD has been borrowing for general corporate purposes and to return it to shareholders, and the cost to finance its debt has grown. Four percent of revenue in interest expense is pretty substantial, but despite all of this, MCD's stellar gross margin number last year led it to a respectable 200bps increase in pretax margin to 28%.

Margins have taken flight this year

Now, let's take a look at this year in order to see how the refranchising campaign is impacting MCD's margins and if those gains are sustainable going forward in light of the valuation.

Gross margin is way up again this year, rising to 51% in the first three quarters. The higher mix of franchise revenue continues to do wonders for MCD's gross margins and this very important metric continues to improve. SG&A has also ticked down slightly this year against last year, and the same can be said for D&A expenses; margins are flying higher so far. Interest expense is higher still this year but the increase thus far is 30bps, which is more than manageable, so I'm not concerned that will derail MCD's margin gains at this point. That may change in the future, but for now, it is okay.

The one thing I'd like to mention on this chart is the All Other number, which is absolutely gigantic at 6% so far this year. This category is a catch-all that contains things like non-operating costs and income; basically anything that doesn't fit neatly into one of the other categories. In this case, MCD has an enormous gain and the reason is because of its sale of 2,700+ restaurants in China and Hong Kong earlier this year, resulting in a nearly $1B pretax gain on the sale. Obviously, this is not a recurring item but it has significantly boosted margins this year, so it is worth understanding where all of those extra margin dollars came from.

Looking forward, the view isn't so rosy

Now, what about all of this going forward? I've maintained that MCD will have an extremely difficult time replacing its lost margin dollars from the restaurants it has sold despite the fact that its pretax margins are obviously much higher under the new strategy than they were.

Gross margins have some legs going forward because higher comp sales numbers continue to pour in and because MCD isn't yet done with its refranchising effort. As its mix gets closer to its 95% goal, I think we'll see incremental - not revolutionary - gains in gross margins. That leaves another handful of percentage points in potential gains going forward, but the low-hanging fruit has certainly been picked.

SG&A costs will bounce around a bit, but unless revenue changes drastically one way or the other, I suspect we'll continue to see 9% or 10%. The same is true for D&A and interest expense; D&A will be around 6%, and unless MCD changes its capital structure, interest expense will continue to be 4% of revenue. All Other will almost certainly go back to ~1% of revenue because the enormous gain we've seen this year is obviously not repeatable. In other words, the only real meaningful lever MCD has left to pull when it comes to pretax profits is gross margins, and I think most of the easy gains have been made simply because MCD has already made such terrific progress in its refranchising plan. There just isn't that much left to do and that inhibits potential margin upside from 2018 and on. To be clear, I'm not saying MCD's strategy isn't working; I'm saying that strategy shifts like this one necessarily have end dates on their impact.

The math just doesn't work

Analysts have MCD producing a -8% revenue growth number this year and 10% next year given that it is continuing to refranchise and that comparable sales numbers are only going to get more difficult as time goes on. Pretax margins are up enormously this year, but the bulk of the gain is due to the sale of its China/Hong Kong restaurants, meaning that without that in the mix, adjusted pretax margin is more like 33%, not 38%. That's still an outstanding move on a base of 28% but it isn't the same.

The adjusted pretax margin number of 33% is an 18% improvement on last year's number, more than offsetting the 8% decline in revenue. That's what has investors so excited; the formula is working. But what about next year? The only lever MCD can really pull is gross margin, and the easy gains have been made in 2017. That will make further improvements more difficult to come by, and MCD has a 10% revenue headwind it has to contend with. That means that in order just to keep margin dollars even in 2018; its pretax margins have to rise by another 300bps+ to something like 36% or 37% in 2018 without the benefit of enormous one-time gains on restaurant sales. In other words, MCD's gains look terrific and they are, but this sort of thing isn't sustainable given that it is due to a broad strategy shift; that's not something that can happen every single year.

Given this context, it is easy to see how MCD - as tremendously as it is performing - is only going to manage mid-single digit EPS growth for the foreseeable future. In fact, the only reason it will be that high is because of the buyback and not because it is able to produce that much in incremental margin dollars. And when you're paying 25 times next year's earnings for mid-single digit growth that is mostly supported by a buyback, you have to wonder what is prudent. To me it looks like MCD is just another over-hyped, overvalued restaurant stock that investors are blindly chasing. I won't be doing that, and if the stock starts to break down, I'll look to short. MCD's meteoric rise cannot be repeated, and it doesn't look to me like investors understand that; at least not yet.

