86 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive dividend growth.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

Additionally, I have many additional metrics for each company.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).

Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.

The first list below provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. These are the companies that have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

Just remember during this holiday time, there are still some great looking opportunities out there if you spend some time to capture them. Remember, the market is closed Monday 12/25 for Christmas, so anything going ex-dividend 12/26 needs to be owned by market close this Friday 12/22.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 26 0.78 12/26/2017 7.14% Champion
Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 8 0.46 12/26/2017 10.53% Challenger
Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) 7 1.94 12/26/2017 Challenger
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) 5 4.91 12/26/2017 Challenger
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 14 2.97 12/27/2017 Contender
CME Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock (CME) 7 1.77 12/27/2017 430%* Challenger
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 7 1.88 12/27/2017 6.06% Challenger
Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) 5 2.99 12/27/2017 Challenger
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 47 3.03 12/28/2017 Champion
Nucor Corporation (NUE) 44 2.36 12/28/2017 0.80% Champion
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 43 1.85 12/28/2017 Champion
Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares (MDT) 40 2.26 12/28/2017 Champion
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 32 1.85 12/28/2017 10.64% Champion
BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 24 1.55 12/28/2017 Contender
Stryker Corporation (SYK) 24 1.1 12/28/2017 10.59% Contender
Chubb Limited (CB) 24 1.95 12/28/2017 Contender
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares (LECO) 23 1.54 12/28/2017 11.43% Contender
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 23 2.91 12/28/2017 Contender
The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 22 2.03 12/28/2017 Contender
The York Water Company (YORW) 21 1.88 12/28/2017 4.00% Contender
W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) 20 5.83 12/28/2017 0.50% Contender
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 15 3.06 12/28/2017 2.63% Contender
National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 15 4.97 12/28/2017 Contender
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) 15 1.8 12/28/2017 Contender
National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 14 2.21 12/28/2017 Contender
Edison International (EIX) 14 3.18 12/28/2017 11.42% Contender
Sempra Energy (SRE) 14 2.94 12/28/2017 Contender
Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 13 1.32 12/28/2017 Contender
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 13 2.2 12/28/2017 Contender
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 10 0.77 12/28/2017 5.88% Contender
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) 9 1.52 12/28/2017 23.53% Challenger
Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) 9 7.16 12/28/2017 1.14% Challenger
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 8 3.97 12/28/2017 11.76% Challenger
BT Group plc American Depositary Shares (BT) 8 5.26 12/28/2017 5.6% Challenger
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 8 5.72 12/28/2017 Challenger
Lennox International, Inc. (LII) 8 0.98 12/28/2017 Challenger
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 7 1.43 12/28/2017 Challenger
