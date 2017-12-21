New Div On The Block Earnings Round-Up II: Part 4

I look at several more of my holdings and rate them BUY, HOLD, or SELL based on the results.

As we approach the end of the year, most companies have already reported their quarterly earnings from the previous three months.

As we fast approach the end of another year, investors are digesting the results provided by companies for their previous fiscal quarter. In addition to monthly and quarterly portfolio reviews, I think it is important to use quarterly earnings to evaluate existing holdings. When companies report a big surprise on earnings (either positive or negative), this can sometimes trigger a buying spree or sell-off that should prompt investors to make sure the new realities still reflect the original investment thesis.

My goal in this series (which I intend to do every other quarter or twice a year) is to perform just that exercise with each of my holdings, ensuring that the results and forward guidance (if provided) of each company I invest in reaffirm my decision to hold their shares. In addition to reviewing the results, I'll also provide a BUY, HOLD, or SELL (hopefully not too many of these!) rating.

Today, I'll be looking at five of my holdings in the Financial and REIT sectors: T. Rowe Price (TROW), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Realty Income (O), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). Though there were no big surprises this quarter in the stocks discussed below, some things I'm looking for are: increasing revenue, increasing net income (for the financials), occupancy rates (for the REITs), and any revisions to forward guidance on EPS or FFO. So let's take a closer look:

T. Rowe Price

Current Investment: 21.3541 shares (6.52% of portfolio, 4.78% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/18/17): 2.21%; Yield on Cost: 3.29%

Investment Thesis: TROW is a leading provider of actively managed mutual funds with a strong dividend paying history (earning it elevated status as a Dividend Aristocrat). Coupled with a low payout ratio and crystal clean balance sheet, TROW is well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders through all kinds of market conditions.

Quarterly Results: On October 26, T. Rowe Price reported mixed earnings results. EPS of $1.45 came in ahead of the expected $1.42, but revenue of $1.22B was just shy of an expected $1.23B. Nevertheless, this quarter's revenue was a nearly 12% jump from the same quarter last year, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit YoY revenue growth.

Two key metrics for asset managers like TROW are assets under management, or AUM, which grew by $44.3B (driven heavily by strong market performance), and net cash inflows/outflows, which came out to a quarterly net cash inflow of $5.9B.

My Reaction: It's hard not to be a winner in this market (unless one is not investing), and so it's not surprising to see TROW's accelerating strong performance over the last few quarters. Back at the beginning of this year there was a great deal of concern over consumers looking more and more at passive investment vehicles such as target-date retirement portfolios, and active managers like TROW saw their stock prices suffer. Now these companies are flying high as the windfall from market outperformance continues to trickle down into higher AUM, more net inflows, and more investment advisory fees.

Companies like TROW with fortress-strength balance sheets and a proven track record of adapting to market conditions would be expected to fly high when things are going this well, but of course it's the performance in less solid times that investors should be most concerned with. For the year, TROW now sits at around a 37% gain in stock price, nearly doubling the S&P 500 over the same time frame. Even with this run-up, I think it's difficult to argue that TROW is overvalued, given that as the markets continue to rise, TROW ought to do the same. These quarterly results prove that TROW has momentum going forward and I would continue to expect to see increasing AUM and net cash inflows heading into the new year. However, like most everything else these days, the company's shares are certainly fully valued, and probably not the best-suited candidate for an immediate buy. Therefore, I see TROW as a HOLD, not based on lackluster performance but simply on valuation.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Current Investment: 25.6302 shares (4.81% of portfolio, 6.17% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/18/17): 3.83%; Yield on Cost: 4.16%

Investment Thesis: Bank of Nova Scotia is the third largest and most internationally focused of Canada's "Big Five" banks, a wide moat oligopoly in a highly regulated financial system. With a dividend history of over 150 years, and better performance during the financial crisis than U.S. counterparts (Canadian banks largely froze dividends rather than cutting them), BNS gives shareholders a stable base in Canadian banking while also providing backdoor exposure to emerging markets.

Quarterly Results: On November 28, BNS reported misses on top and bottom lines. EPS of C$1.65 was just shy of the expected C$1.66, and revenue of C$6.81B was short of the anticipated C$7.05B. BNS did manage to eke out a slight revenue bump YoY at just a 0.9% increase.

Domestic results for BNS were solid, with a 12% increase in net income, 6% loan growth, and deposits edging up 3% (Investor Presentation, Slide 10). Though once again, international banking averaged overall better numbers, with 11% net income increase, 7% loan growth, and a 7% increase in deposits (Slide 11). The problem area for BNS was in capital markets, where net income declined by 15% due to lower returns on fixed income, precious metals, and currency exchange rates, compounded by a 7% increase in expenses.

