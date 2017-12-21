A Year-End Small Cap Wrap With An Eye To 2018

It has been a good year to be a small-cap investor. The Russell 2000 has performed very well for the year and even the TSX Venture exchange has eked out a gain, despite a continued disinterest in the mining market:

In my third year of writing here on Seeking Alpha, it has been one of my better years in terms of performance as well. I have tried to stick with the “let your winners run, and cut your losers” mentality after repeatedly listening to Michael Covel of Trend Following fame, which has worked out well by and large to avoid big losses. In my investing past, I was too stubborn about being right every time that I would often go down with the ship; by implementing stop losses, I have cut these losses substantially (at times these have saved me more money than holding on to other stocks for bigger gains!).

One of the weaknesses I feel readers of mine may suffer from is determining when to sell. At the time of writing, per my disclosures, I am nearly always long the name I am covering; however, this will change over time depending on how the stock does. I have been considering trying to do a monthly update that better tracks this, though it is still up to you, the investor, to make your own call with how much risk or upside you are willing to accept. Please feel free to comment below on whether you see value to this.

The Good

A common theme to several of my biggest winners this year was multiple expansion. Golden Entertainment (GDEN) came public through a reverse takeover a few years ago of Lakes Entertainment, with some legacy assets that needed to be worked out. The deal allowed them to recapitalize, with a cheaper debt structure, which they have used to build out their distributed gaming business and to expand their casino operations, led by their recent acquisition of the Stratosphere. Shareholders have rewarded this:

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) was similarly undervalued on an EV/EBITDA multiple, with a high debt level to begin with. Lantheus focused on executing and was able to right-size its business and started beating projections on both the sales and EBITDA levels, which shareholders rewarded. Each time the shares rose, the company would raise funds to reduce its debt level, or its major insider shareholder would liquidate (as was always their mandate post-IPO). This would bring a sell-off, but only of a short-term nature.

Takeovers were another source of good gains, often by deep pockets. Early in the year, Tio Networks, a leading provider of services to the under and unbanked market, was taken over by industry giant PayPal (PYPL) at $3.30 CAD ($2.54 USD) per share, well up from $0.89 USD when I first wrote about them in 2015. SciClone Pharmaceuticals (SCLN) and West Marine (WMAR) were both taken out by private investors, in part due to their large cash balances (which helped to finance the acquisitions) as well as their discount market multiples.

As investors, we still profited well, especially considering the short time frames (SciClone for 5 months and West Marine for just 3 months). With financing continuing to be cheap, and equities also providing cheap capital at extended valuations, I believe 2018 should see a continued strong M&A presence in the small cap space.

The Bad

Small cap investing is not without its risks as well. Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) had some risk as it was very reliant on one government agency for a bulk of its work. This had been growing in recent years and the company had recently started to generate significant funds. Unfortunately, this agency ended up canceling a large portion of its work, which has impaired the thesis behind Route1 for now:

A newer position of mine, Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), has started weakly. This is somewhat understandable as it has entered into a potential company-changing acquisition with the marketing rights of Noctiva being purchased only in 2017. For a small cap, it will take some time for it to ramp up its operations to support the potential, which will likely give middling results in the near term. If investors continue to lose patience, it could sink further but its existing business and cash balance should give it some support.

First Global Data (OTC:FGBDF) has had a roller coaster run this year. I didn’t come on to it until it had largely sold off. The company has been very active in establishing relationships for its international fund transfer business but is still early in monetizing them. They have a close to break-even business based on a licensing deal but its real potential is in transactional revenues. These are growing but it is early yet.

It is tangentially linked to the “blockchain” mania that is currently in vogue due to an investment in Fintech Select, but this is not the basis for our investment. Although we are down early, First Global has substantial upside from these levels.

The Shorts

In an up market, it is hard to short but I try to look at positions that are weak to begin with that may go down even in an up market. This has worked out very well with two traditional safe businesses, Kroger (KR) and Campbell Soup (CPB) that have had stagnant growth with poor balance sheet/capital allocation decisions. Kroger has faced additional headwinds with the Amazon (AMZN) entry to the groceries via the Whole Foods acquisitions. Both of these shorts went well and I took profits through my Put option positions.

My general market hedges of the US dollar (through UUP) and Puts on the S&P through the Cambria Tail Risk Fund (TAIL) have not worked out so far but this is to be expected in a rising stock market environment, so as hedges they have accomplished their job. My short position in Tesla (TSLA) is long-dated and will still need time to play out, if it does.

Looking Forward

Going into 2018, I will continue to be researching and looking for new ideas. It has been more and more difficult as valuations are getting more stretched at all ends of the markets. Small caps can often get left behind as information is less well circulated, both among investors and analysts.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is a good example of this, as I detailed most recently. It had a concentration risk as substantially all of its business was tied to Verizon (VZ). POLA was a recent IPO, with most of the funds earmarked to setting up its sales force to expand into its more lucrative target markets internationally. This process has continued but sales have lagged in the short run due to some disruption at Verizon. The company’s products appear well suited to its market so it should be a matter of time before these efforts start to bear fruit.

Avadel, one of the weak links I noted above, also has substantial potential with a similar near-term lag until its new product can come on-line. This lag is precisely what gives the large upside in Avadel, with the risk being delays to the ramp up or to the sales success.

Urthecast (OTCPK:LFDEF) is another company that has a massive catalyst ahead of it. The company made several big announcements in November and December bringing its UrtheDaily constellation group even closer to “go-live” with committed backlog and a new strategic partnership. Urthecast expects financing to close by year-end, which will ensure this next phase of the company’s development gets on track. There is a long lead time for this to develop as well, but even considering this, the market is giving very little credit for the steps Urthecast has taken to de-risk itself.

On the short side, I still feel Tesla has such a large potential. I come firmly down on the fact the company’s finances and disclosures are so poor, that they will overwhelm the goodwill the company has generated through its well-received niche products. The hype is continuing but the market is not buying it as readily as it has over the last five years, making me think this may pay off this year. A general market correction would also help this put position pay off.

2017 was a very volatile year, with politics intersecting with the economy and the investment universe more and more. Although volatility is at an all-time low based on the VIX, there continues to be harsh sell-offs and ramp ups depending on the news. I think the “crypto” mania is also another sign that volatility is returning to the market. 2018 will surely be interesting either way; the question is where the value lies.

In the spirit of the holidays, I want to thank my family for letting me continue to indulge in my hobby of investing. I also want to thank my readers and the Seeking Alpha community for helping me become a better analyst. With luck, I have helped you make a little money as well. Happy Holidays to all of you and yours!