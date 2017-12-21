Under Armour: Is A Turnaround In Sight?

In this article, I'll detail what Under Armour must do to get back on track in 2018.

Investors appear to be slightly more optimistic following a positive note from a Stifel Nicolaus analyst.

Under Armour shares are up over the past month, but have struggled in 2017.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) shares received a much-needed boost this past week after it received an upgrade from Stifel analyst Jim Duffy, who wrote that there is potential for margin improvements.

The company has struggled significantly in 2017 as it continues to face stiff competition from Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY). Performance basketball, which for a while was a bright spot for the company, has underperformed and has failed to bolster the company's footwear division.

In this article, I'll outline the company's recent performance and explain what Under Armour must to do regain momentum, particularly in the all-important North American market.

2017 Recap

I wrote an article at the beginning of January arguing that Under Armour would continue to struggle due to a number of factors: lack of popularity among teenagers and in urban areas; aesthetically unappealing products, particularly its shoes; and the failure of the brand to branch out of performance gear and into casual, lifestyle apparel.

The company is down nearly 50% since I wrote that article, as revenue growth has continued to slow drastically:

Revenues YoY Growth Q2 2016 $1.0 billion 28% Q3 2016 $1.5 billion 22% Q4 2016 $1.3 billion 12% Q1 2017 $1.1 billion 7% Q2 2017 $1.1 billion 9% Q3 2017 $1.4 billion (5%)

However, shares have rebounded slightly in recent weeks as investors appear to be turning hopeful that the company will be able to engineer a turnaround in 2018.

North America Is Key

Under Armour must regain traction in North America. This region represents nearly 80% of its revenues and is one of the primary reasons why the company's share price has been under pressure over the past couple of years.

According to Google Trends data, Maryland is first and California is dead last when it comes to search interest for Under Armour. The company appears to be much less popular in the west coast and in urban areas compared to the Northeast and Midwest.

Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and California are the four states with the least interest in Under Armour, at least in terms of search queries. Another key geographic region that Under Armour has struggled in is New York, which comes in at 36.

The company has also struggled to strike a line between performance and fashion, as rivals Adidas and Nike have done. Under Armour products are largely worn as performance gear, and Kevin Plank has said several times that the company needs to become more fashionable.

A look at the company's website provides several indications that the company is working to change this: every single one of its lifestyle sneakers has no visible logo or Under Armour branding, an effort by the company to make its products more minimal and aesthetically appealing. As I've written in past articles, many view the Under Armour logo as aesthetically unappealing relative to those of Nike and Adidas.

The company has also made an effort to become "cool" and attractive to younger consumers, signing hip-hop artist and model ASAP Rocky. This move signals that Under Armour has decided to take a page out of Adidas's playbook and hire celebrity and pop culture icons to become more fashionable.

The success of the above efforts remains to be seen, but it indicates that Under Armour recognizes what needs to be done to give the brand a shot at engineering a turnaround.

Bottom-Line Struggles

Under Armour has begun to change its image as a maker of high-priced, premium footwear and apparel. It inked several deals this year with low-cost retailers such as Kohl's and DSW in order to maintain sales growth. However, margins predictably deteriorated as a result of these partnerships and due to promotional activity.

Margins 2013 11.4% 2014 11.5% 2015 10.3% 2016 8.7% Q1 2017 0.7% Q2 2017 (.4%) Q3 2017 4.4%

The company also announced a restructuring effort in which it will cut 2% of its workforce in order to "streamline operations". I believe this move was an effort to boost sagging margins and cut costs.

Under Armour must resist increasing discounting and promotions on its products in order to maintain pricing power and bolster profitability. While discounting may improve top-line results in the short-term, the company risks diluting its brand image.

In order to return to pre-2016 levels of profitability, the company must resist the urge to increase its partnerships with low-cost discount retailers, avoid promotional activity, and produce appealing products that consumers will be willing to pay full price for, something competitor Lululemon (NYSE: LULU) has done impressively.

International Sales

One bright spot for the company has been its international business, which has expanded steadily over the past couple of years.

International Sales YoY Growth Q3 2016 $226 million 74% Q4 2016 $215 million 55% Q1 2017 $227 million 52% Q2 2017 $235 million 57% Q3 2017 $305 million 35%

The international business remains Under Armour's best bet for revenue growth in the years to come: it represents close to 20% of its total business, and North American growth has slowed to a halt due to fierce competition from Nike and a resurgent Adidas.

The bull case is contingent on Under Armour's ability to continue growing sales overseas and penetrating emerging markets and countries like China, whose sportswear market continues to grow quickly.

Footwear

Under Armour's footwear business has also underperformed this year, as per the below chart:

Footwear Revenues YoY Growth Q1 2016 $264 million 64% Q2 2016 $243 million 58% Q3 2016 $279 million 42% Q4 2016 $228 million 36% Q1 2017 $270 million 2% Q2 2017 $237 million (2%) Q3 2017 $285 million 2.2%

The company's footwear business, once thriving due to the popularity of Steph Curry, has faltered as the company has failed to generate interest in its lifestyle (aka non-basketball) line of shoes.

Under Armour's chances of returning to its former days of glory and recapture market share from Adidas and Nike is highly dependent on its ability to increase its footwear division, which still represents just 20% of its overall business.

The company has taken the right step by beginning to sign celebrity endorsers; however, it remains to be seen whether or not the company will be able to replicate Adidas's success in marketing to younger, more fashion-conscious customers.

Valuation

Under Armour's valuation relative to its competitors can be seen by the below industry comparison chart:

Under Armour shares appear relatively cheap on a price-sales basis but expensive when looking at its PE multiple. This is because earnings have been under pressure as the company has faced deteriorating operating margins and bottom-line stagnation. I believe the company is still expensive due to its high PE ratio, but the company may become more attractive on a fundamental basis if it is able to improve profitability.

Conclusion

Under Armour's problems are fairly simple but will be difficult to solve: the company must produce more fashionable products do a better job of generating sales on the west coast and urban regions, and improve footwear sales.

I would urge investors to remain on the sidelines for now as the company continues to experience bottom-line weakness, worrying North American sales trends, and slowing revenue growth.

I will monitor the company's progress in reversing these trends and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or disagreements either via the comments section or through email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thank you for reading and happy holidays!