My Reaction: Though the capital markets numbers hurt overall earnings, the key domestic and international banking segments' results came in pretty solid again for BNS this quarter. BNS's exposure to Latin America is unique among its Big Five peers, and with GDP growth expected in several key emerging markets in Latin America (Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia) next year, BNS should be able to capitalize even further on these growth opportunities. For the fiscal year 2017, international banking now represents over 25% of the company's total net income, and with 15% YoY growth, is a further positive catalyst moving forward (Slide 6).

In terms of risk, BNS continued to see lower exposure to PCLs and gross impaired loan losses during the quarter, reflecting a more stabilized outlook on Canadian loans across the country's banking sector.

Since the company's share price pulled back slightly after earnings, it has remained around the same levels over the past few weeks, and presents a decent value for entry today at a low P/E and generous yield approaching 4%. Don't forget also that investors can typically expect twice-yearly dividend increases, which resulted in cumulative 6% dividend growth in 2017. Looking ahead to the new year, I would want to see continued growth in key international markets and righting the ship on the capital markets side. In spite of the miss, BNS remains a strong investment and I see shares as a BUY while the pullback remains.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Current Investment: 35.8086 shares (6.05% of portfolio, 6.55% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/18/17): 3.32%; Yield on Cost: 4.15%

Investment Thesis: TD Bank is the second-largest and most U.S.-exposed of Canada's "Big Five" banks, a wide-moat oligopoly in a highly regulated financial system. With a dividend history of over 150 years and better performance during the financial crisis than U.S. counterparts (Canadian banks largely froze dividends rather than cutting them), TD gives shareholders a stable base in Canadian banking while also providing backdoor exposure to the U.S. banking industry.

Quarterly Results: On November 30, TD Bank also reported a miss on both top and bottom lines. EPS of C$1.36 was below the expected C$1.38, and revenue of C$9.27B did not meet analyst expectations of C$9.32B. Even with the miss, TD's revenue grew 5.7% on a YoY basis.

Breaking down results by region once again, we can see TD's domestic growth story is similar to BNS, seeing a quarterly YoY net income gain of 12% with loan volumes up 5% and deposits up 8% in Canada (Slide 6). On the U.S. side, quarterly YoY net income was up by a very strong 16%, with loan volumes up 6% and deposits up 7% (Slide 7). Wholesale banking, involved in capital markets, saw decreases in both net income (-3%) and revenue (-6%) (Slide 8).

My Reaction: TD's quarter was solid, notwithstanding the misses on analyst estimates. Canadian banks have been outperforming expectations for several quarters now, and so it was inevitable that a quarter would come along where expectations would outstrip reality. TD is seeing a good mix of revenue and net income from its domestic and U.S. segments, with U.S.-based retail banking currently at over 30% of the company's overall income (Slide 5).

It was interesting to see that TD's exposure to gross impaired loans and PCLs edged up compared to last quarter, though the company reported this happened primarily due to unfavorable currency exchange and seasonal trends (Slides 13-14). Nevertheless, with TD already at the second-highest exposure to the Canadian mortgage market among the Big 5, these are the kinds of areas investors would like to see being actively tackled to manage risk.

The good news is that TD remains a growth story as it gains market share in the Eastern U.S., and will continue to see a strong share of revenue from its affiliated TD Ameritrade (AMTD) asset manager, which it is also working with to complete a takeover of former rival Scottrade. TD Ameritrade's client assets rose 45% YoY in 2017, which will continue to fuel positive numbers for its parent company as well (Slide 21). Toronto-Dominion has also presented the strongest dividend growth profile of its peer group in recent years, making it a compelling choice for dividend growth investors. TD was fully valued going into earnings and has pulled back slightly to a place where I could recommend beginning to average into a position, understanding that safe, well-performing stocks like this will always command a premium. Continued expansion in its key U.S. metropolitan markets and further revenue-sharing from AMTD are keys to look for moving forward with TD. With the price having come down slightly from 52-week highs, now is a good time for investors to consider TD, as I rate it a BUY.

Realty Income

Current Investment: 12.2689 shares (2.01% of portfolio, 3.05% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/18/17): 4.41%; Yield on Cost: 4.61%

Investment Thesis: Realty Income represents the quintessential REIT investment for income, as evidenced by the company's trademark of "The Monthly Dividend Company." Unlike traditional shopping mall or other retail REITs, O's triple-net lease business model is designed for more stable and reliable streams of revenue regardless of changing consumer trends or preferences. With a highly diversified portfolio and rock-solid dividend history since IPO with quarterly increases, an investment in O is a play for safe and steadily increasing income.

Quarterly Results: On October 25, Realty Income reported a quarterly FFO (funds from operations, the REIT equivalent of EPS) of $0.77, in line with expectations. Revenue of $306.9M came in ahead of the expected $304.5M and represented a 10.7% increase on a YoY basis.