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 7 0.66 12/28/2017 Challenger
Humana Inc. (HUM) 7 0.65 12/28/2017 Challenger
Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 7 2.48 12/28/2017 Challenger
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 7 3.37 12/28/2017 Challenger
STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7 5.17 12/28/2017 Challenger
EPR Properties (EPR) 7 6.4 12/28/2017 Challenger
U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7 2.21 12/28/2017 Challenger
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 7 2.27 12/28/2017 8.70% Challenger
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 5.73 12/28/2017 Challenger
CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 7 3.19 12/28/2017 8.89% Challenger
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 7 2.67 12/28/2017 4.65% Challenger
B&G Foods, Inc. B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 7 5.17 12/28/2017 Challenger
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company - Ordinary Shares (WLTW) 6 1.38 12/28/2017 Challenger
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) 6 7.01 12/28/2017 7.32% Challenger
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) 6 0.79 12/28/2017 Challenger
Towne Bank (TOWN) 6 1.72 12/28/2017 Challenger
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 6 3.2 12/28/2017 Challenger
Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 6 0.53 12/28/2017 Challenger
Kansas City Southern (KSU) 6 1.3 12/28/2017 Challenger
Amdocs Limited - Ordinary Shares (DOX) 6 1.34 12/28/2017 Challenger
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (PEB) 5 3.99 12/28/2017 Challenger
Pattern Energy Group Inc. - Class A Common Stock (PEGI) 5 7.72 12/28/2017 0.48% Challenger
Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 5 3.83 12/28/2017 3.85% Challenger
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) 5 8.39 12/28/2017 Challenger
Xerox Corporation (XRX) 5 3.34 12/28/2017 Challenger
CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 5 2.93 12/28/2017 Challenger
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 5 2.72 12/28/2017 Challenger
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) 5 10.99 12/28/2017 Challenger
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) 5 4.61 12/28/2017 Challenger
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 50 3.06 12/29/2017 King
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 35 2.33 12/29/2017 Champion
Realty Income Corporation (O) 24 4.57 12/29/2017 0.47% Contender
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 21 2.92 12/29/2017 Contender
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 15 2.08 12/29/2017 Contender
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI) 12 6.9 12/29/2017 Contender
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) 9 8.7 12/29/2017 Challenger
Domtar Corporation (NEW) (UFS) 8 3.33 12/29/2017 Challenger
Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) 8 5.99 12/29/2017 3.70% Challenger
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 7 0.79 12/29/2017 12.88% Challenger
State Street Corporation (STT) 7 1.73 12/29/2017 Challenger
Culp, Inc. (CULP) 7 0.98 12/29/2017 12.50% Challenger
Ventas, Inc. (VTR) 7 5.11 12/29/2017 1.94% Challenger
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 7 1.7 12/29/2017 Challenger
CubeSmart Common Shares (CUBE) 7 3.78 12/29/2017 11.11% Challenger
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Class A (HTA) 6 4.08 12/29/2017 Challenger
SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) 6 3.13 12/29/2017 4.90% Challenger
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) 6 1.86 12/29/2017 Challenger
National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) 5 0.8 12/29/2017 Challenger
HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) 5 2.05 12/29/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

CME pays a large and variable annual dividend. This could also be a play on Bitcoin as it is involved in the options for it.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High
SEIC 71.57 47.88 72.19 31.12 49% Off Low 0% Off High
BCPC 81.76 71.95 89.5 41.09 14% Off Low 6% Off High
MTN 216.93 159.65 237.77 36.83 37% Off Low 6% Off High
AHH 15.49 12.66 16.01 30.98 22% Off Low 1% Off High
XEL 48.49 40.04 52.22 20.72 23% Off Low 4% Off High
CME 149.44 113.27 155.29 33.89 31% Off Low 3% Off High
AMT 140.19 102.51 155.28 53.3 37% Off Low 8% Off High
MFNC 16.07 12.78 16.8 14.05 25% Off Low 3% Off High
NFG 54.79 53.03 61.25 16.6 4% Off Low 8% Off High
NUE 63.85 51.67 66 18.78 22% Off Low 2% Off High
ITW 168.55 120.06 169.69 25.81 40% Off Low 0% Off High
MDT 81.38 69.35 89.72 22.29 17% Off Low 8% Off High
MKC 101.4 89.65 106.5 28.01 12% Off Low 4% Off High
BANF 54.15 42.5 61.05 20.49 28% Off Low 9% Off High
SYK 154.81 116.5 160.62 33.04 33% Off Low 3% Off High
CB 145.97 127.15 156 17.5 16% Off Low 4% Off High
LECO 90.93 75.86 99.59 21.86 20% Off Low 8% Off High
ESS 240.28 218.41 270.04 30.11 11% Off Low 7% Off High
FLIC 29.55 25.6 33.5 20.52 16% Off Low 10% Off High
YORW 34.05 31.7 39.86 35.1 8% Off Low 13% Off High
WPC 68.98 57.58 72.41 45.81 20% Off Low 4% Off High
AXS 49.67 49.61 71.06 0 1% Off Low 29% Off High
NHI 76.45 68.96 81.6 19.11 12% Off Low 1% Off High
IFF 153.05 113.16 156.64 29.32 36% Off Low 1% Off High
NHC 62.48 57.73 78.99 19.53 8% Off Low 20% Off High
EIX 68.31 67.28 83.38 15.44 3% Off Low 15% Off High
SRE 111.93 99.71 122.98 24.85 12% Off Low 6% Off High
RBC 78.9 68.3 87.5 17.13 14% Off Low 10% Off High
ELS 88.74 69.62 91.94 42.46 28% Off Low 0% Off High
ENSG 22.05 16.51 24.78 24.5 33% Off Low 9% Off High
IPAR 44.8 31.45 46.8 33.68 42% Off Low 2% Off High
LXP 9.77 9 11.42 36.06 9% Off Low 13% Off High
KW 17.15 17.15 22.65 127.51 New Low 21% Off High
BT 18.07 16.15 24.65 17.98 13% Off Low 25% Off High
CLDT 23.09 18.66 23.91 33.99 24% Off Low 2% Off High
LII 207.5 147.54 213.78 29.39 39% Off Low 3% Off High
STLD 43.32 32.15 43.56 19.96 27% Off Low New High
DDS 60.77 45.51 83.44 16.16 31% Off Low 27% Off High
HUM 245.12 186.25 264.56 19.3 30% Off Low 6% Off High
TRNO 35.44 26.3 38.54 46.03 35% Off Low 3% Off High
UMPQ 21.37 16.65 22.86 20.16 28% Off Low 5% Off High
STAG 27.29 22.7 28.95 50.56 20% Off Low 5% Off High
EPR 63.77 63.77 77.7 18.98 New Low 16% Off High
USB 54.26 49.54 56.61 16.1 9% Off Low 3% Off High
DEI 40.44 35.27 41.59 75.86 15% Off Low 0% Off High
MAIN 39.76 34.77 41.51 13.99 14% Off Low 4% Off High
COR 113.02 76.96 120.85 61.42 47% Off Low 3% Off High
ARE 128.67 106.87 134.37 145.76 23% Off Low 0% Off High
BGS 35.95 29.5 47.75 23.81 20% Off Low 25% Off High
WLTW 153.12 120.87 165 45.54 26% Off Low 6% Off High
LOAN 5.85 4.65 7.65 14.25 25% Off Low 23% Off High
ZBH 121.18 100.87 133.49 38.11 17% Off Low 7% Off High
TOWN 32.55 28.55 35.3 21.41 13% Off Low 6% Off High
AVB 177.6 169.5 199.52 27.75 4% Off Low 8% Off High
XRAY 66.15 52.54 68.98 0 26% Off Low 3% Off High
KSU 110.7 79.05 114.85 21.75 40% Off Low 2% Off High
DOX 65.75 56.1 67.98 22.21 17% Off Low 2% Off High
PEB 38.09 26.21 38.96 29.53 45% Off Low 0% Off High
PEGI 21.75 18.68 26.56 0 15% Off Low 18% Off High
AKR 27.17 26.7 33.45 48.11 2% Off Low 16% Off High
SRC 8.58 6.64 11.29 0 30% Off Low 23% Off High
XRX 29.98 22.89 34.13 0 31% Off Low 11% Off High
CONE 57.42 43.9 65.73 0 32% Off Low 10% Off High
FR 30.87 25.31 32.91 28.85 24% Off Low 2% Off High
NRZ 18.2 15.03 18.43 5.89 20% Off Low 1% Off High
RHP 69.45 57.78 71.11 23.54 21% Off Low New High
FRT 130.55 119.37 145.8 41.59 10% Off Low 8% Off High
APD 162.83 133.63 164.65 29.47 22% Off Low 1% Off High
