Hudbay Minerals Has Promising Potential

Thesis statement

This article discusses Hudbay Minerals' (NYSE:HBM) nine-month production of precious metals and discusses the market tendencies and future expectation for these metals. It also discusses particular aspects of the financial statements that helped HBM achieve a profitable quarter and management's strategic move to generate value for shareholders. In the end, it delivers the operational overview of the nine-month period and discusses the outlook for the future.

Source: Hudbay Gallery

Hudson Bay Inc. is a mining giant that started the FY 2017 with the amalgamation of its subsidiaries Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd, and Hudson Bay Exploration and Development Company Limited. It principally produces copper and zinc concentrates with the majority of sales revenue derived from copper production.

Hudbay's revenue portfolio:

The charts below represent HBM's revenue per category of minerals (including copper, zinc, gold, and silver) for the 3 months and 9 months ending 30th September 2017:

At this point, it is relevant to briefly discuss the metals mined by HBM and their industry outlook:

Copper industry and prices:

The global copper prices have increased about 20% over the last 6 months, with the median price around US$3.11/pound.

Source: Nasdaq

The recent surge in copper prices is attributable to the following factors:

Weakening US$ against other currencies leads copper prices (denoted in US$) to increase.

Increased economic activity in China, which is claimed to be the world's biggest consumer of commodities.

Increased demand of copper, triggered by increased investments in this commodity by individual investors and hedge funds.

However, the copper price hike may be short-lived, because the factors causing prices to rise may well reverse in the near future. These are the possible reasons:

Recovery is expected in US$ prices against other currencies, in the wake of emerging US economy. This is expected to convey down the copper prices.

There will be an overall gain in global copper supply, due to higher production in copper mines, noticeably the Escondida mine in Chile. This mine is the world's biggest copper mine and operated by BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP). The company's operational results reflect that copper production in the Escondida mine has significantly increased YoY for September quarter 2017 as demonstrated below (Disclaimer: The table presented below is discussed in the context of the overall copper mining environment and does not specifically relate to HBM):

Source: BHP Billiton

Chinese growth rates are anticipated to slow down in 2018. As Macquarie analyst Vivienne Lloyd suggested, "The property and infrastructure slowdown projected for China next year is expected to see Chinese growth ease from 3.3 percent this year to 2.2 percent next year, and a weakening China macro [data] will undoubtedly put downward pressure on copper prices." On the other hand, analysts expect China's real GDP to drop from 6.2% in 2017 to 6% in 2018 (see chart below); a reality that will affect many industries in addition to copper.

Source: Statista

Zinc industry and prices:

The global zinc prices have gradually increased from US$1.17/pound to US$1.4/pound over the past six months as indicated below:

Source: Infomine

Following factors caused this favorable change in global zinc prices:

At present, there is a decrease in the supply of zinc due to occlusion of some noticeable mines, with no simultaneous prospect of replacement through discovery of new mines. For instance, the Century mine based in Australia will likely be shut down this year.

On the other hand, zinc demand is increasing, due to the fact that zinc is being put to additional uses other than the traditional usage in galvanizing steel and preparation of alloys. More recently, zinc usage has been increased in the sectors of health, agriculture, and production of batteries.

Lower inventories of zinc, compared with other metals like copper or silver.

Although we may expect that China, being the world's largest producer of zinc, may intervene to 'support' the fall in supply, but the consensus of Zinc market participants are optimistic that zinc prices have a promising outlook.

Gold industry and prices:

Gold prices have shown a very volatile movement during the past 6 months, but recently, it started a recovery, moving above the $1,260/ounce mark as demonstrated below.

Source: Kitco

The latest recovery in gold prices may be ascribed to a declining US$. The dollar has slightly declined in the past due to an anticipated tax bill that is likely to be passed before the end of the year.

Silver industry and prices:

Silver prices for the past six months have presented a similar volatile movement with recent recovery. At present, the silver market has crossed the mark of US$ 16/troy ounce as can be witnessed in the graph below:

Source: Infomine

The recent recovery in silver prices can be attributed to promising potential for the precious metal, owing to growing industrial demand and diminishing supplies. This places silver in a position with prospects for price growth.

Hudbay's financial performance at a glance:

A review of the financial statements for the 9 months ending 30th September reveals that the company successfully diminishes approximately 3/4th of its long-term debt from around $1,215 million to $978 million.

