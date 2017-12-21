Sell Globant: Globant's Results Reveal A Far Weaker Business Than Advertised

For the past several quarters, Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has posted results with good headline numbers, but has signs of a quickly deteriorating business. For example, in the second quarter, the promotional CEO has stated "most of" its growth is organic. But excluding acquisition revenue hidden in a 6-k filing, organic growth is closer to mid-single digits. On top of that, earnings have benefited from many one-time adjustments that are not sustainable. The slowing business, lack of cash flow, high multiple, and large insider sales, suggest that Globant is a short.

The third quarter was no different than previous quarters. Globant reported headline numbers and guidance above the Street. However, there were numerous issues with the results:

$5m of revenue upside in the quarter translated to no margin or earnings upside as the Company reported revenues in-line for next quarter.

Revenue growth of 33.2% translated into high-single digit organic growth excluding M&A.

Revenue growth from the top customer grew at a high rate, but the comparison was unusually easy due to hiccups from last year.

Revenue growth from the remaining top 5 customers was down 6.5% in aggregate.

We believe the Company actually lost one of its top customers, an airline company fueling much of the growth over the last year.

Stock compensation, which is an add-back to non-GAAP earnings, skyrocketed to $4.5m in the quarter (compared to a historical average of $1.0-1.5m). The company specifically indicated last quarter that the high stock comp expense would not recur: "Q - Ashwin Shirvaikar>: Got it. Okay. Okay. And the quick third question. Stock-based comp was really high in the quarter. I don't think it's been on a quarterly basis at this level. What's driving that? And is that sort of a new sustainable level? What's going on? Can you comment on that please?: No. It's a one-off effect that is pretty much related to the issuance of - and [indiscernible] (31:50) of unit program for certain key employees. So you shouldn't expect that as a normalized level going forward." Normalizing for the stock compensation expense (they don't tax-affect the add-back!) to would indicate 24c of normalized EPS vs. reported 34c and guidance of 32-34c.

Overall, the company has blamed weak margins on currency, but we believe that margin dilutive acquisitions are the culprit. PointSource, which contributed significant revenues to the quarter, is losing money, as per the 6-k referenced above. The devaluing peso and its resulting inflation should largely offset at this point.

The guidance for Q4 also doesn't make sense. Revenue growth is flat-lining sequentially for the first time ever which is unusual for a recurring services growth company. Gross margins were indicated to be steady at 38-40%, but headcount will be up sequentially from Q3 to Q4. With flat revenues, flat gross margins and increasing headcount, this implies that EPS should be down sequentially.

However, Company is guiding to 38-40c (compared to 34c of EPS just reported). It is not clear how this is possible. We believe the Company is increasing its stock compensation expense to manage and manipulate earnings, creating a story of earnings upside while obfuscating the core margins and cash flow profile of the business.

We believe the true organic growth of the company is much less than advertised and that 2018 revenue estimates are too high. The company will either have to do more and more dilutive acquisitions or will miss expectations. Given the company trades at 35x EPS, when the company inevitably misses expectations, it could trade down to 15-20x revised earnings, resulting in a stock price decline of ~50%. Insiders that are selling may have the same view.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GLOB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.