Accenture Reports Results That Reflect Accelerating Growth

In Accenture’s (ACN) earnings report this morning the benefits of both the aligning of the company to the digital, cloud and security and now AI-enabling services demanded in today’s world – and running the business very well - can be seen.

55% of revenues came from providing these digital, cloud and security services that are aligned with the major enterprise IT trends and hence are getting most of the growth in spending. Accenture has been investing to provide these capabilities and now they are generating more than half of all revenues for the first time. In addition, now AI-based machine learning and analytics capabilities are being added. In part, this is being done via partnerships with companies like MSFT.

Accenture’s November FQ1 results were $9.52 billion and $1.79, nicely above expectations for $9.26 billion and $1.67 that were based on $9.10-9.35 billion revenue guidance.

These revenues were up 4% sequentially and up 12% YTY, an acceleration from 6%, 4%, 4% and 8% YTY the prior four quarters in that order. In local currencies, revenues were up 10%. This growth represents significant market share gains.

Earnings were up 13% YTY, the same percentage as in FQ4 which was better than 4%, -1% and 8% the prior three quarters in that order.

Accenture shares are trading up 3%-plus this morning, as they should on this accelerating growth. Again, this fine management team has both better aligned their capabilities with the digital, cloud and security services most in demand and continues to operate the business like a Swiss watch.

For their February FQ2, Accenture management guided revenues to $9.15-9.40 billion compared to prior expectations at the low end of this range.

For FY 2018, they raised their revenue guidance from $36.6-37.7 billion to $37.9-38.6 billion. This is calculated from a revenue growth rate guidance increase in local currency from 5-8% to 6-8%, partially offset by a 50bp reduction in their guidance for the positive impact of currency from 3.0% to 2.5%. FY 2018 earnings are guided to $6.48-6.68, with a $6.58 midpoint that is slightly above prior expectations for $6.56.

If FQ2 earnings prove to be the same $0.12 above expectations for $1.46 as they were in FQ1, YTY earnings growth would be 19%, making the P/E of 20 look quite reasonable for a company of this quality.

Let’s take a closer look at the additional FQ1 operating metrics behind these strong revenue and earnings numbers:

Consulting revenues were $5.18 billion, up 13% YTY or up 11% in local currencies.

Outsourcing revenues were $4.34 billion, up 11% YTY or up 9% in local currencies.

Bookings were $10.0 billion, with consulting bookings of $5.9 billion and outsourcing bookings of $4.0 billion. Compared to the seasonally stronger FQ4 these consulting bookings were up $800 million sequentially and these outsourcing bookings were $1.0 billion lower.

YTY U. S. dollar revenue comparisons by customer sector:

Communications, media and technology increased 11% to $1.87 billion – this was the strongest growth in several years

Financial services increased 14% to $2.06 billion with banking and insurance strongest

Health and public services increased 9% to $1.63 billion

Products increased 11% to $2.58 billion

Resources increased 12% to $1.33 billion

This growth was impressively even across these customer sectors.

Gross margins were unchanged YTY at 32.1%.

Operating margins were unchanged YTY at 15.6%.

This looks to us well and carefully managed via spending levels.

In summary, ACN now has most of its revenues coming from doing the digital, cloud, security and now AI work that enterprises and governments need and is a very well-managed company. And is reasonably valued with a P/E only slightly above its earnings growth rate.

Accordingly, we are raising our rating from Buy to Strong Buy.