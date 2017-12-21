What The Oil Industry Doesn't Understand

Oil prices should end the year up compared to where they have been for most of 2017. This is a positive for long-oriented oil investors, but the fact of the matter is that the market still doesn’t understand what is transpiring. With oil inventories falling at a rapid pace, and with production unlikely to keep up with the mix of growing demand and OPEC’s continued cuts, the price for crude should rise materially from today’s levels. Likewise, many of the firms that operate in this space should follow suit as the market comes to terms with the realities of the energy space.

Inventories fell a lot

*Created by Author

During the past week, according to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), crude oil in the US fell 6.5 million barrels, dropping from 443 million barrels down to 436.5 million barrels. Not only is this decrease larger than the 5.2 million barrel decline estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), it’s much greater than the 0.4 million barrel decline analysts had forecasted. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While crude stocks fell, some categories for the week did worsen. According to the EIA’s estimates, motor gasoline stocks increased by 1.3 million barrels to from 226.5 million barrels to 227.8 million. Distillate fuel stocks also worsened, rising by 0.7 million barrels from 128.1 million barrels to 128.8 million barrels. Given that these are two significant areas in terms of how much demand and how many barrels of inventory they make up, increases among both of these categories is bearish, but decreases from elsewhere more than offset this.

Over the past week, for instance, the “Other” category of petroleum product stocks fell by 4.5 million barrels to 275.5 million. Propane/propylene stocks were right behind, falling 3.4 million barrels to end at 71.3 million, while kerosene-type jet fuel stocks ticked down 1.1 million barrels to 39.8 million. Residual fuel was next, falling 0.7 million barrels to 30.8 million, while fuel ethanol brought up the rear with a 0.1 million barrel decline to end up at 22.3 million barrels. Due to these decreases, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks ended the week at 1.2329 billion barrels, 14.2 million barrels below the 1.2471 billion barrels we saw a week earlier.

Production continues climbing and demand is mixed

*Created by Author

Even as stocks continue their descent, production levels are expanding. Based on the data available, domestic output for the week averaged 9.789 million barrels per day. This is 9 thousand barrels per day (or 63 thousand barrels for the week) above the 9.780 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

On the demand front, I’m pleased to see that motor gasoline consumption during the past week averaged 9.426 million barrels per day. This is above the 9.091 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and is above the 9.269 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. On a four-week average basis, demand stands at 9.034 million barrels per day, up 0.4% year-over-year. Distillate fuel demand, by the same measure, is modestly worse. Demand is at 3.981 million barrels per day, down 1.2% compared to where it was during the same four weeks of 2016.

Inventories fell hard and will likely continue to drop

When you look at oil data every week, it can be hard to see the forest for the trees. By taking a step back and looking at data over time and how expectations around that data have changed, you can grasp what you might have missed before. Doing this, I came to a realization: the oil industry is already far healthier than it has been in a while and, absent OPEC going back on its word or the world entering into a large recession, it’s destined to grow healthier still.

The most significant metric I used to arrive at this conclusion is the sum of crude and petroleum products over time. Every month, in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report, the EIA forecasts what the end of this year will look like in terms of commercial stocks. Right now, we stand at 1.2329 billion barrels, but the EIA’s forecast calls for the US to end the year with 1.236 billion barrels. This means that either the organization is off by 3.1 million barrels or we should see inventories grow by that much to end December.

In and of itself, this disparity is really meaningless, but what isn’t is what the EIA has revised inventory expectations down to over the past 12 months. In the graph below, you can see the end-of-year forecast provided by the organization for each month of this year. In January, the EIA said that stocks would end this year at 1.281 billion barrels. That’s 48.1 million barrels above where we are today. In April, we saw expectations peak, with the organization calling for inventories to end this year at 1.317 billion barrels. That’s a difference from today’s level of 84.1 million barrels.

*Created by Author

Although the early part of this year showed that the picture would worsen for this year, we have seen a nearly consistent drop in expectations for the end of 2017 since April. Even with these revisions though, the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook has found itself struggling to keep up with falling stocks. High exports and robust demand have more than offset other concerns, including the sale onto the market of 31.8 million barrels of oil by the US government. Given current levels, a further decrease in the next two weeks of reports (which will also carry on through much of 2018) should put total stocks closer to 1.225 billion barrels to end off the year.

Takeaway

The oil space is large and complicated, which helps to explain why the market has not yet fully comprehended what is happening. With inventories falling at a nice clip, which has forced the EIA to continually revise down their end-of-year stocks, it’s only a matter of time before the market wakes up to the fact that the glut is vanishing quickly and higher prices must eventually be warranted. As an investor in oil companies, this is encouraging and makes me want to continue holding firms that operate in this space for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.