Millennials Are Not Financial Punching Bags: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Target-date funds’ claim to fame is an investment glidepath that is meant to fit an investors’ age-based stage in the lifecycle.

In theory, the funds are heavily invested in equities for younger folks, morph into a balanced fund for midlife investors before becoming fixed-income funds for older investors. In practice, as Ron Surz has written often, they remain balanced funds at the target date with a high proportion of stocks in equities – about 55% – and with the balance heavily invested in risky long-term bonds. Because the government considers these funds as qualified default investment alternatives, their assets have swollen to the trillion-dollar level.

Ron questions the wisdom of these funds at the end of the target-date. My purpose in this article is to question the wisdom of the beginning of the target-date range: That is, do TDFs make sense for young people at the start of the glidepath? (A second purpose is that readers who took my survey expressed an interest in TDFs, so I am responding.)

That young people should be very heavily invested in equities is both the conventional wisdom and conventional practice, whose truth is just assumed and almost never questioned. A rare challenge came in a brilliant research paper written three years ago by Research Affiliates Rob Arnott and Lillian Wu, called “What are we doing to our young investors?” That paper argued that the conventional wisdom, as expressed by TDFs in which those 25 years out from retirement are 70% invested in stocks, is “allergic to arithmetic and empirical testing.”

Specifically, the authors cited evidence that 41% of young investors cash out their retirement assets when switching jobs, subjecting them to a triple whammy of raiding their savings to handle their living expenses, selling assets at low prices and paying hefty penalties to Uncle Sam.

Those are persuasive reasons for questioning the conventional wisdom. But let’s say you are a stalwart millennial who knows you’ll never crack open your retirement savings prior to retirement. Even so, one still has a basis to question the conventional wisdom: Does it really make sense for young people to be so heavily allocated to equities? In other words, just because younger people have a higher risk tolerance, does that mean they should tolerate higher risk?

Some people can tolerate bad smells or noise better than others, but that doesn’t mean they should. Humor aside, taking risk in the investment sphere does have value, because higher risk is generally the only path toward higher returns. The reason of course is because of the proportionate risk of higher losses. But as the Arnott and Wu paper makes clear, young people are not financial punching bags. They are less established in their careers and much more prone to job loss, with workers in their 20s suffering an unemployment rate over double that of workers 45 or older over the past quarter century, for example.

Young people deserve stability too. It doesn’t serve their long-term financial interests to get wiped-out at a young age, and never get back in. So I come back to my oft-stated advocacy of what I call “tripod” investing, with stocks providing the risk and return, real estate growth plus stability, and cash the dry powder every investor needs.

Interestingly, Arnott and Wu also call for an equal-weight tripod, but of stocks, bonds and “diversifying inflation hedges,” which consist of TIPS, low-vol equity and high-yielding bonds. Take your pick. But let’s not glorify risk tolerance – let’s shape it at an early age and help young investors get on and stay on their glidepath toward financial independence.

