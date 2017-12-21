W.R. Berkley Has A Lot To Live Up To

Operationally, W.R. Berkley is a top-notch insurance company, but it is hard to see how the company will generate the level of earnings growth needed to drive above-average returns.

W.R. Berkley looks hard-pressed to continue realizing significant operating earnings boosts from positive reserve developments and the company has established a historically high bar for the performance of its investments.

I understand that good companies should trade at a premium, but it is getting harder for me to reconcile W.R. Berkley’s (WRB) valuation with the realities in the insurance market today and the likely trajectory over the next few years. W.R. Berkley is a very well-run specialty insurance company, but rate growth is hard to find, claims severity is worsening in some lines, and reserves are looking a little thin across the industry.

The insurance industry is cyclical and the difficult market conditions of today will eventually improve, but the shares seem to be pricing in high single-digit long-term earnings growth, and I don’t think that leaves much upside in the share price.

Not Many Places Left To Hide

“Plain vanilla” property and casualty insurance pricing has been under serious pressure for a while, but that’s not really what W.R. Berkley focuses on. Even so, this specialty-focused insurer is seeing pressure in many of its key markets.

Like Hartford (HIG) and Travelers (TRV), W.R. Berkley has a sizable exposure to workers comp insurance, an area that has held up better than most due in part to favorable loss trends. Those loss trends may not continue; as some interesting reports from Gordon Haskett highlight, the ongoing growth in legal advertising and litigation funds creates a risk of rising claim severity, and it doesn’t seem like the current administration is focused on reforming this area. There is also some evidence that Obamacare may have played a role in reducing claims frequency and severity, though this remains a controversial and hard-to-prove point.

Even if loss trends remain fairly benign, there could still be risks here. Pricing pressure has started to creep into workers comp, as more companies turn toward this area in the search for decent returns in a soft market. W.R. Berkley could perhaps counteract this by expanding in markets where it has a smaller presence, but the price erosion is something to watch.

Professional liability is another important market for W.R. Berkley with weakening traits. Claims severity is the main issue here, though pricing is a concern as well, with particular issues in directors/officer coverage. Although commercial auto is improving (also something noted by Hartford), it hasn’t improved to a point yet where management wants to actively expand this business.

Insurance premium growth has been soft for a while, and I would expect that to continue given the ongoing pressures in short-tail lines and concerns about workers comp and liability. W.R. Berkley is still looking to drive organic growth, though. The company is expanding operations in Mexico (a fast-growing market, albeit off a small base) and the company is launching a new business built around personal lines for high net-worth individuals.

I don’t expect these ventures to reverse the overall headwinds in insurance, but it does highlight how W.R. Berkley has a flexible and dynamic capital allocation strategy built around prioritizing high-return opportunities and shrinking low-return businesses.

While it is a small part of W.R. Berkley’s business, the company continues to be cautious with reinsurance. Management commented after third quarter earnings that the segment was “as ugly as ever”, and W.R. Berkley doesn’t have a lot of exposure to those segments of the market likely to see some price uplift from the recent natural disasters.

Costs Don’t Worry Me, But Reserves Do (A Bit)

W.R. Berkley’s expense ratio has ticked up a little bit over the past couple of years, but I’m not very concerned about this. First, the increases haven’t been that large. Second, the increases have been tied to what I’d call “growth investments” into platforms that don’t yet have the scale in terms of premiums to realize normal operating leverage. Business like the aforementioned high-net worth lines take time to scale up and those businesses grow in the coming years, I expect the company to see good operating leverage.

I’m a little more concerned about the trend in reserves. Positive reserve developments have contributed around 10% to the company’s operating earnings in recent years, but the level of reserves to equity has been steadily shrinking since 2013 (from around 210% to 180%) and I would estimate that reserves are now adequate but not really at a level that will support positive releases at the same rate as in the past.

Analyzing reserves involves a lot of estimating (guesswork, really), but I think that the smaller cushion, the weaker rate environment, and rising claims severity don’t really bode well for this line-item as a source of earnings leverage in the near future.

Along similar lines, I’m a little cautious about W.R. Berkley’s investment operations. W.R. Berkley is a little more aggressive than the typical insurance company, with investment funds and real estate holdings making up more meaningful parts of the portfolio than for peers like Hartford or Travelers. Realized gains have boosted the ROE and net earnings for some time, but I’m concerned that those gains will be harder to replicate in the coming years. I’d also note that while rates are heading higher (and most insurance companies devote most of their portfolios to income-earning instruments), there are still higher-yielding securities rolling off.

The Opportunity

I want to be clear that I don’t think W.R. Berkley is an operational disaster in the making. Rather, I think the company is facing a combination of tough rate competition, limited reserve leverage, and potential increases in payouts. If claims severity does continue to worsen, that should support higher rates for the industry, but that adjustment process could take a while – there are still plenty of insurers willing to take sub-optimal returns today in short-tail P&C lines. On a more positive note, W.R. Berkley should see improving cost leverage as new lines that have been in the investment/development stage start to mature and contribute more.

I expect W.R. Berkley to grow earnings at a slower rate than it has in the past, with the long-term growth rate likely slowing to the mid-single digits and the next couple of years will likely be below that trend. If the insurance markets harden more than I expect, sooner than I expect, there could certainly be some upside to my numbers. Likewise, the company’s underwriting profitability could improve more than I currently expect.

The Bottom Line

Despite the overall environment for insurance underwriters, the market is rewarding the sector with pretty healthy valuation premiums, including a trailing premium of around 1.6x tangible book value for W.R. Berkley. I just can’t get comfortable with this level of valuation/growth expectation, and I’d stay on the sidelines for now. I generally only like to short insurance companies when/where I think there are serious issues in the reserves, and that’s not the case with W.R. Berkley, and I’d also be cautious about going too negative on a company that has historically been quite adept at finding unexpected ways to outperform expectations.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.