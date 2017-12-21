86 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).

Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.

The first list below provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. These are the companies that have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

Just remember during this holiday time, there are still some great looking opportunities out there if you spend some time to capture them. Remember, the market is closed Monday 12/25 for Christmas, so anything going ex-dividend 12/26 needs to be owned by market close this Friday 12/22.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 26 0.78 12/26/2017 7.14% Champion Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 8 0.46 12/26/2017 10.53% Challenger Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) 7 1.94 12/26/2017 Challenger Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) 5 4.91 12/26/2017 Challenger Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 14 2.97 12/27/2017 Contender CME Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock (CME) 7 1.77 12/27/2017 430%* Challenger American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 7 1.88 12/27/2017 6.06% Challenger Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) 5 2.99 12/27/2017 Challenger National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 47 3.03 12/28/2017 Champion Nucor Corporation (NUE) 44 2.36 12/28/2017 0.80% Champion Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 43 1.85 12/28/2017 Champion Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares (MDT) 40 2.26 12/28/2017 Champion McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 32 1.85 12/28/2017 10.64% Champion BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 24 1.55 12/28/2017 Contender Stryker Corporation (SYK) 24 1.1 12/28/2017 10.59% Contender Chubb Limited (CB) 24 1.95 12/28/2017 Contender Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares (LECO) 23 1.54 12/28/2017 11.43% Contender Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 23 2.91 12/28/2017 Contender The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 22 2.03 12/28/2017 Contender The York Water Company (YORW) 21 1.88 12/28/2017 4.00% Contender W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) 20 5.83 12/28/2017 0.50% Contender Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 15 3.06 12/28/2017 2.63% Contender National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 15 4.97 12/28/2017 Contender International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) 15 1.8 12/28/2017 Contender National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 14 2.21 12/28/2017 Contender Edison International (EIX) 14 3.18 12/28/2017 11.42% Contender Sempra Energy (SRE) 14 2.94 12/28/2017 Contender Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 13 1.32 12/28/2017 Contender Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 13 2.2 12/28/2017 Contender The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 10 0.77 12/28/2017 5.88% Contender Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) 9 1.52 12/28/2017 23.53% Challenger Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) 9 7.16 12/28/2017 1.14% Challenger Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 8 3.97 12/28/2017 11.76% Challenger BT Group plc American Depositary Shares (BT) 8 5.26 12/28/2017 5.6% Challenger Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 8 5.72 12/28/2017 Challenger Lennox International, Inc. (LII) 8 0.98 12/28/2017 Challenger Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 7 1.43 12/28/2017 