Portfolio occupancy dipped 20 bps from the previous quarter to 98.3%, but remained flat on a YoY comparison. Same-store rents finished up 1% to $244.9M, and the company invested an additional $264.9M in 56 new properties across 16 states. Most importantly, O reiterated its full-year guidance for AFFO of $3.03-3.07, which leaves the payout ratio on the year-ending dividend ($0.212/month) at no more than 84%.

My Reaction: With O on track to invest over $1B in new properties for the full calendar year 2017, it's no wonder the company has delivered revenue beats on earnings each quarter this year. It's a steadily growing business with a model that, when well executed as management has done year after year, insulates both the company and its shareholders from excessive risk.

At times this year, O has been lumped in with retail REIT names on sell-off days when the cloud of Amazon (AMZN) hangs most heavy, despite the fact the company does not have the same level of retail exposure as some of those counterparts. The key for O moving forward will be continuing to diversify tenants and types of properties, adapting to consumer trends and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Watch for portfolio occupancy, a measure of how much real estate the company is actively leasing, to be a key metric heading into the new year. Though last quarter's 98.3% is a strong number, seeing a QoQ decline makes me cautious to pay extra attention to how O handles making sure it doesn't become a multi-quarter trend. As the macro yield environment adapts to federal interest rate policy in the New Year, look for opportunities where O goes on sale. Until that time, don't be tempted to overpay needlessly while O is a HOLD.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Current Investment: 51.1216 shares (3.80% of portfolio, 6.87% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/18/17): 5.22%; Yield on Cost: 5.45%

Investment Thesis: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers fits in the niche market of American outlet malls, a hybrid model somewhere between a traditional shopping mall and a retail strip center. Focused on providing bargains directly to consumers, this model has been implemented with success by Tanger for over 30 years, focusing on metro areas with strong population trends coast to coast. Though the traditional retail model is under fire, quality names like Tanger should navigate the headwinds with decades of experience, and reward shareholders with a generous dividend to boot.

Quarterly Results: On November 7, Tanger Factory Outlets reported a quarterly FFO (funds from operations, the REIT equivalent of EPS) of $0.27, just ahead of the expected $0.26. Revenue also came in ahead of estimates, with $120.77M reported versus $119.54M expected. This was a slight bump of 1.4% on a YoY basis.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused eight of Tanger's centers (17%) to close for at least one day during the quarter, impacting traffic and tenant sales. Tanger opened two new centers during the quarter in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Fort Worth, Texas, both of which debuted with 93% lease occupancy. Same center net operating income increased by 0.8%, marking the 56th consecutive quarter of growth in that metric.

My Reaction: It's hard to argue that market sentiment has gone against retail-heavy REITs, and especially SKT, over the course of the year. Growth in e-commerce, as well as the potential for Amazon to disrupt consumer traffic to traditional malls and retail spaces, has seriously challenged the investment thesis around many companies.

Yet in spite of the negativity, Tanger quietly delivered another solid quarter, even accounting for the challenging environment and natural disasters. So solid in fact that investors now seem to be treating Tanger very differently. Take a look for yourself:

From 1/1/17 to the day before Tanger's Q3 earnings report, the stock plummeted 38%.

And since then? An uptrend to the tune of over 17%.

Now, this is not to say that Tanger is completely in the clear. Whether Amazon is responsible or not, consumers are finding new ways to engage with retailers and shopping malls do face stiff competition from e-commerce. What sets Tanger apart is its focus on value to consumers, as people always want to find a bargain in good economic times and bad alike. Clearly, the company is well positioned to strike a balance between its traditional model and what the future will bring, and now investors are seeing proof of that as well.

Even with this solid run-up over the past month, SKT is still down over 25% for the year. And don't forget, it also offers a generous dividend yield in excess of 5%. You may not be able to get it at 6% again now that the market has caught on, but 5% is nothing to sneeze at, and Tanger will in all likelihood join the Dividend Aristocrat club next year with a 25th consecutive annual dividend increase. What's not to like? Tanger is a BUY.

Conclusion

Quarterly earnings provide a nice opportunity to review one's holdings. Going through this exercise, I'm able to review a company's results and forward guidance against my original investment thesis to ensure the holding is still a good fit for my portfolio. In the five cases above, generally positive earnings results indicate positions with relatively solid footing in my portfolio, and I saw no red flags that would cause me to consider exiting a position at this time.

On the financials side, both BNS and TD missed analyst estimates but continue to show YoY growth in vital areas, demonstrating continued momentum. Asset manager T. Rowe Price has also had a full steam ahead year and its stock price continues to climb higher as a result. For my REITs, O and SKT both are performing solidly as ever with good revenue numbers and occupancy rates, but SKT presents better value after being unfairly punished by the market all year long.

I hope you have found this article interesting, and if you'd like to share your own opinions on these stocks please feel free to leave a comment!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW, BNS, TD, O, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.