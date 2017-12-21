86 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

Introduction
The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).
Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.
The first list below provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. These are the companies that have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.
Just remember during this holiday time, there are still some great looking opportunities out there if you spend some time to capture them. Remember, the market is closed Monday 12/25 for Christmas, so anything going ex-dividend 12/26 needs to be owned by market close this Friday 12/22.
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|SEI Investments Company
|(SEIC)
|26
|0.78
|12/26/2017
|7.14%
|Champion
|Balchem Corporation
|(BCPC)
|8
|0.46
|12/26/2017
|10.53%
|Challenger
|Vail Resorts, Inc.
|(MTN)
|7
|1.94
|12/26/2017
|Challenger
|Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
|(AHH)
|5
|4.91
|12/26/2017
|Challenger
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|(XEL)
|14
|2.97
|12/27/2017
|Contender
|CME Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(CME)
|7
|1.77
|12/27/2017
|430%*
|Challenger
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|7
|1.88
|12/27/2017
|6.06%
|Challenger
|Mackinac Financial Corporation
|(MFNC)
|5
|2.99
|12/27/2017
|Challenger
|National Fuel Gas Company
|(NFG)
|47
|3.03
|12/28/2017
|Champion
|Nucor Corporation
|(NUE)
|44
|2.36
|12/28/2017
|0.80%
|Champion
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|(ITW)
|43
|1.85
|12/28/2017
|Champion
|Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares
|(MDT)
|40
|2.26
|12/28/2017
|Champion
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|(MKC)
|32
|1.85
|12/28/2017
|10.64%
|Champion
|BancFirst Corporation
|(BANF)
|24
|1.55
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|Stryker Corporation
|(SYK)
|24
|1.1
|12/28/2017
|10.59%
|Contender
|Chubb Limited
|(CB)
|24
|1.95
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares
|(LECO)
|23
|1.54
|12/28/2017
|11.43%
|Contender
|Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|(ESS)
|23
|2.91
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|The First of Long Island Corporation
|(FLIC)
|22
|2.03
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|The York Water Company
|(YORW)
|21
|1.88
|12/28/2017
|4.00%
|Contender
|W.P. Carey Inc. REIT
|(WPC)
|20
|5.83
|12/28/2017
|0.50%
|Contender
|Axis Capital Holdings Limited
|(AXS)
|15
|3.06
|12/28/2017
|2.63%
|Contender
|National Health Investors, Inc.
|(NHI)
|15
|4.97
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
|(IFF)
|15
|1.8
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|National HealthCare Corporation
|(NHC)
|14
|2.21
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|Edison International
|(EIX)
|14
|3.18
|12/28/2017
|11.42%
|Contender
|Sempra Energy
|(SRE)
|14
|2.94
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|Regal Beloit Corporation
|(RBC)
|13
|1.32
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
|(ELS)
|13
|2.2
|12/28/2017
|Contender
|The Ensign Group, Inc.
|(ENSG)
|10
|0.77
|12/28/2017
|5.88%
|Contender
|Inter Parfums, Inc.
|(IPAR)
|9
|1.52
|12/28/2017
|23.53%
|Challenger
|Lexington Realty Trust
|(LXP)
|9
|7.16
|12/28/2017
|1.14%
|Challenger
|Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
|(KW)
|8
|3.97
|12/28/2017
|11.76%
|Challenger
|BT Group plc American Depositary Shares
|(BT)
|8
|5.26
|12/28/2017
|5.6%
|Challenger
|Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(CLDT)
|8
|5.72
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Lennox International, Inc.
|(LII)
|8
|0.98
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|(STLD)
|7
|1.43
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Dillard's, Inc.
|(DDS)
|7
|0.66
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Humana Inc.
|(HUM)
|7
|0.65
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Terreno Realty Corporation
|(TRNO)
|7
|2.48
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|(UMPQ)
|7
|3.37
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|STAG Industrial, Inc.
|(STAG)
|7
|5.17
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|EPR Properties
|(EPR)
|7
|6.4
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|U.S. Bancorp
|(USB)
|7
|2.21
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Douglas Emmett, Inc.
|(DEI)
|7
|2.27
|12/28/2017
|8.70%
|Challenger
|Main Street Capital Corporation
|(MAIN)
|7
|5.73
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|CoreSite Realty Corporation
|(COR)
|7
|3.19
|12/28/2017
|8.89%
|Challenger
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|(ARE)
|7
|2.67
|12/28/2017
|4.65%
|Challenger
|B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc.
