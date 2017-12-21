Bitcoin: Analogous To Gold - Fool's Gold

The deception begins, "The steady addition of a constant amount of new coins is analogous to gold miners expending resources to add gold to circulation" Satoshi Nakamoto 2008. In fact, Bitcoin mining has no similarities to gold or mining gold, but plenty of similarities to the deceptive glitter of fool's gold (iron pyrite, chemical formula (FeS2)). The deception continues, introducing the term "Gold 2.0" to reinforce the deception of similarity to gold.

The "valuation" of Gold 2.0 switches from sunk cost of mining to a price discovery basis. The deception continues, with the "real-world value" of Bitcoin being deduced from entirely speculative trading on Bitcoin exchanges subject to price manipulation, together with the introduction of futures markets. Next step in further promoting this plan of deception is to gain SEC approval for Bitcoin ETFs, followed undoubtedly by triple leveraged ETFs.

For so many obvious reasons, the Bitcoin scheme is as unsustainable as the toxic CDOs whose failure resulted in widespread contagion and the GFC. The recent establishment of a Bitcoin (COIN) futures market (OTCQX:GBTC) removes an impediment to approval by the SEC of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency ETFs. I believe approval by the SEC of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency ETFs would rank in irresponsibility with the ratings agencies' AAA ratings for sub-prime mortgages packaged in CDOs.

Bitcoin will unravel just as certainly as the toxic CDOs, wreaking similar financial havoc and contagion leading to GFC 2.0. Warning of this very real danger is my sole purpose in writing this and previous articles (here and here), peeling back the layer upon layer of deception that is the Bitcoin promotion.

I maybe cannot help those who in their heart of hearts know this is an unsustainable scheme, but who hope to be on the right side of the scheme when this unravels. But hopefully, my writings will add in some small way to the writings of others, such as UBS, leading to a halt to this madness, before these schemes get to a size where they will have the potential to cause widespread financial damage to all classes of investors.

The Plan Of Deception In More Detail

Invention, Innovation And Exploitation

Many quite smart inventions never find a commercial purpose. Even when they do, the inventor is very often not the one who exploits the invention and gains the lion's share of the profits. Inventions can find use as an innovative replacement for an existing invention or for a better means of carrying out an existing task. Or they can be exploited for an entirely new purpose. I believe very early on, the inventor/s of blockchain technology determined to find a way to be the major beneficiaries of their invention.

Blockchain technology has been described as a distributed ledger for secure recording of transactions. The costs of developing and maintaining a blockchain are high, and these costs grow the longer the blockchain is maintained. For a large bank or other institution with a large volume of transactions to process, these costs might be manageable and affordable, and justifiable based on the added security offered. But it is likely there would not be much profit to the inventor for the transfer of rights to this technology.

And I believe the inventor/s of blockchain technology did not intend to miss out on exploiting this invention for maximum possible profit. So, instead of the ledger being a record of the value of other people's already existing assets, and rights to assets, there would be records created in the ledger of imaginary assets (coins). These coins would become the property of the person creating the record, in order to incentivize them and others to create more and more records (coins).

The next step was to somehow attribute a value to these imaginary assets (coins). And this value had to grow over time to continue to incentivize persons to continue creating records and thus more imaginary assets (coins). The cost of running computers to create an individual record was seized upon as a very useful, even if unjustifiable basis of valuation. The cost of creating a record increases as more records are created so this met the dual objectives of providing a means of attributing a value, and continually growing the value.

The inventor/s are reputed to have secured their profits by creating the first million records (coins) at the low beginning cost of production per record. The use of sunk cost as a means of valuation only applies where the intangible asset created can be demonstrated to be capable of producing future revenues with a net present value equal or greater than the sunk cost. Because the sunk cost basis of valuation of Bitcoin would not stand up to scrutiny, other methods of valuation were required.

Initially, the sunk cost concept valuation was backed up by likening the computing process to mining. And not just any mineral, such as copper or brass, or even silver, all commonly used in minting coins. No, Bitcoin miners mined exclusively for imaginary "gold" to turn into imaginary coins.

The individual records (coins) became currency with a value equal to the most recent cost of producing a record (a coin) and supposedly fully backed by Gold 2.0. And because this needed to be targeted at the naive, it was unsophisticated investors who would initially be targeted, including the poor in third world countries, according to Jordan Belfort, The Wolf Of Wall Street.

So that explains why the term mining was introduced. Gold is mined, so to keep up the deception, Bitcoin must also be mined. And much of the promotion material shows little men with picks doing the mining - the message being anyone can participate and profit from this, even the little people. Heavy mining machinery would not do because then mining would appear to be beyond the resources of the small unsophisticated investors.

A Description Of How Bitcoin Price Discovery Works (amusing and rather tragic at the same time)

Nolan Bauerle, the director of research at CoinDesk, describes how price discovery works for Bitcoin:

Well one of the beautiful parts around Bitcoin is that it is all from price discovery. From the very beginning it's been about price discovery, what someone is willing to spend to buy a Bitcoin, what someone is willing to take to sell a Bitcoin. Think of store of value and that usefulness of Bitcoin that it behaves like digital gold or as a store of value...So every day the honey badger survives, every day that Bitcoin survives, it fulfills more and more of this quality of being a store of value.

Is reference to the honey badger a Freudian slip by Nolan? Is he saying Bitcoin has similarities? The honey badger has a very bad odor about it and lives up to ~8 years in the wild. The above valuation theory is obviously no more sustainable long term than the sunk cost theory. So, listing on the public markets was required to continue price manipulation - correction, I should say price discovery.

How Blockchain Technology Should Be Employed

How blockchain technology should be employed for currency, versus how it is employed, is described in this exchange of comments on my previous article, "Bitcoin Lacks Native Currency Equivalence" (linked above):

Commenter:

High transaction costs and slow transaction times will crash Bitcoin. It can't be a currency. Litecoin on the other hand, long Litecoin. Litecoin is the future of currency. It actually has acceptable transaction times and costs.

My response:

You are right about Bitcoin. But I do not share your confidence in Litecoin as a currency. The flaw with all of these schemes is that blockchain is merely a distributed ledger. If you put money in the bank the bank records the amount in a ledger. The bank could switch to a blockchain distributed ledger and record your deposit there. Under either scenario you have an entitlement to withdraw the amount you deposited. With Bitcoin, there is no deposit into the ledger, but a record (a coin) is created by someone and at that stage it has no value. Then some speculator bids for that coin based purely on the hope they will be able to sell it to someone else for a higher price. When you buy a Bitcoin or a Litecoin you have no right to receive back the amount you paid, as would be the case if you paid the same amount to a bank that recorded the deposit in a blockchain style ledger. Your only hope of recovering the amount paid is to find someone else to buy something that has no intrinsic value or worth. At present that is likely not too difficult. But when the music stops.......

For those wondering why I am writing on Bitcoin, I believe this scheme has the potential to be as toxic as the CDOs that triggered the GFC and something far more to be feared than interest rate increases or reversal of QE. All investors should be watching Bitcoin closely. This is my third article on Bitcoin and I will have more to say on this subject of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.