Challenger Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 7 0.66 12/28/2017 Challenger Humana Inc. (HUM) 7 0.65 12/28/2017 Challenger Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 7 2.48 12/28/2017 Challenger Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 7 3.37 12/28/2017 Challenger STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7 5.17 12/28/2017 Challenger EPR Properties (EPR) 7 6.4 12/28/2017 Challenger U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7 2.21 12/28/2017 Challenger Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 7 2.27 12/28/2017 8.70% Challenger Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 5.73 12/28/2017 Challenger CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 7 3.19 12/28/2017 8.89% Challenger Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 7 2.67 12/28/2017 4.65% Challenger B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 7 5.17 12/28/2017 Challenger Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordinary Shares (WLTW) 6 1.38 12/28/2017 Challenger Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) 6 7.01 12/28/2017 7.32% Challenger Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) 6 0.79 12/28/2017 Challenger Towne Bank (TOWN) 6 1.72 12/28/2017 Challenger AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 6 3.2 12/28/2017 Challenger Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 6 0.53 12/28/2017 Challenger Kansas City Southern (KSU) 6 1.3 12/28/2017 Challenger Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (DOX) 6 1.34 12/28/2017 Challenger Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (PEB) 5 3.99 12/28/2017 Challenger Pattern Energy Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock (PEGI) 5 7.72 12/28/2017 0.48% Challenger Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 5 3.83 12/28/2017 3.85% Challenger Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) 5 8.39 12/28/2017 Challenger Xerox Corporation (XRX) 5 3.34 12/28/2017 Challenger CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 5 2.93 12/28/2017 Challenger First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 5 2.72 12/28/2017 Challenger New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) 5 10.99 12/28/2017 Challenger Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) 5 4.61 12/28/2017 Challenger Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 50 3.06 12/29/2017 King Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 35 2.33 12/29/2017 Champion Realty Income Corporation (O) 24 4.57 12/29/2017 0.47% Contender Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 21 2.92 12/29/2017 Contender Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 15 2.08 12/29/2017 Contender AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI) 12 6.9 12/29/2017 Contender Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) 9 8.7 12/29/2017 Challenger Domtar Corporation (NEW) (UFS) 8 3.33 12/29/2017 Challenger Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) 8 5.99 12/29/2017 3.70% Challenger Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 7 0.79 12/29/2017 12.88% Challenger State Street Corporation (STT) 7 1.73 12/29/2017 Challenger Culp, Inc. (CULP) 7 0.98 12/29/2017 12.50% Challenger Ventas, Inc. (VTR) 7 5.11 12/29/2017 1.94% Challenger Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 7 1.7 12/29/2017 Challenger CubeSmart Common Shares (CUBE) 7 3.78 12/29/2017 11.11% Challenger Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Class A (HTA) 6 4.08 12/29/2017 Challenger SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) 6 3.13 12/29/2017 4.90% Challenger Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) 6 1.86 12/29/2017 Challenger National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) 5 0.8 12/29/2017 Challenger HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) 5 2.05 12/29/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

