Real Estate - More Good News For Homebuilders And Owners Too

Building upon a slew of stellar housing data points reported over the last month, data released this week measuring groundbreaking for new home construction boasted yet another multi-year high. The annual pace of both housing starts and building permits increased impressively and were buoyed by increased activity in the single-family home segment. The focus of demand in the single-family segment implies to me that a healthy increase in prospective home buyers (versus renting) is resulting from a lengthening period of an American economy operating at or near full employment. Furthermore, it’s more good news for homebuilders and homeowners.

Housing starts ratcheted higher in November, to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.297 million, against consensus expectations for a pace of 1.24 million starts, according to Bloomberg and Econoday. Starts were up over October’s pace, which was revised lower to 1.256 million, from 1.29 million; but striking above that mark in November makes up for the prior month adjustment. This fact is highlighted by the 12.9% increase in housing starts on a year-over-year basis in November. Furthermore, housing permits, a forward looking indicator for starts and new home sales, continued to run relatively high, at an annual pace of 1.298 million, versus expectations for 1.27 million. And in permitting, where we look for insight into forward activity, the prior month rate was revised higher to 1.316 million, from the 1.297 million first reported. In aggregate, it is all good news for the new home market and for homebuilders.

Growth was concentrated in the important single-family home segment, which, in my opinion, reflects health in the economy. Single-family home starts rose 5.3% in November over the revised October rate, to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 930,000. On a year-to-year basis, single-family housing starts were up by a strong 13.0%. Multi-family housing starts, measuring structures with five or more units, rose at a slower 0.8% in November, but were up 11.1% year-over-year.

New privately-owned housing units authorized in permit-issuing places (permits) edged down 1.4% from a relatively high mark in November. Still, permits for single-family units rose 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 862K, implying November strength will extend into winter. Permitting for multi-family units of five or more declined by 8.8% in November, and was down 7.7% year-over-year. Permitting for structures of 2 to 4 units increased 24.2% in November, but this segment of the new home market is far less significant than single-family and larger structures; still, I believe it enhances insight into the strength I see building for homeownership versus renting.

Regionally speaking, growth was significantly stronger in the South and West United States, while the Midwest region saw a decline in activity, and the housing saturated Northeast was relatively unchanged with regard to single-family units (multi-family declined sharply). It is noteworthy that the South and West U.S. are where U.S. growth has been concentrated in recent history, and where we should expect to see it greatest when the economy is healthy and growing. Total housing starts were up 11.1% in the South in November and 18.9% year-to-year. Starts were up 19.0% in the West in November and 27.9% year-to-year. Starts were down 12.9% in the Midwest in November and down 19.0% year-to-year. Starts were down 39.6% in the Northeast in November, though they were unchanged for single-family units. Total starts were up 4.8% year-to-year in the Northeast.

Might the slowdown in multi-family unit growth matched against the robust activity in single-family growth reflect an improving state of economic affairs for America? I think so, and it likely also reflects an important inflection point and shift from renting to owning. Recent statistics show historically high levels of households headed by renters in the United States. I think that is about to change thanks to the lengthening period of at or near full employment for the American economy, relatively low mortgage rates and the freeing up of lenders to lend after a difficult period that followed the real estate and financial crises. The most recent strength seen in real estate data, including also for the morale of homebuilders, would seem to reinforce the possibility that this shift is in process.

XHB data by YCharts

The relative performance of homebuilders’ shares, illustrated here by the chart of the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE: XHB) and by the performance of some of the nation’s most important builders, reflects improving operating performance and a better outlook.

Relative Shares of Builders 52-Week Change SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +20%* SPDR S&P Home Builders (NYSE: XHB) +30%* PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) +80% D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) +83% K.B. Home (NYSE: KBH) +89% Lennar (NYSE: LEN) +47% NVR Inc. (NYSE: NVR) +103%

Table by author - * denotes total return

Obviously, existing homeowners benefit as well from rising demand for housing, as we saw in the most recent gains for existing home sales. Sales of existing homes rose to their strongest pace in over a decade in November.

In conclusion, improving data for the housing sector continues to file through, with this latest bit indicating robust activity in the new home market should continue into winter. I follow the real estate sector closely and invite relative readers to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.