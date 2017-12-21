Power Pushed Aside As The Driverless Get Behind Infineon's Semiconductor Wheel?

When the smart-car market really picks up globally, Infineon is very much likely to be one of the winners.

Everything around us is getting smarter, and smart-devices need a reliable technological infrastructure. Whilst we've written about chip-makers before, one firm that could be worth considering holding into 2018 is Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY). Infineon is a semiconductor manufacturer that supplies, amongst other markets, the automotive sector and the industrial electric sector.

Infineon's share price is up nearly 62% in the past year, with available price-target highs reaching $34.18 (+24.5%). The firm's revenues are expected to climb by 9% over the whole-year 2018, so it stands to reason that Infineon might well see its share price climb too, especially given the rapid growth forecasts available for the driverless and electric car market.

Infineon 1 Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

The Growth of the Market

A host of reports are available that report on the rise of driverless and electric cars, with the latter expected to really start making inroads in the next three years, so it should come as no surprise that firms like Toyota (TM) and Audi have firm deals in place with chip-makers – in this case, Infineon. In fact, eight of the top-ten electric car makers, including Tesla (TSLA) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), use Infineon's technology.

What makes this firm an interesting play in terms of its exposure to the automotive market is, as always, the fact that infrastructure plays tend to gain a lot from market trends, whilst at the same time they often fly under the radar a little until the industry of which they form a part takes flight.

Levels of Connectivity in Cars '15-'25. Very much on the rise. Source: TelecomTV

Not Just an Automotive Play

Infineon is not a pure-play on driverless and electric automotive infrastructure. The firm is focused essentially on a what's-what of smart-app product manufacture. Infineon provide chipsets for the automotive and energy markets, for environmental uses in smart-homes. They sell sensor-technology for mixed uses, inclusive of urban infrastructure and healthcare applications, gesture-technology, identity protection through quantum encryption, and smart-city applications.

Indeed, this article is interested in Infineon on the basis of its exposure to the smart-automotive market. But the driverless aspect of this market alone is expected to grow by a CAGR of 39.6% over the next 10 years, so the fact that Infineon has its eyes set on the whole smart/IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructure should be seen as a plus for the diversification it lends the company. That said, whilst power represented the lion's share of the firm's earnings in 2017, automotive growth is beginning to challenge power as Infineon's growth-engine. Quarterly automotive revenues made up 40.4% of Infineon's overall revenues.

The Financials

Infineon strongly outperforms overall market. Source: Nasdaq

Infineon has a market capitalisation of $30bn, currently trades at $27.23, and offers a small dividend of 0.85%. The firm missed its most recent earnings estimate by a nickel, but its earnings were nevertheless up by 4.8% year over year. Yearly earnings are up 11.8% from fiscal-2016, as revenues reached a total of $8.34bn, and the firm's share price climb of over 60% dwarfs the 35.6% industry rally.

One long-term metric from the firm's most recent earnings slides is, in fact, extremely impressive. According to Infineon, the firm has posted organic CAGR of approximately 9% since 1999. This level of sustained growth is a real positive if you are interested in taking up long positions.

Infineon's at a glance metrics from their most recent earnings call present positive reading. Source: Infineon/Seeking Alpha

Infineon, importantly, consistently maintains an active investment strategy, and in 2018 the firm expects an investment outlay of approximately $1.2bn. The company's earnings are highly consistent, with EPS figures growing by an average of 13.8 cents (+27.6%) per year over the past five years. The firm's debt-levels are stable, at under a third of its assets, and profit margins of 11.2% are healthy and stable. These margins are, positively, also consistent. Three-year margins all remain within a range of 11%. It is also worth bearing in mind, as the firm does, that currency fluctuations over the past year can arguably be said to have reduced headline growth for the year 2017 down from 11% to the nevertheless respectable 9%.

Infineon balance sheet + cash flow. Positive remains the word. Source: Bloomberg

The Thesis

Putting aside the automotive growth that Infineon is expected to gain from in the key areas of electronic and driverless technology, Infineon is a solid semiconductor stock with strong historical CAGR, and steady revenue growth. Include such automotive-backed growth and the firm has the potential to see its share price climb significantly over the next several years. This being the case, unless all forecasts of the growth of this segment of the automotive market prove wildly inaccurate, it seems difficult to foresee an eventuality that would not leave Infineon in a much stronger position by 2020.

As Ross Turner, founder of Pelham Capital has said, “ As you electrify the power-train, you need a lot more semiconductors, [so] any electrification is a massive increase in revenue opportunity for Infineon.”

Reinhard Ploss, Infineon's CEO, is positive about the automotive market. Source: Earnings Call/Seeking Alpha

For a company that has demonstrated several times in the past that it has a tendency to be ahead of the game in terms of which product areas are strong and durable and which are likely to suffer a less than fortuitous fate, Infineon represents an interesting acquisition.

It is worth bearing in mind that twice in the last two decades Infineon has divested itself of key assets at precisely the right time. In 2006, when Infineon was the fourth largest memory-chip manufacturer, it divested itself of this business, which soon after failed. In 2011, Infineon sold its wireless chip businesses to Intel and thus reduced its exposure to slowdown in the mobile and personal computing market.

Combine this level of prudence with Infineon's historic growth, and you see a firm that seems to retain a certain sense of the nimble, despite its $30bn market-cap. Depending on your perspective, this might well be music to your ears.

Conclusion

Share Price Forecast for Infineon. Source: CNN

Infineon's 40% automotive revenues are set to grow, and, if current trends remain the same, automotive components will become the firm's key revenue driver. Indeed, by the firm's own research, the automotive segment of semiconductor manufacture is set to outstrip a host of others, inclusive of data processing and industrial, by approximately 2% in the next three years.

What the firm also stands to benefit from is the growth in automotive “megatrends”, inclusive of connectivity, security, driverless technology, pattern recognition, and data-sharing. Put more simply, the technology that is expected to dominate the rise of the smart-car is the kind that will mean a kind of amplified growth for semiconductor firms in the sector. Each of the aforementioned megatrends, although valuable in and of themselves as growth drivers, function interconnectedly. This means that for greater connectivity, the interface between security and data will also need to be provided with the necessary level of safe, speedy, and reliable infrastructure. This is precisely where firms like Infineon stand to gain.

What you have in Infineon is a stable and well-run firm whose share-price is sitting right on top of a volcano that's, as we speak, emitting the kind of bubbling smoke that suggests an eruption will come. Price targets of $35 a share do seem reasonable, however, when the smart-car market really picks up globally, Infineon is very much likely to be one of the winners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.