Williams-Sonoma Overview: Great Retailer, But Margins Are Under Pressure

Shares would be very cheap if margins stabilize, but I am not confident that is the case.

Special thanks to Seeking Alpha user “Warren Longstockings” who suggested looking into this company.

The theme of my previous article “What Retailers Can Learn From IKEA” concerned a checklist that I call the four retailing essentials: price, convenience, product, and customer experience. As I argued, IKEA is one of few major retailers - perhaps the only one - with major advantages in all four categories. Of course, no set of rules is absolute, and I also identified several other players that have succeeded by consolidating an advantage in three of the four areas.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is one of those great companies, albeit one that I initially overlooked. Many brick-and-mortar retailers talk about adopting an omnichannel strategy, but Williams-Sonoma is a rare example of a merchant that has actually succeeded in doing so. The company designs 90 percent of its merchandise in-house, and the products carry a reputation for quality. On top of that, Williams-Sonoma has proven itself an innovator in customer service. However, a disadvantage on price exposes some vulnerability in the business model.

Company Overview

Over the years, Williams-Sonoma has evolved beyond the flagship kitchenware store into a holding company for several distinct retailers. Since 1986 it has owned Pottery Barn, which is now the company’s largest division by sales. In 2011, the firm bought out lighting and home goods company Rejuvenation. Williams-Sonoma has also expanded by developing new concepts in-house, including personalized goods brand Mark and Graham, modern furniture retailer West Elm, and Pottery Barn spinoffs focusing on kids and teens. Most recently, the company announced it would enter the hospitality business with a hotel chain branded under the West Elm name.

Competitive Position

Product

Williams-Sonoma describes itself as a “lifestyle brand.” Its high-end product range consists of 90 percent in-house designs, which sets the brand apart from other retailers that sell more generic merchandise. Companies that sell a differentiated product possess at least some pricing power, and Williams-Sonoma’s reputation for selling quality merchandise insulates the company somewhat from pressure on this front. Customers may be able to find better prices elsewhere, but the company’s products will be a safe bet as long as it maintains focus on design on quality.

Convenience

The company’s successful pivot to ecommerce is often held up as a case study for other specialty retailers. While brick-and-mortar counterparts mostly abandoned catalog ordering many years ago, Williams-Sonoma stuck with it. In principal, ordering from a catalog is not much different from buying online, and Williams-Sonoma’s deep knowledge of the former gave it a leg up in the Internet age.

Today the company sells 51 percent of its merchandise online, with the other half still sold in stores – a figure that blows away most brick-and-mortar chains. Williams-Sonoma continues to send out physical catalogs, which are still a key component of the company’s marketing strategy.

Customer Experience

Analysts laud Williams-Sonoma for seamlessly integrating its catalogs, website, and physical stores. Recently the flagship Williams-Sonoma chain implemented a new design service called Williams-Sonoma Home. The description on the company’s website says that interior design specialists are available in stores and are also able to go to the customer’s home. The various retail brands feature attractive stores packed with merchandise, and the spaces also host cooking classes, demos, and other events. All these services make Williams-Sonoma’s stores “experiential,” one of the new major buzzwords for brick-and-mortar retail.

Downside Risk

The most obvious shortcoming in the business model is its reliance on an expensive product range. Higher prices are fine, but only as long as no suitable substitute exists. Williams-Sonoma says it offers a differentiated range, but depending on who you ask, not everything is totally unique. According to at least one analyst survey, rough equivalents of Williams-Sonoma’s best-selling products can be found on Amazon (AMZN) for substantially lower prices. Other retail observers call the company "Amazon-proof."

With the exception of luxury products, I generally prefer retailers that can compete on price. Williams-Sonoma sells some differentiated merchandise, but is it unique enough to transcend price in customers’ minds?

Categories such as furniture are also somewhat trend-driven. Most of the major players are pretty good at getting the right amount of inventory, but it takes just one major bomb to squeeze liquidity at a retailer. Former IKEA executive Johan Stenebo recalls in his book The Truth About IKEA that the Swedish company’s botched rollout of a new sofa could have bankrupted the firm in the 1980s. In that case, the sofa on offer was unstylish and too expensive – and IKEA had ordered tens of thousands of them. Trends come and go, but a good bargain never goes out of style.

Valuation

At less than 15 times earnings, Williams-Sonoma stock commands a multiple far below its peers. The company’s return on invested capital exceeds 20 percent, revenue is growing, and long term debt remains very low. The balance sheet also shows over $200 million in cash. By all accounts, the company is fiscally very disciplined.

The immediate cause of the stock’s 40 percent decline over the last few years appears to be margin pressure. Gross margins are down to 36.7 percent from 39.4 percent in 2013, while operating margins went from 10.7 percent in 2015 to 9.1 percent today. In this respect, Williams-Sonoma’s issues are similar to other mass market retailers. Most players have seen margins contract due to competition from discounters such as Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT).

Additionally, the economics of ecommerce hurt retailers that previously made their margins on in store impulse purchases. Williams-Sonoma has weathered the storm better than others because it never totally eschewed mail order, which is structurally similar to ecommerce. Even so, consumers can compare product reviews and prices from many competing retailers more easily than ever before. I do not see that as benefiting Williams-Sonoma over the long run, given its reliance on much higher prices.

Back to valuation. If Williams-Sonoma can more or less maintain the status quo – the key word being if – its future cash flows would be worth approximately $4.2 billion at a 7 percent cost of equity using a perpetual annuity formula. Fiddling with the discount rate does, of course, provide a rosier picture. If the opportunity cost is only 3.5 percent, which is now considered the new normal for U.S. interest rates, the Williams-Sonoma would be worth over $8.5 billion.

Conclusion

To paraphrase value investor Joel Tillinghast, the credibility of future cash flows is more important than getting the financial math right. I like Williams-Sonoma a lot more than most retailers, and I have nothing but praise for its incredible omnichannel system, attractive stores, differentiated products, and adroit financial management. The company certainly is not going away anytime soon. However, I am uncertain that it can continue charging customers above average prices, which is critical for the company’s bottom line.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond (BBBY) provides a good case study of what happens when a retailer’s previously fat margins shrink. When you earn a 7 percent operating margin rather than the previous 15 percent without a lot of revenue growth, the value of the business is going to drop. I recently recommended BBBY shares because the company was just too cheap to ignore, but Williams-Sonoma is not at that level.

If shares go significantly lower, then I would probably take a hard look at the company. Oftentimes there is hidden value in holding companies that own several well-known brands, as Williams-Sonoma does. Right now shares are not expensive, but I would not be a buyer at $54 given the risk and uncertainty.