CME pays a large and variable annual dividend. This could also be a play on Bitcoin as it is involved in the options for it.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High SEIC 71.57 47.88 72.19 31.12 49% Off Low 0% Off High BCPC 81.76 71.95 89.5 41.09 14% Off Low 6% Off High MTN 216.93 159.65 237.77 36.83 37% Off Low 6% Off High AHH 15.49 12.66 16.01 30.98 22% Off Low 1% Off High XEL 48.49 40.04 52.22 20.72 23% Off Low 4% Off High CME 149.44 113.27 155.29 33.89 31% Off Low 3% Off High AMT 140.19 102.51 155.28 53.3 37% Off Low 8% Off High MFNC 16.07 12.78 16.8 14.05 25% Off Low 3% Off High NFG 54.79 53.03 61.25 16.6 4% Off Low 8% Off High NUE 63.85 51.67 66 18.78 22% Off Low 2% Off High ITW 168.55 120.06 169.69 25.81 40% Off Low 0% Off High MDT 81.38 69.35 89.72 22.29 17% Off Low 8% Off High MKC 101.4 89.65 106.5 28.01 12% Off Low 4% Off High BANF 54.15 42.5 61.05 20.49 28% Off Low 9% Off High SYK 154.81 116.5 160.62 33.04 33% Off Low 3% Off High CB 145.97 127.15 156 17.5 16% Off Low 4% Off High LECO 90.93 75.86 99.59 21.86 20% Off Low 8% Off High ESS 240.28 218.41 270.04 30.11 11% Off Low 7% Off High FLIC 29.55 25.6 33.5 20.52 16% Off Low 10% Off High YORW 34.05 31.7 39.86 35.1 8% Off Low 13% Off High WPC 68.98 57.58 72.41 45.81 20% Off Low 4% Off High AXS 49.67 49.61 71.06 0 1% Off Low 29% Off High NHI 76.45 68.96 81.6 19.11 12% Off Low 1% Off High IFF 153.05 113.16 156.64 29.32 36% Off Low 1% Off High NHC 62.48 57.73 78.99 19.53 8% Off Low 20% Off High EIX 68.31 67.28 83.38 15.44 3% Off Low 15% Off High SRE 111.93 99.71 122.98 24.85 12% Off Low 6% Off High RBC 78.9 68.3 87.5 17.13 14% Off Low 10% Off High ELS 88.74 69.62 91.94 42.46 28% Off Low 0% Off High ENSG 22.05 16.51 24.78 24.5 33% Off Low 9% Off High IPAR 44.8 31.45 46.8 33.68 42% Off Low 2% Off High LXP 9.77 9 11.42 36.06 9% Off Low 13% Off High KW 17.15 17.15 22.65 127.51 New Low 21% Off High BT 18.07 16.15 24.65 17.98 13% Off Low 25% Off High CLDT 23.09 18.66 23.91 33.99 24% Off Low 2% Off High LII 207.5 147.54 213.78 29.39 39% Off Low 3% Off High STLD 43.32 32.15 43.56 19.96 27% Off Low New High DDS 60.77 45.51 83.44 16.16 31% Off Low 27% Off High HUM 245.12 186.25 264.56 19.3 30% Off Low 6% Off High TRNO 35.44 26.3 38.54 46.03 35% Off Low 3% Off High UMPQ 21.37 16.65 22.86 20.16 28% Off Low 5% Off High STAG 27.29 22.7 28.95 50.56 20% Off Low 5% Off High EPR 63.77 63.77 77.7 18.98 New Low 16% Off High USB 54.26 49.54 56.61 16.1 9% Off Low 3% Off High DEI 40.44 35.27 41.59 75.86 15% Off Low 0% Off High MAIN 39.76 34.77 41.51 13.99 14% Off Low 4% Off High COR 113.02 76.96 120.85 61.42 47% Off Low 3% Off High ARE 128.67 106.87 134.37 145.76 23% Off Low 0% Off High BGS 35.95 29.5 47.75 23.81 20% Off Low 25% Off High WLTW 153.12 120.87 165 45.54 26% Off Low 6% Off High LOAN 5.85 4.65 7.65 14.25 25% Off Low 23% Off High ZBH 121.18 100.87 133.49 38.11 17% Off Low 7% Off High TOWN 32.55 28.55 35.3 21.41 13% Off Low 6% Off High AVB 177.6 169.5 199.52 27.75 4% Off Low 8% Off High XRAY 66.15 52.54 68.98 0 26% Off Low 3% Off High KSU 110.7 79.05 114.85 21.75 40% Off Low 2% Off High DOX 65.75 56.1 67.98 22.21 17% Off Low 2% Off High PEB 38.09 26.21 38.96 29.53 45% Off Low 0% Off High PEGI 21.75 18.68 26.56 0 15% Off Low 18% Off High AKR 27.17 26.7 33.45 48.11 2% Off Low 16% Off High SRC 8.58 6.64 11.29 0 30% Off Low 23% Off High XRX 29.98 22.89 34.13 0 31% Off Low 11% Off High CONE 57.42 43.9 65.73 0 32% Off Low 10% Off High FR 30.87 25.31 