|(BGS)
|7
|5.17
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordinary Shares
|(WLTW)
|6
|1.38
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc
|(LOAN)
|6
|7.01
|12/28/2017
|7.32%
|Challenger
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
|(ZBH)
|6
|0.79
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Towne Bank
|(TOWN)
|6
|1.72
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|(AVB)
|6
|3.2
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Dentsply Sirona Inc.
|(XRAY)
|6
|0.53
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Kansas City Southern
|(KSU)
|6
|1.3
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares
|(DOX)
|6
|1.34
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(PEB)
|5
|3.99
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Pattern Energy Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(PEGI)
|5
|7.72
|12/28/2017
|0.48%
|Challenger
|Acadia Realty Trust
|(AKR)
|5
|3.83
|12/28/2017
|3.85%
|Challenger
|Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.
|(SRC)
|5
|8.39
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Xerox Corporation
|(XRX)
|5
|3.34
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|CyrusOne Inc.
|(CONE)
|5
|2.93
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|(FR)
|5
|2.72
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|(NRZ)
|5
|10.99
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT)
|(RHP)
|5
|4.61
|12/28/2017
|Challenger
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|(FRT)
|50
|3.06
|12/29/2017
|King
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|(APD)
|35
|2.33
|12/29/2017
|Champion
|Realty Income Corporation
|(O)
|24
|4.57
|12/29/2017
|0.47%
|Contender
|Cardinal Health, Inc.
|(CAH)
|21
|2.92
|12/29/2017
|Contender
|Republic Services, Inc.
|(RSG)
|15
|2.08
|12/29/2017
|Contender
|AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
|(AFSI)
|12
|6.9
|12/29/2017
|Contender
|Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
|(MHLD)
|9
|8.7
|12/29/2017
|Challenger
|Domtar Corporation (NEW)
|(UFS)
|8
|3.33
|12/29/2017
|Challenger
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|(KIM)
|8
|5.99
|12/29/2017
|3.70%
|Challenger
|Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|(A)
|7
|0.79
|12/29/2017
|12.88%
|Challenger
|State Street Corporation
|(STT)
|7
|1.73
|12/29/2017
|Challenger
|Culp, Inc.
|(CULP)
|7
|0.98
|12/29/2017
|12.50%
|Challenger
|Ventas, Inc.
|(VTR)
|7
|5.11
|12/29/2017
|1.94%
|Challenger
|Ingredion Incorporated
|(INGR)
|7
|1.7
|12/29/2017
|Challenger
|CubeSmart Common Shares
|(CUBE)
|7
|3.78
|12/29/2017
|11.11%
|Challenger
|Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Class A
|(HTA)
|6
|4.08
|12/29/2017
|Challenger
|SL Green Realty Corporation
|(SLG)
|6
|3.13
|12/29/2017
|4.90%
|Challenger
|Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.
|(TYPE)
|6
|1.86
|12/29/2017
|Challenger
|National General Holdings Corp
|(NGHC)
|5
|0.8
|12/29/2017
|Challenger
|HealthSouth Corporation
