Devon Energy Is A Strong Buy

Although Devon Energy has above-average levels of debt with a net debt ratio of more than 50%, overall, its financial health is in a good shape.

The company has grown its earnings substantially while reporting free cash flows, and things will likely get better in 2018 as it reports even higher realizations and grows oil production.

Devon Energy (DVN) is a rare gem in the energy space. It is a low-cost operator with a high-quality asset base, a decent balance sheet, and is well positioned to grow its earnings and cash flows in the future. And, it is trading at a discount against a number of its peers.

Great Asset Base

Devon Energy is one of the lowest-cost oil-focused operators in the industry. The Oklahoma City-based company gets most of its natural gas and natural gas liquids production from its liquid-rich gas properties in Barnett Shale in Texas. Its crude oil and bitumen production mainly comes from its heavy oil operations in Canada, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, Eagle Ford in Texas and the STACK play in Oklahoma. The heavy oil, Eagle Ford, and Barnett shale assets generate strong levels of cash flows for the company (~$1.9Bn projected for this year) with minimum capital investment. The jewels in its crown, however, are its high-margin, oil-rich properties in the Delaware Basin and STACK, which are two of the lowest cost shale oil plays in the US. Delaware Basin is located in the heart of the Permian Basin, which is the lowest-cost, oldest and most prolific shale oil-producing region in the country while STACK has emerged as one of the hottest shale plays in the last few years.

On top of this, Devon Energy has improved its cost structure by maintaining best-in-class well productivity and clamping down on costs. The company average 90-day wellhead IP rates are at almost 900 boe per day. That rate is one of the highest in the industry. The company has also successfully reduced its operating expenses and general and administrating costs by 34% since 2014, which translates into annual cost savings of around $1.4 billion. That’s made Devon Energy a highly efficient operator.

Devon Energy has also put strong numbers which prove that this company actually is one of the lowest cost oil and gas producers in the industry. It is a rare oil and gas producer that continued to report quarterly profits throughout most of the oil price downturn, on an adjusted basis. In fact, the only time the company’s earnings did slipped into the red was back in Q1-2016 when oil prices bottomed to less than $30 a barrel and Devon Energy reported a quarterly loss of $0.53 per share. Since then, the company has consistently reported quarterly profits.

Positive Outlook

So far in 2017, Devon Energy has managed to significantly grow its earnings and cash flows. In the first nine months of this year, the company swung to a net profit of $1.22 billion, or $2.32 per share, from a net loss of $3.63 billion, or $7.22, per share a year earlier. Excluding the impact of one-time charges, the company’s earnings improved from a loss of $0.38 to a profit of $1.11 per share. The company also generated $217 million of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure (or free cash flows) in the first nine months of this year, which is considerably better than a cash flow deficit of $422 million reported a year earlier.

The above-mentioned growth in earnings and cash flows was driven in large part by an improvement in realized prices. The company reported 40% higher oil/bitumen price realization in the first nine months of this year as compared to 2016, after accounting for hedges. In the first nine months of this year, the price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaged around $49 a barrel. Since then, prices have risen 14% to current levels of $58 a barrel. If prices continue to hold their ground due to the combined efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies who have agreed to extend the production freeze agreement throughout 2018, then that should fuel further growth in Devon Energy’s earnings and cash flows in 2018.

The strength in oil prices will also give Devon Energy an opportunity to bolster its hedge positions for 2018. By the end of the October, Devon Energy had locked 40% of its estimated production for the first half of 2018 at higher prices. I think by the end of the year, the company will have hedges covering half of its expected production for the first six months of 2018. The hedges could come in handy if oil prices decline to $40s in 2018. In that case, Devon Energy will continue reporting decent profits and free cash flows, just as it has been doing since 2016 in a $40-$50 a barrel oil price environment.

But in a strong oil price environment, Devon Energy will likely continue reporting strong earnings and, cash flow growth, driven not only by higher prices but also higher production. The company plans on increasing its exportation and production expenditure from $2-$2.1 billion expected for this year to $2-$2.5 billion in 2018. The company will ramp up drilling activity, mainly in STACK and the Delaware Basin where it owns more than 30,000 potential drilling locations – enough to fuel its production for more than a decade. For 2018, Devon Energy is targeting more than 30% growth in oil production from the two assets. This way, Devon Energy will further capitalize on the strength in oil prices and deliver strong production and cash flow growth.

Financial Health

Devon Energy’s financial health is also in a decent shape. At the end of the third quarter, the company carried a net debt of $7.62 billion which translated into a net debt ratio of 51.7%. That’s high considering that most of the large-cap exploration and production companies, such as EOG Resources (EOG), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and ConocoPhillips (COP) have a debt ratio of less than 30%. However, the high leverage is not a problem for Devon Energy.

That’s because firstly, the company doesn’t have any significant near-term debt maturities. Secondly, it is generating strong levels of cash flows and doesn’t rely on debt to fund its investments. Thirdly, the company’s debt has been declining and will likely move lower in the coming quarters. Since the third quarter of 2016, Devon Energy has managed to reduce its net debt by $1.35 billion, driven in part by asset sales. Moving forward, the company is targeting an additional $1 billion reduction in total debt in 2018.

Is It A Buy?

Devon Energy has a high-quality asset base and is well positioned to grow its earnings and cash flows in the future. The company can also withstand potential weakness in oil prices. In addition to this, Devon Energy also benefits from having a decent balance sheet.

Devon Energy is a rare high-quality stock that is trading at a discount against a number of its peers. In terms of EV/EBITDA (2018e.) multiple, the company’s shares are priced just 6.72x which makes it cheaper than the peer average of 8.39x. I think this could be a great buying opportunity. The stock won’t be available at a discount for long. I believe it is well positioned to move higher in the near future on the back of production, earnings and cash flow growth. In addition to this, reduction in debt levels should also have a positive impact on its valuation which will likely increase to the peer-average level, or even higher, in 2018.