Source: Hudbay 3Q2017

HBM is determined to shrink its interest costs:

The long-term debt comprises of (A) senior unsecured notes, (B) equipment finance facilities and (C) senior secured revolving credit facilities. The liability has reduced due to repayment of (B) and (C) amounting to $50.2 million and $202 million, respectively, at the end of the third quarter. As far as (A) is concerned, a major transaction took place in the FY 2016 when company repaid its $920 million principal on unsecured notes yielding 9.50% interest and successfully completed an offering of $1 billion in two series; $400 million @ 7.25% and $600 million @ 7.625%. These new loan transactions did not materially affect the principal loan amount against category (A) of long-term debts but helped out in reducing the interest payment due to lower rates. Likewise, another effort was made against category (C) of long-term debt, where the debt, although repaid, but interest cost was reduced from LIBOR+4.5% to LIBOR+3.00%. Refer extract from the financial statements below:

Source: Hudbay 3Q2017

Revenues exceed costs and further earnings:

Year-over-year comparison for the 9-month ending 30th September 2017 with the same period in 2016 reveals that:

Revenues have increased from $812 million to $948 million or 17%. Further, the mine operating costs for the 9-month period under review have only moved up from $447 million to $492 million, resulting in an increase of approximately 10%.

The cash flow statement (extract provided below) suggests no significant alteration in the 'amount of acquisitions' during the comparison period, and thus no substantial alteration in the depreciation and amortization charged to the income statement. This leads to an impressive $238 million compared with $144 million in gross profits or 65%, with a related increase in after-tax profit from $12 million to $64 million or 433%. These results imply that HBM's management is determined to provide improved financial performance and generate value for shareholders.

Source: Hudbay 3Q2017

Cash and cash equivalents have increased from $118 million to $329 million (marked in green) or 178%. As discussed in a previous section, HBM has repaid a significant portion of its long-term debt, financed through issuance of new equity (green box above), attempting to reduce the debt-equity ratio. This resulted in a major slash in interest payment from $103 million to $52 million or 50.4%.

On the other hand, the company has effectively generated cash by entering into a sale and leaseback transaction amounting to $65 million. The result is a small increase in financial costs from $20 million to $21.5 million. I believe that management has acted smartly to reduce net debt cost by redesigning the schemes of financing.

Hudbay's operational performance at a glance:

An overview of Hudbay's operational performance for the 3 months and 9 months ended 30th September compared with the same period last year shows improved operations.

Source: Hudbay

Q32017 versus Q32016 production:

As tabulated below, the Constancia mine located in Peru lagged behind in terms of metals mined in concentrates. The company dedicates the lower production to the decline in ore grades, but the output stayed in line with the full year guidance. Alternately, the operations in Manitoba mine yielded slightly higher turnout in all categories of metal except copper.

Source: Hudbay News Release

The cash costs were lower in aggregate compared with 3Q2016, mainly because the production cost per pound of copper ore in Manitoba region was negative. According to the company sources, the costs were negative due to the increased by-products credits for all metals mined.

Source: Hudbay News Release

Likewise, the All-In-Sustaining-Costs (AISC) per pound of copper were higher ($1.64/lb) compared with ($1.46/pound) in the comparative period last year. This was partly offset by a considerably higher realized price per pound of copper ($2.88/lb) in 2017 compared with ($2.20/lb) in 2016.

9-month ending 30th September 2017 versus 2016 production:

The 9 months production for 2017 remained lower than in 2016. Even so, a favorable factor was a significant fall in cash costs from $0.95/pound to $0.86/pound. Again, the impact of negative cost (green box below) in Manitoba region was one of the main factors for the lower cost on an aggregate basis.

Source: Hudbay News Release

The 9-month comparison demonstrates better results YoY, primarily due to lower cash costs, sustaining cash costs and AISC per pound of concentrates, supplemented by a higher realized price (green box above).

As the FY2017 is drawing to a close, it is meaningful to have a look at the full year production guidance for copper, zinc, and other precious metals (including silver and gold) to prefigure the future outlook of HBM's operations.

Source: Hudbay Production summary

Way forward, what counts is that the full-year copper guidance in 2017 is less than that of 2016. One reason is that the '777' mine in Manitoba is close to the end of its life, and resultantly, the copper levels are expected to be lower, and consequently, the production is expected to decline; thus resulting in a lower estimated output for FY 2017. On a cumulative basis, the FY2017 forecast for copper and 'precious metals' is expected to turn down by approximately 17% and 5%, respectively. The decline is, in part, attributable to the retiring '777' mine as well as lower copper grades from the Constancia mine, which has yielded first year of full production.

The reduced copper output might appear as a 'gray area' for the investor, but given the recent increase in copper prices, HBM is in a position to turn the tide in its favor.

Bottom line:

HBM has managed to reduce its costs as a key strategic move to maintain a competitive edge in a rich minerals market. As discussed in a preceding section, the prices of copper, zinc, gold, and silver are also edging upwards in a developing global market for these metals. I believe that by further reducing costs and increasing capital base as a tool for long-term growth, HBM can effectively take advantage of the situation to generate value for the shareholder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.