|(HLS)
|5
|2.05
|12/29/2017
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.
Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
CME pays a large and variable annual dividend. This could also be a play on Bitcoin as it is involved in the options for it.
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|SEIC
|71.57
|47.88
|72.19
|31.12
|49% Off Low
|0% Off High
|BCPC
|81.76
|71.95
|89.5
|41.09
|14% Off Low
|6% Off High
|MTN
|216.93
|159.65
|237.77
|36.83
|37% Off Low
|6% Off High
|AHH
|15.49
|12.66
|16.01
|30.98
|22% Off Low
|1% Off High
|XEL
|48.49
|40.04
|52.22
|20.72
|23% Off Low
|4% Off High
|CME
|149.44
|113.27
|155.29
|33.89
|31% Off Low
|3% Off High
|AMT
|140.19
|102.51
|155.28
|53.3
|37% Off Low
|8% Off High
|MFNC
|16.07
|12.78
|16.8
|14.05
|25% Off Low
|3% Off High
|NFG
|54.79
|53.03
|61.25
|16.6
|4% Off Low
|8% Off High
|NUE
|63.85
|51.67
|66
|18.78
|22% Off Low
|2% Off High
|ITW
|168.55
|120.06
|169.69
|25.81
|40% Off Low
|0% Off High
|MDT
|81.38
|69.35
|89.72
|22.29
|17% Off Low
|8% Off High
|MKC
|101.4
|89.65
|106.5
|28.01
|12% Off Low
|4% Off High
|BANF
|54.15
|42.5
|61.05
|20.49
|28% Off Low
|9% Off High
|SYK
|154.81
|116.5
|160.62
|33.04
|33% Off Low
|3% Off High
|CB
|145.97
|127.15
|156
|17.5
|16% Off Low
|4% Off High
|LECO
|90.93
|75.86
|99.59
|21.86
|20% Off Low
|8% Off High
|ESS
|240.28
|218.41
|270.04
|30.11
|11% Off Low
|7% Off High
|FLIC
|29.55
|25.6
|33.5
|20.52
|16% Off Low
|10% Off High
|YORW
|34.05
|31.7
|39.86
|35.1
|8% Off Low
|13% Off High
|WPC
|68.98
|57.58
|72.41
|45.81
|20% Off Low
|4% Off High
|AXS
|49.67
|49.61
|71.06
|0
|1% Off Low
|29% Off High
|NHI
|76.45
|68.96
|81.6
|19.11
|12% Off Low
|1% Off High
|IFF
|153.05
|113.16
|156.64
|29.32
|36% Off Low
|1% Off High
|NHC
|62.48
|57.73
|78.99
|19.53
|8% Off Low
|20% Off High
|EIX
|68.31
|67.28
|83.38
|15.44
|3% Off Low
|15% Off High
|SRE
|111.93
|99.71
|122.98
|24.85
|12% Off Low
|6% Off High
|RBC
|78.9
|68.3
|87.5
|17.13
|14% Off Low
|10% Off High
|ELS
|88.74
|69.62
|91.94
|42.46
|28% Off Low
|0% Off High
|ENSG
|22.05
|16.51
|24.78
|24.5
|33% Off Low
|9% Off High
|IPAR
|44.8
|31.45
|46.8
|33.68
|42% Off Low
|2% Off High
|LXP
|9.77
|9
|11.42
|36.06
|9% Off Low
|13% Off High
|KW
|17.15
|17.15
|22.65
|127.51
|New Low
|21% Off High
|BT
|18.07
|16.15
|24.65
|17.98
|13% Off Low
|25% Off High
|CLDT
|23.09
|18.66
|23.91
|33.99
|24% Off Low
|2% Off High
|LII
|207.5
|147.54
|213.78
|29.39
|39% Off Low
|3% Off High
|STLD
|43.32
|32.15
|43.56
|19.96
|27% Off Low
|New High
|DDS
|60.77
|45.51
|83.44
|16.16
|31% Off Low
|27% Off High
|HUM
|245.12
|186.25
|264.56
|19.3
|30% Off Low
|6% Off High
|TRNO
|35.44
|26.3
|38.54
|46.03
|35% Off Low
|3% Off High
|UMPQ
|21.37
|16.65
|22.86
|20.16
|28% Off Low
|5% Off High
|STAG
|27.29
|22.7
|28.95
|50.56
|20% Off Low
|5% Off High
|EPR
|63.77
|63.77
|77.7
|18.98
|New Low
|16% Off High
|USB
|54.26
|49.54
|56.61
|16.1
|9% Off Low
|3% Off High
|DEI
|40.44
|35.27
|41.59
|75.86
|15% Off Low
|0% Off High
|MAIN
|39.76
|34.77
|41.51
|13.99