O 55.61 52.85 63.6 45.59 5% Off Low 11% Off High
CAH 63.46 54.66 84.88 18.45 15% Off Low 25% Off High
RSG 66.28 56.17 67.18 28.08 17% Off Low 1% Off High
AFSI 9.85 8.8 28.08 0 12% Off Low 64% Off High
MHLD 6.9 5.55 18.95 0 22% Off Low 63% Off High
UFS 49.81 35.47 49.99 17.85 39% Off Low New High
KIM 18.03 17.02 26.16 34.43 6% Off Low 29% Off High
A 67.35 45.38 70.93 32.07 49% Off Low 4% Off High
STT 97.08 74.45 100.9 16.83 31% Off Low 2% Off High
CULP 32.8 26.15 37.56 19.07 24% Off Low 13% Off High
VTR 60.69 58.96 72.36 36.06 3% Off Low 14% Off High
INGR 141.1 113.07 142.64 20.21 24% Off Low 0% Off High
CUBE 28.58 22.83 29.79 43.3 26% Off Low 0% Off High
HTA 29.88 28 33 124.5 9% Off Low 4% Off High
SLG 98.99 93.92 115.34 96.22 5% Off Low 12% Off High
TYPE 24.15 15.75 25.78 0 53% Off Low 4% Off High
NGHC 19.91 16.21 26.99 20.52 23% Off Low 24% Off High
HLS 48.79 38.24 50.41 17.74 29% Off Low 0% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
NRZ 10.99 10.2 55.4
MHLD 8.7 7.7 15.9 14.1 22.8
SRC 8.39 0.7 1.7
PEGI 7.72 10.5 71.6
LXP 7.16 0.7 4.5 8.3 -7.3 15.5
LOAN 7.01 12.5 128.9
AFSI 6.9 18.1 37.9 35.4 42.3
EPR 6.4 5.8 7 6.8 3.6 13.2
KIM 5.99 6.3 6.7 7.2 -2.8 13.2
WPC 5.83 3 7.4 13.1 8.1 18.9
MAIN 5.73 3.6 5.4 6.9 12.6
CLDT 5.72 9.3 15.4 13 18.7
BT 5.26 1 8.9 10.1 -1.2 15.4
BGS 5.17 17.5 10.6 15 6.6 20.2
STAG 5.17 2.3 5.9 24.4 29.6
VTR 5.11 4.6 7.6 8.2 8 13.3
NHI 4.97 6.9 7.8 7.7 6.5 12.7
AHH 4.91 6 64.3
RHP 4.61 15.7 25.3
O 4.57 5.3 3.7 6.6 4.7 11.2
HTA 4.08 1.7 1
PEB 3.99 25 34.2 24.7 28.7
KW 3.97 20 27.6 46.5 50.5
AKR 3.83 4.2 7.3 6.8 3.1 10.6
CUBE 3.78 31.3 24.1 24.6 -3.2 28.4
UMPQ 3.37 4.9 5.8 23.8 1.7 27.2
XRX 3.34 11 12.1 12.2 15.5
UFS 3.33 3.5 15.8 20.2 23.5
AVB 3.2 7.9 8.2 8.2 5.7 11.4
COR 3.19 26.2 25.2 32.5 35.7
EIX 3.18 15 12.5 8.4 5.9 11.6
SLG 3.13 20 29.7 48.4 1.8 51.5
AXS 3.06 20.7 11.9 8.8 8.8 11.9
FRT 3.06 7 8.6 7.1 5.4 10.2
NFG 3.03 2.6 2.6 2.7 3.1 5.7
MFNC 2.99 23.1 35.7
XEL 2.97 6.3 6.8 5.5 4.4 8.5
SRE 2.94 7.4 6 10.1 9.6 13
CONE 2.93 26 44.7
CAH 2.92 14.6 13.1 15.3 22.7 18.2
ESS 2.91 11 9.7 8.5 6.5 11.4
FR 2.72 44.3 101.7 -13
ARE 2.67 6 8.7 11.9 1.3 14.6
TRNO 2.48 18.8 15 20.4 22.9
NUE 2.36 0.7 0.7 0.7 14.1 3.1
APD 2.33 5.9 7 8.7 9.7 11
DEI 2.27 4.8 6.9 13.9 16.2
MDT 2.26 18.2 14.5 11.6 14.7 13.9
USB 2.21 4.5 7.1 19.7 -2.3 21.9
NHC 2.21 14.9 11.1 7.9 9.9 10.1
ELS 2.2 13.8 19.4 18.3 29.4 20.5
RSG 2.08 7 8.1 8.3 12.2 10.4
HLS 2.05 9.4 72.9
FLIC 2.03 5.2 6.4 6.4 10.4 8.4
CB 1.95 3 10.8 14.9 11 16.9
MTN 1.94 33.7 55.6 59 60.9
AMT 1.88 21.5 26 44.4 46.3
YORW 1.88 4 4 3.5 3.3 5.4
TYPE 1.86 13.2 25
MKC 1.85 7.5 8.1 9 9.1 10.9
ITW 1.85 14.7 13.8 10.8 12.6 12.7
IFF 1.8 17.8 18.1 15.7 12.1 17.5
CME 1.77 20 10.1 16.5 16.9 18.3
STT 1.73 9.4 11.1 20.5 6 22.2
TOWN 1.72 8.7 10.6 10 -0.3 11.7
INGR 1.7 8.2 9.7 25.3 19.6 27
BANF 1.55 5.8 7.4 7.4 8.3 9
LECO 1.54 10.3 17 15.6 12.9 17.1
IPAR 1.52 17.6 10.9 14.5 18.9 16
STLD 1.43 5.7 9 8.3 10.8 9.7
WLTW 1.38 42.3 16.4 11 6.6 12.4
DOX 1.34 13.5 13.2
RBC 1.32 4.4 6.4 6.1 5.7 7.4
KSU 1.3 3.9 16.3
SYK 1.1 10.1 12.8 16.1 30 17.2
LII 0.98 19.7 21.5 18 13.6 19
CULP 0.98 16.7 26
NGHC 0.8 62.5 135.1
ZBH 0.79 6.8 6.4
A 0.79 15 11.8
SEIC 0.78 8.3 14.1 18.8 16.3 19.6
ENSG 0.77 6.7 29.5 20.8 21.6
DDS 0.66 12 10.1 9.2 5.8 9.9
HUM 0.65 1.8 3.1 18.3 19
XRAY 0.53 7.5 7.9 8.8 2.2 9.3
BCPC 0.46 13.3 15.6 17.8 29 18.3

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing! If you celebrate have a Merry Christmas and enjoy any time off you may be taking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABT, AFL, AMGN, AMP, AMZN, ANTM, BRK.B, CMI, CSCO, CVS, DEO, DIS, DUK, FB, GILD, GLW, GOOG, HD, JNJ, JPM, KORS, MDT, MO, NKE, O, OHI, PRU, PSA, SBUX, SCHD, SJM, SKT, SPHD, STAG, SWK, T, TGT, TROW, TRV, UA, UTX, VFC, VTR, VZ, WFC, WPC, WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

