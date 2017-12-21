Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Roundup

I scanned the 2017 news roundup archives and no surprise, GAFA (Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)) was the most covered topic.
These tech behemoths have invaded our personal and professional lives, they have transformed the media business, and they are tipping into the finance space.
According to Swati Bhatt, a Princeton professor who teaches a course on the Economics of the Internet, the advantage these behemoths have is ownership of personal data. The data is self-reinforcing - as a firm transacts, it acquires data; that data is used to customize products and advertise, and this leads to more customers and more data.
Data was the fourth most covered topic in the 2017 roundups; but given its value as it relates to revenue, customers, and the undue power GAFA has across industries and globe, it merits being the most important point of discussion. I look forward to sharing more with you in 2018.
Best wishes for the holiday season and the new year.
GAFA
Voice assistants like Google Home and Amazon Echo won't change banking in 2018
Amazon to strengthen fintech space with stake in Capital Float
BlackRock's Edge: Why Technology Is Creating The Amazon Of Wall Street
How Apple can use Shazam's tech to transform payments
Will 2018 Be the Year of the Bank of Amazon? Experts weigh in
Why Google and Amazon Keep Fidelity and BlackRock Up at Night
Marketers aren't yet putting Amazon at the level of Google and Facebook
Amazon's push to grow its ad business, in 4 charts
Google's Chrome Will Start Removing "Failing" Ads In February
Facebook will (finally) shift to viewable only organic reach counts for Pages next year
Apple's widened ban on templated apps is wiping small businesses from the App Store
To Survive Amazon (AMZN), Direct-To-Consumer Startups Will Become Luxury Brands
How the BBC is using voice assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home
Forrester: Google Contributes Nearly 30% To Online Advertising Growth In Q3
How 2017 Became a Turning Point for Tech Giants
Other Interesting Reads from the Past Week
Three ways alternative data will become more mainstream in 2018
How Central Banks Are Using Big Data to Help Shape Policy
Digiday Research: 18 percent of European publishers are ready for GDPR
Why Brands, Agencies Should Care About Net Neutrality
An Open Internet is Essential for Financial Inclusion, FinTech Revolution
'People are niches': Robo-advisers are narrowing their focus to grow market share
Global internet speeds got 30 percent faster in 2017
Germany's Axel Springer joins American publishers association
The 2017 archives
Media_Tech_News_2017_Archive.pdf
