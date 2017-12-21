Tesla Investors Have Another Thing Going For Them

As long term investors keep an eye on Tesla's long term potential, they're likely to see SpaceX's name come down the line sometime in the future.

Over the past week big financial institutions like Morgan Stanley (MS) have been speculatively reporting on the economic likelihood of a merger between two of Elon Musk's companies Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX (private). Their report follows the premise of a reduced administrative burden and a consolidation of engineering efforts alongside financial synergies from avoiding a costly IPO and all the short-sided aspects that come with it. As a contrary to some reviews, even here on SeekingAlpha with John Engle's article Tesla Merging With SpaceX: Has Morgan Stanley Gone Mad?, I believe this move can be good for long term Tesla investors who can't afford to expose their entire investment to a single product but to a diversified company with multiple growth avenues.

From the get go I want to clear something up, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has its woes. I know there are highly competitive car companies looking to ramp up electric car manufacturing to grab a slice of the pie and other Chinese battery manufacturers which will give Tesla's battery unit a run for their money, but looking at the history of innovative leaders in an industry it seems that when you take a step back from current woes you face a huge market potential in companies run by people who think differently and seem to succeed, for now.

A Sustainability Review

As I touched upon Tesla's income statement and balance sheet briefly in my previous article on autonomous trucks From Tesla to YRC Worldwide: The Road To Autonomous Truck Investments, there are both hinders heading into their current production cycle and they've yet to reach profitability, yet demand for their products is skyrocketing as they grow sales over 80% to $21 billion in 2018 after a 70% expected increase in fiscal 2017 to $11 billion.

Tesla's key strength is its innovative and stylish electric cars, bringing in most of the company's revenue. The key factor for long term investors to grasp the sustainability of this environment can be taken from Tesla's rise to fame in the first place where regular automobile innovation was kept to a minimum for the better part of a century (slight exaggeration but mostly true) with new seat warmers or brake pads but technological innovation remaining stagnant. It took an innovative leader like Tesla to come in and make electric travel not only work, which there existed decades before, but put in the effort to make it sustainable and innovative with control features and performance, taking a growing share of the pie from traditional vehicle manufacturers. This environment will sustain Tesla for the time being and create a continuously innovative environment where it will take a very high amount of investments and resources from competitors to outpace them for the time being.

Battery manufacturing remains the prime hinderance for the company's vehicle success but manufacturing woes are being taken care of, creating only a temporary set back in the grand-scheme of operations. While new models being released require more battery innovation, the battery segment will be destined to an external sales boom soon enough with innovative solutions.

The trucking industry is another key growth avenue for the company as touched upon more broadly in my last Tesla article, found here. Broadly speaking, if navigated correctly, there is tremendous upside with their early capture of electric-powered autonomous trucks entering a $100 billion market.

Solar City, while it remains a loss-generating segment of the overall company, is gaining traction alongside the alternative energy market as operations and development become cheaper than standard electricity and heat generation. Down the line, although it was and remains a bad move by Tesla in the short term, taking on a lot of debt when it most needed capital, can end up paying for itself several times over and be a nice cash generator for Tesla as production costs continue to rapidly decline in the solar market.

SpaceX: Industry

The space exploration industry remains a fairly unknown one with extreme growth estimate swings due to availability, pricing and government interventions. However, with the lack of current government programs and support following a string of economic recessions over the past 20 years, private companies have taken over the industry.

Government intentions in the US, Russia and China are to step back up space exploration efforts now that most major economies are back on the growth track but few administrations have active plans to do so, each for their own reasons. The key aspect of bullishness on space exploration is the same one that resulted from the US and Russia's space race back in the day - It created both high paying jobs boosting an economic cycle but more importantly it created one of the most innovative decades in the world's history with new 3D food printing, artificial limbs, medical LED uses and scratch-resistant lenses, to name a few, all high growth markets with large manufacturing revenues.

In SpaceX's case, this remains similar with the most recent reusable rockets success, having a potential to change space travel forever with millions of dollars in cost savings for NASA alone every time they send up a shuttle. These and other technologies, coming as spin offs from a private company or knowing Musk, being kept organically as a part of SpaceX, can be tremendously beneficial and prove to cover some or most of the costs related to their ventures alongside funding and investments from debt offerings.

Merger: Pros & Cons

Right off the bat, debt is primary focus here. Merging a potentially successful Tesla with a highly risky SpaceX, or a highly risky Tesla with huge-growth potential SpaceX can be counterproductive and result in a broad collapse of both companies. However, since both companies are in their key growth phases and are not meant to make huge profits or margins, it's nearly impossible to judge this book by its cover and remains a wait-and-see situation once either Tesla restructures into a sustainable income-growth company or SpaceX gets its first paying customers to take them to Mars.

Administrative consolidation is a key benefit here with Musk wanting to spend more time with SpaceX and Tesla needing more administrative time. Having both under one roof will aid administrative consolidation and help cut some overhead costs alongside compliance and regulatory departments.