32.91 28.85 24% Off Low 2% Off High NRZ 18.2 15.03 18.43 5.89 20% Off Low 1% Off High RHP 69.45 57.78 71.11 23.54 21% Off Low New High FRT 130.55 119.37 145.8 41.59 10% Off Low 8% Off High APD 162.83 133.63 164.65 29.47 22% Off Low 1% Off High O 55.61 52.85 63.6 45.59 5% Off Low 11% Off High CAH 63.46 54.66 84.88 18.45 15% Off Low 25% Off High RSG 66.28 56.17 67.18 28.08 17% Off Low 1% Off High AFSI 9.85 8.8 28.08 0 12% Off Low 64% Off High MHLD 6.9 5.55 18.95 0 22% Off Low 63% Off High UFS 49.81 35.47 49.99 17.85 39% Off Low New High KIM 18.03 17.02 26.16 34.43 6% Off Low 29% Off High A 67.35 45.38 70.93 32.07 49% Off Low 4% Off High STT 97.08 74.45 100.9 16.83 31% Off Low 2% Off High CULP 32.8 26.15 37.56 19.07 24% Off Low 13% Off High VTR 60.69 58.96 72.36 36.06 3% Off Low 14% Off High INGR 141.1 113.07 142.64 20.21 24% Off Low 0% Off High CUBE 28.58 22.83 29.79 43.3 26% Off Low 0% Off High HTA 29.88 28 33 124.5 9% Off Low 4% Off High SLG 98.99 93.92 115.34 96.22 5% Off Low 12% Off High TYPE 24.15 15.75 25.78 0 53% Off Low 4% Off High NGHC 19.91 16.21 26.99 20.52 23% Off Low 24% Off High HLS 48.79 38.24 50.41 17.74 29% Off Low 0% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule NRZ 10.99 10.2 55.4 MHLD 8.7 7.7 15.9 14.1 22.8 SRC 8.39 0.7 1.7 PEGI 7.72 10.5 71.6 LXP 7.16 0.7 4.5 8.3 -7.3 15.5 LOAN 7.01 12.5 128.9 AFSI 6.9 18.1 37.9 35.4 42.3 EPR 6.4 5.8 7 6.8 3.6 13.2 KIM 5.99 6.3 6.7 7.2 -2.8 13.2 WPC 5.83 3 7.4 13.1 8.1 18.9 MAIN 5.73 3.6 5.4 6.9 12.6 CLDT 5.72 9.3 15.4 13 18.7 BT 5.26 1 8.9 10.1 -1.2 15.4 BGS 5.17 17.5 10.6 15 6.6 20.2 STAG 5.17 2.3 5.9 24.4 29.6 VTR 5.11 4.6 7.6 8.2 8 13.3 NHI 4.97 6.9 7.8 7.7 6.5 12.7 AHH 4.91 6 64.3 RHP 4.61 15.7 25.3 O 4.57 5.3 3.7 6.6 4.7 11.2 HTA 4.08 1.7 1 PEB 3.99 25 34.2 24.7 28.7 KW 3.97 20 27.6 46.5 50.5 AKR 3.83 4.2 7.3 6.8 3.1 10.6 CUBE 3.78 31.3 24.1 24.6 -3.2 28.4 UMPQ 3.37 4.9 5.8 23.8 1.7 27.2 XRX 3.34 11 12.1 12.2 15.5 UFS 3.33 3.5 15.8 20.2 23.5 AVB 3.2 7.9 8.2 8.2 5.7 11.4 COR 3.19 26.2 25.2 32.5 35.7 EIX 3.18 15 12.5 8.4 5.9 11.6 SLG 3.13 20 29.7 48.4 1.8 51.5 AXS 3.06 20.7 11.9 8.8 8.8 11.9 FRT 3.06 7 8.6 7.1 5.4 10.2 NFG 3.03 2.6 2.6 2.7 3.1 5.7 MFNC 2.99 23.1 35.7 XEL 2.97 6.3 6.8 5.5 4.4 8.5 SRE 2.94 7.4 6 10.1 9.6 13 CONE 2.93 26 44.7 CAH 2.92 14.6 13.1 15.3 22.7 18.2 ESS 2.91 11 9.7 8.5 6.5 11.4 FR 2.72 44.3 101.7 -13 ARE 2.67 6 8.7 11.9 1.3 14.6 TRNO 2.48 18.8 15 20.4 22.9 NUE 2.36 0.7 0.7 0.7 14.1 3.1 APD 2.33 5.9 7 8.7 9.7 11 DEI 2.27 4.8 6.9 13.9 16.2 MDT 2.26 18.2 14.5 11.6 14.7 13.9 USB 2.21 4.5 7.1 19.7 -2.3 21.9 NHC 2.21 14.9 11.1 7.9 9.9 10.1 ELS 2.2 13.8 19.4 18.3 29.4 20.5 RSG 2.08 7 8.1 8.3 12.2 10.4 HLS 2.05 9.4 72.9 FLIC 2.03 5.2 6.4 6.4 10.4 8.4 CB 1.95 3 10.8 14.9 11 16.9 MTN 1.94 33.7 55.6 59 60.9 AMT 1.88 21.5 26 44.4 46.3 YORW 1.88 4 4 3.5 3.3 5.4 TYPE 1.86 13.2 25 MKC 1.85 7.5 8.1 9 9.1 10.9 ITW 1.85 14.7 13.8 10.8 12.6 12.7 IFF 1.8 17.8 18.1 15.7 12.1 17.5 CME 1.77 20 10.1 16.5 16.9 18.3 STT 1.73 9.4 11.1 20.5 6 22.2 TOWN 1.72 8.7 10.6 10 -0.3 11.7 INGR 1.7 8.2 9.7 25.3 19.6 27 BANF 1.55 5.8 7.4 7.4 8.3 9 LECO 1.54 10.3 17 15.6 12.9 17.1 IPAR 1.52 17.6 10.9 14.5 18.9 16 STLD 1.43 5.7 9 8.3 10.8 9.7 WLTW 1.38 42.3 16.4 11 6.6 12.4 DOX 1.34 13.5 13.2 RBC 1.32 4.4 6.4 6.1 5.7 7.4 KSU 1.3 3.9 16.3 SYK 1.1 10.1 12.8 16.1 30 17.2 LII 0.98 19.7 21.5 18 13.6 19 CULP 0.98 16.7 26 NGHC 0.8 62.5 135.1 ZBH 0.79 6.8 6.4 A 0.79 15 11.8 SEIC 0.78 8.3 14.1 18.8 16.3 19.6 ENSG 0.77 6.7 29.5 20.8 21.6 DDS 0.66 12 10.1 9.2 5.8 9.9 HUM 0.65 1.8 3.1 18.3 19 XRAY 0.53 7.5 7.9 8.8 2.2 9.3 BCPC 0.46 13.3 15.6 17.8 29 18.3

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing! If you celebrate have a Merry Christmas and enjoy any time off you may be taking.