|14% Off Low
|4% Off High
|COR
|113.02
|76.96
|120.85
|61.42
|47% Off Low
|3% Off High
|ARE
|128.67
|106.87
|134.37
|145.76
|23% Off Low
|0% Off High
|BGS
|35.95
|29.5
|47.75
|23.81
|20% Off Low
|25% Off High
|WLTW
|153.12
|120.87
|165
|45.54
|26% Off Low
|6% Off High
|LOAN
|5.85
|4.65
|7.65
|14.25
|25% Off Low
|23% Off High
|ZBH
|121.18
|100.87
|133.49
|38.11
|17% Off Low
|7% Off High
|TOWN
|32.55
|28.55
|35.3
|21.41
|13% Off Low
|6% Off High
|AVB
|177.6
|169.5
|199.52
|27.75
|4% Off Low
|8% Off High
|XRAY
|66.15
|52.54
|68.98
|0
|26% Off Low
|3% Off High
|KSU
|110.7
|79.05
|114.85
|21.75
|40% Off Low
|2% Off High
|DOX
|65.75
|56.1
|67.98
|22.21
|17% Off Low
|2% Off High
|PEB
|38.09
|26.21
|38.96
|29.53
|45% Off Low
|0% Off High
|PEGI
|21.75
|18.68
|26.56
|0
|15% Off Low
|18% Off High
|AKR
|27.17
|26.7
|33.45
|48.11
|2% Off Low
|16% Off High
|SRC
|8.58
|6.64
|11.29
|0
|30% Off Low
|23% Off High
|XRX
|29.98
|22.89
|34.13
|0
|31% Off Low
|11% Off High
|CONE
|57.42
|43.9
|65.73
|0
|32% Off Low
|10% Off High
|FR
|30.87
|25.31
|32.91
|28.85
|24% Off Low
|2% Off High
|NRZ
|18.2
|15.03
|18.43
|5.89
|20% Off Low
|1% Off High
|RHP
|69.45
|57.78
|71.11
|23.54
|21% Off Low
|New High
|FRT
|130.55
|119.37
|145.8
|41.59
|10% Off Low
|8% Off High
|APD
|162.83
|133.63
|164.65
|29.47
|22% Off Low
|1% Off High
|O
|55.61
|52.85
|63.6
|45.59
|5% Off Low
|11% Off High
|CAH
|63.46
|54.66
|84.88
|18.45
|15% Off Low
|25% Off High
|RSG
|66.28
|56.17
|67.18
|28.08
|17% Off Low
|1% Off High
|AFSI
|9.85
|8.8
|28.08
|0
|12% Off Low
|64% Off High
|MHLD
|6.9
|5.55
|18.95
|0
|22% Off Low
|63% Off High
|UFS
|49.81
|35.47
|49.99
|17.85
|39% Off Low
|New High
|KIM
|18.03
|17.02
|26.16
|34.43
|6% Off Low
|29% Off High
|A
|67.35
|45.38
|70.93
|32.07
|49% Off Low
|4% Off High
|STT
|97.08
|74.45
|100.9
|16.83
|31% Off Low
|2% Off High
|CULP
|32.8
|26.15
|37.56
|19.07
|24% Off Low
|13% Off High
|VTR
|60.69
|58.96
|72.36
|36.06
|3% Off Low
|14% Off High
|INGR
|141.1
|113.07
|142.64
|20.21
|24% Off Low
|0% Off High
|CUBE
|28.58
|22.83
|29.79
|43.3
|26% Off Low
|0% Off High
|HTA
|29.88
|28
|33
|124.5
|9% Off Low
|4% Off High
|SLG
|98.99
|93.92
|115.34
|96.22
|5% Off Low
|12% Off High
|TYPE
|24.15
|15.75
|25.78
|0
|53% Off Low
|4% Off High
|NGHC
|19.91
|16.21
|26.99
|20.52
|23% Off Low
|24% Off High
|HLS
|48.79
|38.24
|50.41
|17.74
|29% Off Low
|0% Off High
Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)
I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Current Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|NRZ
|10.99
|10.2
|55.4
|MHLD
|8.7
|7.7
|15.9
|14.1
|22.8
|SRC
|8.39
|0.7
|1.7
|PEGI
|7.72
|10.5
|71.6
|LXP
|7.16
|0.7
|4.5
|8.3
|-7.3
|15.5
|LOAN
|7.01
|12.5
|128.9
|AFSI
|6.9
|18.1
|37.9
|35.4
|42.3
|EPR
|6.4
|5.8
|7
|6.8
|3.6
|13.2
|KIM
|5.99
|6.3
|6.7
|7.2
|-2.8
|13.2
|WPC
|5.83
|3
|7.4
|13.1
|8.1
|18.9
|MAIN
|5.73
|3.6
|5.4
|6.9
|12.6
|CLDT
|5.72
|9.3
|15.4
|13
|18.7
|BT
|5.26
|1
|8.9
|10.1
|-1.2
|15.4
|BGS
|5.17
|17.5
|10.6
|15
|6.6
|20.2
|STAG
|5.17
|2.3
|5.9
