Qualcomm: A Critical Consideration

Consequently future holders of Broadcom are more likely to have their ROI expectations met if their time frame is no longer than three years.

Different research and marketing policies of Qualcomm and Broadcom have important implications for Qualcomm stockholders regarding any new takeover bid.

Materially Influence ROI

As the March 6, 2018 board election for Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) draws closer, current holders of the stock are taking into account the divergent research and marketing policies of the company and of its prospective acquirer, Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

In a deal now likely to contain a greater proportion of Broadcom stock, these considerations may materially influence the level of return on investment for holders of Broadcom stock after the acquisition. It has specific relevance to investors' time horizons within which they measure returns as they seek to decide on the acceptability of any new offer.

Qualcomm is known within the semiconductor industry as a research-based enterprise, highly invested in developing new generations of technology, as is currently the case with its work on 5G. With a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, Qualcomm spent $5.47 billion (5.75%) in 2017 on research and development. Broadcom by comparison, with a market capitalization of $107.22 billion devoted just $3.29 billion (3.06%) this year to research and development, highlighting a different business philosophy.

Immediate Return By Capital Transaction

Broadcom has historically implemented a shorter-term approach to seeking growth, much of it achieved through acquisitions, to thereafter shed divisions which are not showing sufficient profitability. This was the case with the IoT function of Broadcom after it was acquired by Avago, with this unit being sold to Cypress Semiconductor. The emphasis for Broadcom has always been on obtaining a more immediate return on investment by capital transaction, rather than investing in new generational technology. The company regarded IoT at that time as being too far out.

Where Broadcom does expend its R&D budget, the company looks for an immediate return on the dollar, further reducing the acceptable time frames within which it will fund development projects. By contrast, Qualcomm has devoted R&D funding to technology which has taken more than a decade to bring to fruition.

The same approach may be expected if Broadcom succeeds in acquiring Qualcomm. Those divisions not currently contributing strong numbers to the income statement will in probability be shed in exchange for moderate capital gains and a subsequent reduction in R&D and operating costs. While this may satisfy the short-term horizons of many asset managers, it could leave the company wanting as present generations of technology are retired in favor new ones.

Lower R&D Expenditure

By extension, this fact has implications for stockholders. There is a case to be made that investors accepting Broadcom stock as a component of a new takeover bid may more likely have their ROI expectations met if their time horizon is from one to three years than if they anticipate holding the stock beyond that time frame, when Broadcom's proportionally lower level of research and development expenditure could act to reduce revenue generation.

One may argue the case that, even with proportionally lower R&D expenditure after Qualcomm is acquired, Broadcom could succeed in continuing to achieve growth through more acquisitions in the future. However it must be acknowledged that the era of semiconductor industry consolidation will be finite, and at this point the likelihood of Broadcom making further acquisitions is unknown. Also by virtue of its size, the Qualcomm acquisition - especially if it includes NXP - will require a considerable gestation period.

A reduction in Qualcomm's R&D capability after its acquisition would likely favor Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) because the Android mobile platform, Apple's rival, is largely dependent on Qualcomm progressing its technology to keep pace with that of Apple. Consider Apple's iPhone X, retailing for in excess of $1,000, with margins thought to be more than 50%. Reduced competition would suit Apple well. It is believed that this may in large part explain why Apple has given its tacit approval and implicit encouragement to Broadcom in its pursuit of Qualcomm.

Furthermore, Broadcom has a reputation for hiking product prices after making acquisitions, which could affect current market balance over time by alienating some present customers.

Conclusion

The implications of Broadcom's previous history of acquisitions are that Qualcomm, if acquired, may have its R&D budget cut, certain of its divisions sold, and product prices hiked. The short term effects of these moves will favor the combined entity's income statement in the short term, and consequently its share price.

However the ramifications of these actions will play out over a longer time frame to potentially reduce market share and revenue. It is for this reason that holders of Qualcomm should consider their time frames for return on investment when deliberating upon any new offer from Broadcom.