The innovative powerhouse that is Tesla with Musk and his group of engineers can work better together on some aspects of the joint company even if the 2 companies are extremely different in nature. Another key factor is avoiding an IPO for SpaceX and all that's related with the compliance and underwriting work that comes with it and will allow engineers to get straight to work on pushing both technologies forward and avoid a new surge of short sellers and nay sayers.

A further note is SpaceX's Solar Bonds which it purchased in 2014 through 2015 to support innovation and profit off SolarCity's growth. As Tesla bought SolarCity last year and with the cyclical decline in SolarCity's operations in the last few quarters, causing a further restructuring, it's unclear how much SpaceX actually has left after the early discharge ahead of maturity but some (estimated $124 million) earned SpaceX a 3% interest alongside some with a higher 6.5%. It's still unclear what SpaceX currently holds with the conversion of several millions of dollars worth of bonds into regular holding bonds, like what Musk and SolarCity owners did, but the solar bond ownership will likely become obsolete in the coming years as they join forces, with interest being paid back into the company when maturity reaches.

Financial Overview

As reported by a wide variety of sources, SpaceX's financials seem to be in better shape than Tesla's if you take the aggregate view of everything released about the company's profit margins and profitability phases.

According to one such report, SpaceX needs somewhere between 9 months and 5 years to reach breakeven on its $1 billion initial investment for the Falcon 9 program based on its reusable rocket program allowing for a better cost effectiveness of its launches and the ability to offer their services at a material discount to competitors as about 70% of the cost in related to the reusable rocket, totaling over $43 million in savings for every few dozen launches, the estimated reusability, according to Musk. With a profit margin of roughly 40% and a 70% cost reduction for 1 of every 15 rockets launched, the company is generating roughly $25 million for every rocket launched, not including further cost saving synergies or rocket launch failures.

Although the market remains in its infancy, SpaceX is finding a solid amount of demand for its services, and assuming confidence picks up after its recently failed launch, it shouldn't be long before they ramp up launches and offerings as they remain price competitive. Even with a ramp up in expenses related to other ventures and improvements to its current ones, the company's growth model seems stable for the time being where every ramp up in launch numbers shortens the road to profitability and an overall secure future.

Tesla, on the other hand, is in a slightly different capital situation where it has the demand (some may say too much) but lacks the capabilities to ramp up production in a cost-efficient manner where they're not hemorrhaging money. All these factors call for an additional round of capital raising to fund the increase in its battery unit to allow for a faster increase in Model 3 production numbers and its expected electric truck release in 2019.

The financial similarity of 2 growth companies will work well together as Tesla may leverage the easy access to capital SpaceX offers and in turn SpaceX can get the attention it needs from an administrative standpoint with Tesla's strong consumer relations. This match, as stated previously, will focus the attention of Musk on a single company with multiple growth avenues and allow for administrative consolidation. This is not to say this move will solve all of the companies' cash problems when it comes to furthering production down the line but it does allow for a more near-term solution to Tesla's issue which will allow for a ramp up in production of the Model 3 and the Truck, which are expected to begin turning profits for the company as production costs continue to decline in the coming quarters.

Bringing the 2 companies together, most likely in the form of a merger of equals, will allow the fast growing companies to work on their uniqueness in their own regard but enjoy the complimentary cross-throughs they offer each other including access to funding, administrative consolidation and R&D.

Investment Thesis

Down the line I believe this merger or acquisition will happen in one way or another wether it be in a public-private merger or after SpaceX goes public to raise capital once commercial use becomes relevant. Merger economics are extremely tricky since it's nearly impossible to determine which company will be bigger by then but a merger will seem more likely than an acquisition.

As an overall conclusion, combining 2 growth powerhouses seems to be the right administrative deal even though the sustainability and profitability aspect remains unknown due to lack of previous examples. Space exploration market will be huge just like cars were back in the 1900's and air travel was a decade later, and having a growth company which is currently getting to its peak growth phase where profits are beginning to shine at the end of the tunnel, being coupled with a future growth monster, notwithstanding competition, is a great plus for long term investors holding the shares in hopes of future growth which is bound to slow somewhere down the line with worthy competition in the vehicle and solar businesses.

I believe that with Tesla's current growth alone it's a wise investment, yet with the prospects of on-boarding space exploration growth has me upping that value and pain threshold going forward being the likely headwinds facing the entire growth industry as of late. Though valuation is highly volatile with electric vehicle, autonomous vehicle, trucking industry, battery industry, solar industry and now space exploration industry which are not complimentary to each other, yet the growth trajectory is set to continue and rise through the upcoming decades. I remain bullish and long Tesla shares with a $350 to $400 price in mind for 2018 pending resolution of their battery woes, followed by a fairly open mind heading into profitability phases.