|24.4
|29.6
|VTR
|5.11
|4.6
|7.6
|8.2
|8
|13.3
|NHI
|4.97
|6.9
|7.8
|7.7
|6.5
|12.7
|AHH
|4.91
|6
|64.3
|RHP
|4.61
|15.7
|25.3
|O
|4.57
|5.3
|3.7
|6.6
|4.7
|11.2
|HTA
|4.08
|1.7
|1
|PEB
|3.99
|25
|34.2
|24.7
|28.7
|KW
|3.97
|20
|27.6
|46.5
|50.5
|AKR
|3.83
|4.2
|7.3
|6.8
|3.1
|10.6
|CUBE
|3.78
|31.3
|24.1
|24.6
|-3.2
|28.4
|UMPQ
|3.37
|4.9
|5.8
|23.8
|1.7
|27.2
|XRX
|3.34
|11
|12.1
|12.2
|15.5
|UFS
|3.33
|3.5
|15.8
|20.2
|23.5
|AVB
|3.2
|7.9
|8.2
|8.2
|5.7
|11.4
|COR
|3.19
|26.2
|25.2
|32.5
|35.7
|EIX
|3.18
|15
|12.5
|8.4
|5.9
|11.6
|SLG
|3.13
|20
|29.7
|48.4
|1.8
|51.5
|AXS
|3.06
|20.7
|11.9
|8.8
|8.8
|11.9
|FRT
|3.06
|7
|8.6
|7.1
|5.4
|10.2
|NFG
|3.03
|2.6
|2.6
|2.7
|3.1
|5.7
|MFNC
|2.99
|23.1
|35.7
|XEL
|2.97
|6.3
|6.8
|5.5
|4.4
|8.5
|SRE
|2.94
|7.4
|6
|10.1
|9.6
|13
|CONE
|2.93
|26
|44.7
|CAH
|2.92
|14.6
|13.1
|15.3
|22.7
|18.2
|ESS
|2.91
|11
|9.7
|8.5
|6.5
|11.4
|FR
|2.72
|44.3
|101.7
|-13
|ARE
|2.67
|6
|8.7
|11.9
|1.3
|14.6
|TRNO
|2.48
|18.8
|15
|20.4
|22.9
|NUE
|2.36
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|14.1
|3.1
|APD
|2.33
|5.9
|7
|8.7
|9.7
|11
|DEI
|2.27
|4.8
|6.9
|13.9
|16.2
|MDT
|2.26
|18.2
|14.5
|11.6
|14.7
|13.9
|USB
|2.21
|4.5
|7.1
|19.7
|-2.3
|21.9
|NHC
|2.21
|14.9
|11.1
|7.9
|9.9
|10.1
|ELS
|2.2
|13.8
|19.4
|18.3
|29.4
|20.5
|RSG
|2.08
|7
|8.1
|8.3
|12.2
|10.4
|HLS
|2.05
|9.4
|72.9
|FLIC
|2.03
|5.2
|6.4
|6.4
|10.4
|8.4
|CB
|1.95
|3
|10.8
|14.9
|11
|16.9
|MTN
|1.94
|33.7
|55.6
|59
|60.9
|AMT
|1.88
|21.5
|26
|44.4
|46.3
|YORW
|1.88
|4
|4
|3.5
|3.3
|5.4
|TYPE
|1.86
|13.2
|25
|MKC
|1.85
|7.5
|8.1
|9
|9.1
|10.9
|ITW
|1.85
|14.7
|13.8
|10.8
|12.6
|12.7
|IFF
|1.8
|17.8
|18.1
|15.7
|12.1
|17.5
|CME
|1.77
|20
|10.1
|16.5
|16.9
|18.3
|STT
|1.73
|9.4
|11.1
|20.5
|6
|22.2
|TOWN
|1.72
|8.7
|10.6
|10
|-0.3
|11.7
|INGR
|1.7
|8.2
|9.7
|25.3
|19.6
|27
|BANF
|1.55
|5.8
|7.4
|7.4
|8.3
|9
|LECO
|1.54
|10.3
|17
|15.6
|12.9
|17.1
|IPAR
|1.52
|17.6
|10.9
|14.5
|18.9
|16
|STLD
|1.43
|5.7
|9
|8.3
|10.8
|9.7
|WLTW
|1.38
|42.3
|16.4
|11
|6.6
|12.4
|DOX
|1.34
|13.5
|13.2
|RBC
|1.32
|4.4
|6.4
|6.1
|5.7
|7.4
|KSU
|1.3
|3.9
|16.3
|SYK
|1.1
|10.1
|12.8
|16.1
|30
|17.2
|LII
|0.98
|19.7
|21.5
|18
|13.6
|19
|CULP
|0.98
|16.7
|26
|NGHC
|0.8
|62.5
|135.1
|ZBH
|0.79
|6.8
|6.4
|A
|0.79
|15
|11.8
|SEIC
|0.78
|8.3
|14.1
|18.8
|16.3
|19.6
|ENSG
|0.77
|6.7
|29.5
|20.8
|21.6
|DDS
|0.66
|12
|10.1
|9.2
|5.8
|9.9
|HUM
|0.65
|1.8
|3.1
|18.3
|19
|XRAY
|0.53
|7.5
|7.9
|8.8
|2.2
|9.3
|BCPC
|0.46
|13.3
|15.6
|17.8
|29
|18.3
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing! If you celebrate have a Merry Christmas and enjoy any time off you may be taking.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMGN, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GILD, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, KORS, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SJM, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TGT, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WFC, WPC, WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.